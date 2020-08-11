Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Big U.S. companies form group to boost hiring of minorities in New York

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 02:15am EDT

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Leaders from major U.S. companies, including banks and tech giants, have formed a group aimed at increasing the hiring of individuals from minority communities in New York.

The New York Jobs CEO Council, which counts chief executives from 27 firms among its members, aims to hire 100,000 people from low-income Black, Latino and Asian communities by 2030.

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and Accenture CEO Julie Sweet will co-chair the group.

Other companies in the group include Amazon.com Inc , Google, Microsoft Corp and Goldman Sachs , according to a press statement.

U.S. companies have been under increasing pressure to do more to provide minority groups with access to opportunities in the wake of anti-racism protests sparked by the death of a 46-year-old African-American man, George Floyd. Floyd died in May after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The protests also came as minorities were disproportionately represented in coronavirus deaths, and lower-income communities in the United States were hit hard economically.

"Today's economic crisis is exacerbating economic and racial divides and exposing systemic barriers to opportunity", Dimon said in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal on Monday, adding that often high-achieving people across New York were not given opportunities at the city's top employers.

"Young people in low-income and minority communities feel this failure the most. Unless we actively work to close the gap, COVID-19 will make matters worse," said the opinion piece which was co-authored with Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, the chancellor of the City University of New York. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE -0.53% 230.34 Delayed Quote.9.39%
ALPHABET INC. -0.10% 1496.82 Delayed Quote.11.75%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.61% 3148.16 Delayed Quote.70.37%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 1.72% 127.11 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.27% 100.64 Delayed Quote.-27.80%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.99% 208.25 Delayed Quote.32.05%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.53% 209.38 Delayed Quote.-9.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
02:27aBig U.S. companies form group to boost hiring of minorities in New York
RE
02:15aBig U.S. companies form group to boost hiring of minorities in New York
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Higher to Start the Week
DJ
08/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 ends up slightly, tech-related shares under..
RE
08/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P rise; value outperforms
RE
08/10Dow, S&P 500 up; tech-related shares underperform value
RE
08/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver to Start the Week
DJ
08/10Facebook, Microsoft gripes with Apple's App Store on EU's antitrust radar
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 48 985 M - -
Net cash 2021 81 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,4x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 1 576 B 1 576 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,54x
EV / Sales 2022 8,49x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 229,59 $
Last Close Price 208,25 $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.05%1 575 964
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.267.43%72 989
SEA LIMITED205.07%61 014
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC37.90%42 193
SPLUNK INC.32.14%31 834
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.56.47%30 258
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group