BMW and Microsoft to Launch Manufacturing IoT Platform

By Max Bernhard



BMW.XE (BMW.XE) and Microsoft plan to launch an open technology platform to speed up the development of Internet-of-Things technology in the manufacturing sector.

"Microsoft is joining forces with the BMW Group to transform digital production efficiency across the industry," Scott Guthrie, executive vice president at Microsoft Cloud + AI Group, said Tuesday.

The move follows a similar announcement by car maker Volkswagen AG and Amazon last week. VW and Amazon said they plan to jointly develop an industrial cloud-computing platform to manage all data produced at the auto maker's facilities

