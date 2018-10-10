Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Data professionals and developers: Join us at PASS Summit 2018 Nov. 6-9 for deep insights into Microsoft data solutions

10/10/2018

Get inspired by our industry-leading keynote speakers on the Microsoft data platform at PASS Summit 2018! There has never been a more exciting time for data professionals and developers as more organizations turn to data-driven insights to stay ahead and prepare for the future. But staying up to speed in this rapidly changing data landscape is a challenge. At PASS Summit you have the unique combination of community leaders sharing their real-world experience and Microsoft product teams providing deep insights into Microsoft data solutions.

For those attending this year, we've put together a quick guide below to all the relevant Data + AI sessions and clinics that you can look forward to. Can't wait until PASS Summit? Check out the Conference Sessions to get a taste of what you won't want to miss at PASS Summit 2018.

Pre-Conference activities - Tuesday, November 6

Modernize your SQL Server with Bob Ward, the Tiger Team, and CSS Escalation Engineers
Speaker: Bob Ward
This session will walk you through practical options for modernizing older releases of SQL Server. There are lots of choices and the engineers at Microsoft are here to guide you and find the right solutions to help you modernize your systems. In this full day session, Bob and the Microsoft engineering team will go over the benefits of newest releases, such as SQL Server 2016 and 2017, that provide built-in features for performance, intelligent diagnostics, security, HADR, and Machine Learning - now accessible on Linux and Docker containers.

Wednesday, November 7

KEYNOTE:SQL Server and Azure Data Services: Harness the future with the ultimate hybrid platform for data and AI
Speaker: Rohan Kumar, Corporate Vice President of Azure Data, Microsoft
In today's world, the forces of Cloud, Data and AI are driving innovation and ushering in the era of the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge. Microsoft's goal is to bring you the best products and tools to tackle these new opportunities-helping you build a data infrastructure that supports your organization now and into the future. Join Rohan Kumar, Corporate Vice President of Azure Data, as he demonstrates the latest advances from Microsoft across SQL Server, Azure Data Services, Business Analytics and AI. Preview new products and features and see the innovations that make Microsoft the best data partner of any provider- on-premises or at cloud scale.

Highlighted Session: The Roadmap for SQL Server
Speakers: Amit Banerjee, Bob Ward, Asad Khan
SQL Server 2017 has brought to market a new modern data platform including support for Linux, Docker Containers and rich features in intelligent performance, HADR, machine learning, and graph database. Come learn about the roadmap and new functionality planned for SQL Server including intelligent query processing, data virtualization, new features for mission critical security and HADR, and new scenarios for Linux and Docker Containers.

Thursday, November 8

KEYNOTE:Two Decades of Data Innovation: Celebrate the Evolution of the Data Platform and See into the Future with Extreme Cloud-Based Data Solutions
Speaker: Raghu Ramakrishnan, CTO for Data, Microsoft
Twenty years of PASS Summit and twenty-five years of SQL Server; together we've come a very long way. Join SQL Server team past and present as they take a journey through the evolution of the Microsoft data platform into the broad ecosystem you see today. You will hear from many of your familiar friends: Connor Cunningham, Bob Ward, Lara Rubbelke, Mark Souza and a few other surprises. Then buckle-up for a deep dive with Microsoft Data Platform CTO Raghu Ramakrishnan on the internals of our next evolution in engine architecture which will form the foundation for the next 25 years of the Microsoft data platform. However you interact with data - be the first to look under the hood and see the future of data straight from the Azure Data engineering team.

Over 30 sessions are from the Microsoft data platform speakers; we invite you to come hear from Microsoft and community experts.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 17:17:01 UTC
