CES 2019: Samsung unveils 3 new PCs: Notebook 9 Pro, Notebook Flash and Notebook Odyssey

January 7, 2019 2:30 pm

At CES 2019, Samsung unveiled the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro and the Samsung Notebook Flash. The former delivers style and top-of-the-line features you need, while the latter combines premium features at a reasonable price. Samsung also introduced its latest powerhouse mobile computing technology for gamers: the Samsung Notebook Odyssey.

[Attachment] Samsung Notebook 9 Pro

The ultra-slim Samsung Notebook 9 Pro comes with a cool metal exterior and diamond-cut bezels, plus inside, it provides ultra-fast processing and Gigabit Wi-Fi. Running on Windows 10, it also has a customized LED Indicator Bar, a comprehensively redesigned keyboard and 15 hours of battery life.

Consumers get a bonus in the box: the Active Pen, with more than 4,000 levels of pressure sensitivity, which could inspire them to write, draw and create both for work and fun while on the go.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro will be available in early 2019.

[Attachment] Samsung Notebook Flash

With its typewriter keyboard the 13.3-inch Samsung Notebook Flash may look retro, but its fun, distinctive look comes with very modern features that won't leave a big hole in your bank account. Equipped with Gigabit Wi-Fi, you'll be able to easily stream or surf online. You can also log-in instantly with a fingerprint scanner, so you can get to work immediately and securely. It offers expandable storage with a Universal Flash Storage/MicroSD Memory Slot, multiple port options to suit a variety of needs and nine hours of battery life.

It will be available Jan. 15, starting at $349 at Amazon and Samsung.com.

[Attachment] Samsung Notebook Odyssey

With reduced bezels that leave more room for its display to shine, the Samsung Notebook Odyssey and its 144Hz G-Sync display give players a deep, immersive and interactive gaming experience.

It also comes packed with all the hardware you need to emerge victorious from every battle: the latest Intel 8th generation hexa-core i7 processor to keep even the most intense games running smoothly, and a high-end NVIDIA GeForce RTX series graphics card that can handle the richest graphics without any lag. Under the hood, the two redesigned Jet Blade blowers sport 83 blades each and a new penta-pipe cooling system allows the machine to run as fast and as cool as possible no matter how intense the gaming session gets.

