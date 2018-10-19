Log in
Azure customers: Save money on workloads with US government cloud regions

10/19/2018 | 07:03pm CEST

Reservations are now generally available for US government Azure customers. Reservations are available for virtual machines, SQL Server and Cosmos DB for US Government and US DoD Azure regions.

Reservations can help you save money on workloads that have consistent usage, providing price predictability to support your budgeting and forecasting needs. Also, reservations provide unprecedented flexibility should your business need change. We've made it easy to exchange your reservations and make changes including the ability to modify your region, sizes or term. Unlike other cloud providers, you can cancel reservations at any time and get a refund. Reservations are available in the following Azure Government regions: US Gov Arizona, US Gov Texas, US Gov Virginia, US DoD Central, and US DoD East.

If you are a Windows Server customer with Software Assurance or a Windows Server Subscription, you can combine reservations with the Azure Hybrid Benefit for significant savings. In particular, if you are running Windows Server 2008, Azure offers the most cost-effective approach to running in the cloud.

With Azure Reserved VM Instances and Azure Hybrid Benefit, Azure is the most cost-effective public cloud to run your Windows Server workloads!

Additional resources

Read more on Microsoft's pricing page.

Read our Azure documentation to learn more.

*Refer to this page for Azure Hybrid Benefit calculation and assumptions.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 17:02:01 UTC
