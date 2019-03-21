Educators: Bring Jane Goodall to your classroom with April 2 and 9 Skype events

Hello, changemakers and compassionate citizens!

Dr. Jane Goodall is one of the biggest changemakers in history, making huge discoveries about chimpanzees and dedicating her life to making things better all over the world. Despite growing threats to wildlife, people and ecosystems, she still has plenty of hope for the future. Why? Because she believes in the power of young people motivated to make a difference. That's why she created the Roots & Shoots program of the Jane Goodall Institute!

So, what is it, and how did it start? It all began in 1991 on Jane Goodall's front porch in Tanzania, when a small group of students told Jane they felt powerless thinking about the problems all around them. This is something she had heard from people everywhere she went, but what could she do? All at once Jane realized the solution was right in front of her. She encouraged the group to use their voices and ideas to address the issues they saw, the things that mattered most to them. Roots & Shoots was born.

In the 28 years since it started, Roots & Shoots has expanded its reach to over 80 countries around the globe, impacting the lives of countless young people. This very special program has been providing young people with the skill-building and tools that they need to make a positive impact in their communities.

Roots & Shoots is all about finding solutions by looking around and getting involved to address issues facing people, animals and the environment. This holistic approach, using the R&S 4-Step Formula, makes Roots & Shoots an 'easy-to-adopt' framework creating a generation dedicated to building a more sustainable planet. The program operates with a firm understanding that young people aren't waiting until tomorrow to take action, they're facing problems today and are likewise addressing issues facing the planet head on, right now.

'More and more young people around the world are taking action now, today, on projects they are truly passionate about. I am very excited to have the opportunity to connect with classrooms around the globe for this Skype in the Classroom broadcast and to discuss how we can improve the world for people, animals and the environment we share.'

- Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace

You may be wondering how young people can get involved with the program. The GREAT news is that there are many ways to participate as a part of Roots & Shoots! The program has a diverse network of change-makers and allows individuals to get involved at ANY LEVEL they feel comfortable with. No action is too small! During the Skype in the Classroom broadcast, you'll have the opportunity to explore the actions you and the young people you mentor can take today and gain the skills to continue building service-learning campaigns in your own communities.

Roots & Shoots provides resources for both youth activists and adult mentors and empowers young people to become the type of leaders who will make compassionate decisions to make the world a better place. Through the program, youth activists lead local change through service while developing the skills and traits of compassionate citizens.

Whether it's natural disasters, homelessness, pollution or even climate change, being a part of Roots & Shoots means choosing what kind of difference you want to make. From that front porch, a new generation has emerged to create a global movement. Young people in Roots & Shoots are not only the future, they're the present, and they're changing the world today.

An Idea for Educators

Adult mentors interested in assisting youth activists in their journey to make the world a better place have the opportunity to participate in Roots & Shoots FREE online course for educators. Throughout the course, educators unlock the skills necessary for fostering the growth of compassionate citizens. Not only will the educators receive professional development through this course, but they will then be capable of mentoring youth in the process of designing community action campaigns using the Roots & Shoots program model.

