Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Amazon adds new Echo devices in bid to dominate voice gadgets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 09:34pm CEST
Amazon.com Incs senior vice president of devices & services Limp, speaks in Seattle

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Thursday introduced a dozen new Echo speakers and related gadgets in a bid to stay ahead of rivals Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc in the nascent category for voice-controlled devices.

The world's largest online retailer announced updated versions of its Echo Show, Echo Dot and Echo Plus, as well as new devices such as a voice-controlled microwave and wall clock. It announced the Echo Auto for shoppers to talk to in their cars. And it added the Echo Sub and the $299.99 Echo Link Amp, focused on creating better entertainment systems for the home.

The flurry of new products shows Amazon is working to make ubiquitous its voice-controlled assistant Alexa, which powers the Echo devices. It wants Alexa to be a dominant computing platform like Microsoft Corp’s Windows.

The announcements also underscore a strategic difference from Google and Apple, which so far have released fewer devices while Amazon has released many different gadgets for different purposes.

"They're going to be a lot less transactional, and a lot more conversational," said David Limp, Amazon's senior vice president of devices and services who introduced the new gadgets at company headquarters in Seattle.

Research firm eMarketer has said that 40.7 million people in the United States will use Echo devices this year, up more than 31 percent from 2017. Some two-thirds of U.S. smart speaker users will have an Echo this year, versus 30 percent having the rival Google Home, including some overlap.

The company also added new security devices from Ring, which it acquired earlier this year. And it added a 'Smart Plug' product to help ease setup of these and other devices, which can be a major pain point for shoppers new to using 'smart home' technology.

Amazon.com shares were up 1.1 percent to $1,946.75 in afternoon trading.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Seattle; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Jeffrey Dastin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.51% 1193.01 Delayed Quote.11.47%
AMAZON.COM 1.09% 1947 Delayed Quote.65.98%
APPLE 0.92% 220.54 Delayed Quote.28.96%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.71% 113.64 Delayed Quote.32.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
09:34pAmazon adds new Echo devices in bid to dominate voice gadgets
RE
09:33pAmazon adds new Echo devices in bid to dominate voice gadgets
RE
06:06pMICROSOFT : DataON™ Announces the MUST Infrastructure Visibility, Monitori..
AQ
03:02pMICROSOFT : Shell expands strategic collaboration with Microsoft to drive indust..
PR
08:48aForecast Boosts Digital Ad Ranking -- WSJ
DJ
09/19Stocks rally for a second day, setting aside trade fears
RE
09/19MICROSOFT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
09/19DAILY DIVIDEND REPORT : Msft, tgt, avb, clx, fitb
AQ
09/19MICROSOFT : How Cryptocurrency can Provide Ongoing Funding for Non-Profits
AQ
09/19MICROSOFT : Bid on custom Xbox One X Consoles from top celebrities to support Ma..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:48pAmazon updates Dot and Plus, launches Input and Sub 
11:59aThe Telecom Sector Is About To Get A New Name - And A Whole Lot Bigger 
10:48aHIMAX TECH : Sub-Optimal Progress 
09/19The U.S. Is Beating The World Markets By A Wide Margin 
09/19MICROSOFT : Disappointing Dividend Raise? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 123 B
EBIT 2019 40 165 M
Net income 2019 32 807 M
Finance 2019 70 002 M
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 26,44
P/E ratio 2020 22,85
EV / Sales 2019 6,40x
EV / Sales 2020 5,67x
Capitalization 857 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 123 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.35%856 540
RED HAT18.83%25 393
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC97.56%21 236
SPLUNK INC39.34%16 925
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.03%15 046
SYNOPSYS16.85%14 701
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.