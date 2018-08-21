Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Educators: Try these new activity plans for Skype in the Classroom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 07:02pm CEST

Skype in the Classroom has always been one of my favorite resources for engaging students in real-life, relevant learning experiences. I recently learned that using Skype in the Classroom has become even easier for teachers with the addition of FREE activity plans! These are activity plans written by educators for educators.

5 Reasons to get excited about the launch of these helpful new resources:

Teachers always have a long to-do list. Want to engage your students with a Skype in the Classroom experience but short on time? These activity plans will help make it happen! The plans are free and easy to download in just a few seconds. Each one includes objectives (GREAT to share with parents and administrators), activities to activate background knowledge, research, brainstorming, preparing students for the call, assessment, reflection and more.

Each activity plan can be followed step-by-step or easily adjusted to best fit your students' needs. Once you download, each plan is fully editable, making any adjustments quick, seamless and easy. This is also a great way to save any changes after the Skype experience, so you will be able to remember how you adapted the lesson for the next time you use it with students.

  • Aligned to ISTE Standards

Not only are objectives listed for each activity, they are also aligned to ISTE standards. This is a nice way to keep the big picture in mind. It's a valuable resource to share with students, parents, administrators and colleagues.

Do you know other teachers who are curious about using Skype in the Classroom with their students but are unsure how or where to start? This handy resource will give them a step-by-step guide, including question prompts, research and assessment ideas, and more.

Each activity plan includes ideas to launch the lesson, research, prepare students, reflect and assess. These ideas help teachers plan intentionally for each aspect of the learning experience and provide a framework of ideas for before, during and after the Skype experience.

Whether you are looking to launch a new school year with an exciting Skype call, planning for Skype experiences throughout the year, dreaming of Skype-a-Thon connections, or whatever your Skype in the Classroom goals may be, be sure to check out and download the free activity plans to support and enhance the experience for you and your students.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 17:01:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
08:10pTHE BULL THAT WON'T DIE : S&P 500 back at a record after months on ice
RE
07:02pEDUCATORS : Try these new activity plans for Skype in the Classroom
PU
05:42pMICROSOFT : ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ graduating from pr..
PU
03:37pBRAD SMITH : We are taking new steps against broadening threats to democracy
PU
06:16aMICROSOFT : Russian Hackers Target Conservative Groups in Widening Cyberattacks
DJ
08/20MICROSOFT : New Alienware gaming desktops and Dell gaming monitors announced at ..
PU
08/20MICROSOFT : HP kicks off Gamescom with OMEN innovations
PU
08/20INNOVATIVE REPORT ON HEALTHCARE BUSI : This market research report on Healthcare..
AQ
08/20WINDOWS 10 TIP : Use Paint 3D to edit your snips
PU
08/20&LSQUO;MINECRAFT : Education Edition’ is coming to iPad
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:25pMICROSOFT LOSES MOMENTUM : Use This Chance To Buy Shares 
11:01aIsrael won't renew Microsoft software contract citing cost 
10:13aNobody Does It Better 
10:00aBursting The Micro-Bubble - Part 1 
09:48aSlack raises $427M to $7.1B valuation 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 123 B
EBIT 2019 40 068 M
Net income 2019 32 730 M
Finance 2019 70 064 M
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 25,39
P/E ratio 2020 22,00
EV / Sales 2019 6,15x
EV / Sales 2020 5,46x
Capitalization 825 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 122 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.77%824 947
RED HAT16.69%24 859
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC71.90%18 258
CITRIX SYSTEMS25.98%15 039
SPLUNK INC24.83%14 995
SYNOPSYS9.50%13 909
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.