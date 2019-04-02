Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
BMW and Microsoft to Launch Manufacturing IoT Platform

04/02/2019 | 07:44am EDT

By Max Bernhard

BMW.XE (BMW.XE) and Microsoft plan to launch an open technology platform to speed up the development of Internet-of-Things technology in the manufacturing sector.

"Microsoft is joining forces with the BMW Group to transform digital production efficiency across the industry," Scott Guthrie, executive vice president at Microsoft Cloud + AI Group, said Tuesday.

The move follows a similar announcement by car maker Volkswagen AG and Amazon last week. VW and Amazon said they plan to jointly develop an industrial cloud-computing platform to manage all data produced at the auto maker's facilities

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 1.88% 1814.19 Delayed Quote.20.79%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 2.34% 71.37 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.92% 119.02 Delayed Quote.16.12%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.01% 150.1 Delayed Quote.6.72%
