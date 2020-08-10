Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
News 
News

Dow, S&P 500 up; tech-related shares underperform value

08/10/2020

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Eastman Kodak plummets as govt loan agreement put on ice

* Energy stocks outperform on strong crude

* Dow rises 1.3%, S&P 500 up 0.3%, Nasdaq down 0.4%

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow rose on Monday, as investors rotated into value stocks from heavyweight tech-related names while they awaited news on progress in a fiscal support bill for the country's battered economy.

The Nasdaq, which hit a record high every day of last week, was dragged lower by Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc. The Dow was up 1.1% and touched a more than five-month high.

Value stocks, which tend to outperform growth coming out of a recession, have gotten a lift in recent days. The Russell 1000 value index rose 0.9% on Monday, while the Russell 1000 growth index slipped 0.6%.

Similar rotations in recent years have not lasted very long, said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago.

So, "I'm looking at this more of a correction in growth stocks as opposed to just a correction" in the market.

Bets on a potential coronavirus vaccine, historic fiscal and monetary support, and more recently, a better-than-expected second-quarter earnings season have brought the S&P 500 close to its February record closing high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 352.34 points, or 1.28%, to 27,785.82, the S&P 500 gained 8.95 points, or 0.27%, to 3,360.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.74 points, or 0.36%, to 10,971.24.

Providing some support, U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders that partly restored enhanced unemployment benefits after talks between the White House and top Democrats in Congress about fresh stimulus broke down last week.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in an interview to CNBC on Monday, said the Trump administration and Congress could reach an agreement as soon as this week if Democrats are "reasonable."

Energy and industrials, among the worst performers this year, led gains among major S&P sectors. Technology and communication services fell.

Among individual movers, Eastman Kodak Co sank after its $765-million loan agreement with the U.S. government to produce pharmaceutical ingredients was put on hold due to "recent allegations of wrongdoing."

Microsoft Corp fell as sources said its bid to carve out parts of TikTok from its Chinese owner ByteDance will be a technically complex endeavor.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.51-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.60-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 39 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 101 new highs and 10 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick and Medha Singh in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Uttaresh.V and Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.58% 3146.78 Delayed Quote.71.41%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.26% 27770.3 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY 1.62% 74.185 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY -27.02% 10.755 Delayed Quote.220.00%
FACEBOOK -1.81% 263.53 Delayed Quote.30.79%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.41% 207.5 Delayed Quote.34.74%
NASDAQ 100 -0.43% 11088.484422 Delayed Quote.27.55%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.33% 10972.491504 Delayed Quote.22.72%
S&P 500 0.28% 3359.69 Delayed Quote.3.73%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 48 985 M - -
Net cash 2021 81 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,1x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 1 608 B 1 608 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,74x
EV / Sales 2022 8,68x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 229,59 $
Last Close Price 212,48 $
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.74%1 607 975
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.280.26%72 989
SEA LIMITED220.74%61 014
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC42.04%42 193
SPLUNK INC.33.79%31 834
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.56.47%30 258
