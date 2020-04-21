Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Coronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks -- Streetwise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 06:08am EDT

By James Mackintosh

To get a sense of how much better U.S. blue chips have done compared with the rest of the world as the global economy is ravaged by coronavirus, consider this: Nasdaq-listed stocks were briefly worth more than the main index of developed markets outside the U.S. last week, having been worth only half as much five years ago

This and similar extraordinary comparisons should make investors pause for thought. How sustainable is it that the biggest stock, Microsoft, is closing in on the value of the whole of London's FTSE 100, an index that includes global giants such as Royal Dutch Shell, HSBC and Unilever?

How reasonable is it that the value of the five biggest U.S. companies -- Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook -- is now more than five entire S&P 500 sectors? Or that those five companies make up 20% of the value of the index, up from 16% at the start of the year and the most since the 1970s, according to data from strategist Tim Edwards of S&P Dow Jones Indices?

Many have been warning of froth in tech stocks for years. If they are a bubble it just keeps inflating. These and other highly-profitable, fast-growing companies beat the rest of the market in the bull run. And they beat it again in the bear market.

Their success explains why the U.S. has done so much better than other markets, too. The equal-weight S&P 500, in which Amazon and Microsoft are given the same weight as a department store or oil company, is down almost as much European or British stocks (in dollar terms) since the market peaked in February.

What can't go on, won't go on. Yet there are solid reasons why the leading U.S. companies are doing better than the pack as what could be the deepest recession since the Great Depression takes hold.

First, these companies tend not to be heavily indebted, and many are sitting on piles of cash. Microsoft, for example, held $134 billion of cash and short-term investments at the start of this year. The most important investment question to ask before buying anything at the moment is whether a company can survive a deep recession. The big U.S. growth companies can mostly answer: Yes.

"Do you survive to the sunny uplands of 2021?" asks Neil Robson, head of global equities at Columbia Threadneedle. "Those large-cap tech stocks don't have that question to face."

Second, many of the trends exploited by these companies are being reinforced by the lockdown, such as video streaming, online working, socializing and shopping, online advertising, videogaming and a move by many shops to prefer cards over cash.

Third, a deep recession will weaken incumbents in many industries, helping the tech giants disrupt their business models. Bricks-and-mortar retailers struggling to survive will find it even harder to beat Amazon. The same goes for other businesses competing with the rise of cloud computing or new media. The Silicon Valley startups that nip at the heels of the big growth companies are likely to find it harder to raise cash, too, reducing the threat from new rivals.

Finally, there is the recession trade. So long as investors expect a long-drawn-out U-shaped recovery, they will continue to worry about stocks sensitive to the economic cycle such as car makers and airlines. They will prefer quality companies, with features such as low leverage and reliable earnings, that can expand whatever the economy does.

Only if that reverses does the market rotate out of the big tech and growth names and back to cheap cyclicals. Such a bet on a V-shaped recovery was briefly visible on Friday when hope for a Covid-19 cure rose and lifted bombed-out stocks such as Boeing, Halliburton and Citigroup more than 10% on the day.

Even some of those who doubt the long-run prospects of the market's leviathans think they are a good place to be for now, because of their ability to withstand recession.

"At some stage we would expect tech to be one of the casualties," says Ian Harnett, co-founder and chief investment strategist of Absolute Strategy Research, but for now he's positive on companies with strong cash flow. The danger he sees in the longer run is that some of the big companies may be undermined by new regulations or find that even online advertising spending is sensitive to the economy.

I'm naturally a value guy who likes unloved stocks but, right now, many of the companies that were cheap because they were struggling before the lockdown are more like call options than stocks. If there is a V-shaped rebound, they will be amazing performers as their survival prospects rise. If there isn't, many will go to zero.

The tech giants offer the opposite bet. Rich with cash, they offer safety and a way to profit in a slow recovery. Unfortunately, much of their growth is already anticipated in the stock price.

Write to James Mackintosh at James.Mackintosh@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.40% 1261.15 Delayed Quote.-5.84%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.78% 2393.61 Delayed Quote.29.54%
APPLE INC. -2.08% 276.93 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.44% 23650.44 Delayed Quote.-15.05%
FACEBOOK -0.56% 178.24 Delayed Quote.-13.16%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.98% 175.06 Delayed Quote.11.01%
NASDAQ 100 -1.20% 8726.512648 Delayed Quote.0.28%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.03% 8560.728396 Delayed Quote.-4.91%
S&P 500 -1.79% 2823.16 Delayed Quote.-12.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
06:08aCoronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks -- Streetwise
DJ
04/20MICROSOFT : Evolution Mentor Launches 4 New Programs in April
AQ
04/20MICROSOFT : UNICEF and Microsoft launch global learning platform to help address..
PU
04/19FACEBOOK TO INTRODUCE GAMING APP ON : New York Times
RE
04/17AMAZON COM : U.S. judge puts Amazon challenge to Pentagon JEDI contract on hold
RE
04/17AMAZON COM : Judge Hands Setback to Amazon in JEDI Case
DJ
04/17MICROSOFT : Kevin Scott of Microsoft Hopes Artificial Intelligence Will Help His..
DJ
04/16Verizon snaps up Zoom rival BlueJeans for less than $500 million
RE
04/16Google's fast-growing Meet video tool getting Zoom-like layout, Gmail link
RE
04/16MICROSOFT : NBA announces new multiyear partnership with Microsoft to redefine a..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 141 B
EBIT 2020 51 625 M
Net income 2020 43 359 M
Finance 2020 72 634 M
Yield 2020 1,12%
P/E ratio 2020 31,7x
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
EV / Sales2020 9,10x
EV / Sales2021 8,10x
Capitalization 1 358 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 189,48  $
Last Close Price 178,60  $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.01%1 358 440
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.118.97%41 867
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC26.82%37 366
SEA LIMITED34.81%24 711
SYNOPSYS INC.8.48%23 282
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.12.23%22 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group