MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
MicroPort Scientific : ® Spine Trauma's Full Series Instruments Granted Regis...

10/18/2018

São Paulo, Brazil - Recently, the fracture instruments of Reindeer® Locking Compression Plate System and the instruments of Takin® Spinal Posterior Fixation System, both of which were independently developed by MicroPort Spine Trauma (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ('MicroPort® Spine Trauma'), successfully received the approval for registration from Agencia Nacional Vigilancia de Sanitaria (ANVISA) of Brazil. It was also the first time that the products of MicroPort® Spine Trauma have been granted the registration approvals in Latin America.

The Reindeer® Locking Compression Plate System is a solution for fracture fixation with locking thread holes, which features precise anatomical design and no pre-bending during the surgery. The LCP combining holes allow this system cooperate with locking and non-locking screws. The Reindeer® Locking Compression Plate System was launched in China in 2014, before starting to explore the overseas market in 2015. It was approved for registration in Italy and South Africa successively in 2015.

Launched in 2015 in China, Takin® Spinal Posterior Fixation System is used to treat the thoracic and Lumbar Spine degenerative diseases, traumas, correction surgeries and tumors, especially with excellent performance in the treatment of the complex diseases of scoliosis and spinal tumor. The system's clinical usefulness and reliability in the challenging spinal surgeries have been confirmed and demonstrated in multiple cases of challenging surgeries. Also, the cortex and cancellous bone thread design and the matching instruments of Takin® Spinal Posterior Fixation System have been highly evaluated by many clinical experts.

With the largest market capacity in Latin America, Brazil is widely known for its high standard, rigorous requirements and long review period when granting access to the country's medical device market. It is expected that the approvals granted to the instruments of two major product lines of MicroPort® Spine Trauma will lay a solid groundwork for the future entry of the company's spine and trauma implant products into the Brazilian market. In future, MicroPort® Spine Trauma will continue to follow the management credo of MicroPort®, which is 'Eyes for Greatness, Hands on Details', so as to innovate relentlessly to commercialize the best, yet affordable, therapeutic solutions to save and reshape patients' lives, or to improve their quality of life.

About MicroPort®

MicroPort Scientific Corporation (the 'Group') is a leading medical device company with business focusing on innovating, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality and high-end medical devices globally. With a diverse portfolio of products now being used at an average rate of one for every 12 seconds in thousands of major hospitals around the world, the Group maintains world-wide operations in a broad range of business segments including Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Electrophysiological, Endovascular, Neurovascular, Surgical, Diabetes Care and Endocrinal Management, and others. MicroPort® is dedicated to becoming a patient oriented global enterprise improve and reshape patient lives through application of innovative science and technology.

For more information, please refer to: www.microport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some information contained on this website contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those regarding our future financial position, our strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, future developments in the markets where we participate or are seeking to participate, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words 'believe', 'intend', 'expect', anticipate', 'project', 'estimate', 'predict', 'is confident', 'has confidence' and similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of MicroPort®'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. MicroPort Scientific Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any of the statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, general industry and economic conditions, PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to the medical device manufacturing industry, competition in the medical device manufacturing industry, our ability to develop new products and stay abreast of market trends and technological advances, our goals and strategies, our ability to execute strategic acquisitions of, investments in or alliances with other companies and businesses, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China.

This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and no part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any agreement, arrangement, contract, commitment or investment decision in relation thereto whatsoever.

All rights reserved.
Copyright © 1998-2018 MicroPort Scientific Corporation

CONTACT:
Leanne Li
Board Secretary and Vice President of Corporate General Affairs
MicroPort Scientific Corporation
Tel: (86)(21) 38954600-6953
Email: ir@microport.com

Disclaimer

MicroPort Scientific Corporation published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 03:37:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 642 M
EBIT 2018 76,7 M
Net income 2018 44,4 M
Debt 2018 339 M
Yield 2018 1,03%
P/E ratio 2018 39,42
P/E ratio 2019 27,78
EV / Sales 2018 3,24x
EV / Sales 2019 2,61x
Capitalization 1 741 M
Managers
NameTitle
Zhao Hua Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yan Zhang President
Glendy Wang Chief Operating Officer
Hong Bin Sun Chief Financial Officer
Qi Yi Luo Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION22.67%1 741
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC21.87%93 211
DANAHER CORPORATION9.88%72 341
INTUITIVE SURGICAL42.29%60 516
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION46.95%51 154
ILLUMINA47.23%47 288
