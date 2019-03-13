Educators: Tune in to March 19 TweetMeet on empowering students to #MakeWhatsNext with STEM

To inspire and empower learners around the world-especially young women-to pursue a career in one of the many fascinating STEM fields, we invite you to participate in the next #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet that will take place on Tuesday, March 19th, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (check your time zone here). (Sounds great, but what's a TweetMeet?)

In this global and multilingual Twitter event, we'll discuss the impact and benefits of STEM education as well as share activities and best practices to keep all learners excited to MakeWhatsNext.

We're offering eight simultaneous language tracks this month: English, Spanish, Hindi, Croatian, Italian, Polish, Serbian and Swedish. Here's a quick animated GIF of the hashtags for each language track for the March TweetMeet:

For each language track, we have one or more hosts to post the translated questions and respond to educators. As always, we're super grateful to all current and former hosts who are collaborating closely to provide this service.

The #TweetMeetXX hashtags for non-English languages are to be used together with #MSFTEduChat so that everyone can find the conversations back in their own language. For example: Polish-speaking people use the combination #TweetMeetPL #MSFTEduChat. English-speaking educators may all use #MSFTEduChat on its own.

Looking back on the February TweetMeet on Literacy

The February #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet inspired educators around the world to share ideas, insights and resources. We captured highlights from the Twitter conversation in this @MicrosoftEDU Twitter Moment.

Why join the #MSFTEduChat TweetMeets?

TweetMeets are monthly recurring Twitter conversations about themes relevant to educators, facilitated by Microsoft Education. The purpose of these events is to help professionals in education to learn from each other and inspire their students while they are preparing for their future. The TweetMeets also nurture personal learning networks among educators from across the globe.

We're grateful to have a support group made up exclusively of former TweetMeet hosts, who volunteer to translate communication and check the quality of our questions and promotional materials. They also help identify the best candidates for future events, provide relevant resources, promote the events among their networks, and, in general, cheer everybody on.

When and how can I join?

Join us Tuesday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PDT on Twitter using the hashtags #MSFTEduChat, #STEM, #MakeWhatsNext and #MicrosoftEDU(which you can always use to stay in touch with us). To find the event time for your specific location, use this time zone announcer.

From our monthly surveys we know that you may be in class at event time, busy doing other things or maybe even asleep-well, no problem! All educators are welcome to join after the event. Simply take a look at the questions below and respond to these at a day and time that suit you best. You can also schedule your tweets in advance. In that case, be sure to quote the entire question and mention the hashtag #MSFTEduChat, so that everyone knows the right question and conversation to which you are responding. Mark the exact timings - they are different this month.

How can I best prepare?

Find out how anyone can engage in Hacking STEM activities in this new video that Science Works TV created in partnership with Microsoft Education Workshop:

STEM role model posters for teachers

Female role models are inspiring girls every day to explore STEM through stimulating, hands-on experiences.

In celebration of March as Women's History Month and International Women's Day on March 8th, Microsoft Education provides downloadable posters and actionable pointers in this resourceful blog post 'Ways to encourage girls to keep pursuing STEM this Women's History Month.'

TweetMeet questions

Fasten your seatbelts. Because of the significance of this month's topic, we will start and end the TweetMeet with a bonus question. Watch the animated GIF with all the questions:

Hosts

Meet the 17 hosts for this month's TweetMeet! They are all passionate about #MakeWhatsNext & #STEM and very eager to engage with you.

Check out all the hosts and see what they are tweeting about. Consider giving them a follow!

Anita Šimac @AnitaSimac74 (Mathematics teacher, Scientix ambassador and STEM enthusiast, MIE Expert - Zadar, Croatia)

Brandon Petersen @Den_Petersen (Microsoft Learning Consultant, MIE Expert, self-proclaimed tech geek, gamer, and pop culture enthusiast - Denver CO, USA)

Charmaine Cowell @EduPathsSA (Education Consultant, Microsoft Certified Educator, MIE Fellow, Minecraft Certified Trainer, STEAM enthusiast - Cape Town, South Africa)

Derek Tangredi @dtangred (Director of STEAM Education at Fair Chance Learning, Western University STEAM Researcher, founder of Hacked Education - London ON, Canada)

Hugh Meenagh @Cloughglass (Principal, MIE Expert. eLearning & STEM advocate. lifelong learner and bookworm - Loughmacrory, Tyrone, Ireland)

Ianina Sivakova @IaninaSivakova (English, CLIL and STEAM teacher, MIE Expert, MIE Trainer, Minecraft enthusiast - Kiev, Ukraine)

Jelena Kenić @jecamis (Math Teacher; eTwinning Ambassador; Erasmus+ Ambassador; Global Math Project Ambassador; MIE Expert - Čačak, Serbia)

Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska @KGrabarska (Geography & Computer Science Teacher, Scientix Ambassador, GLOBE Program Teacher, eTwinning Teacher, passionate about STEM education - Zabrze, Poland)

Leti Ahumada @nekolety (Teacher, Trainer and Minecraft Global Mentor - Madrid, Spain)

Michelle Moore @Michelle4EDU (Educator, Thought Partner, Connector, STEMinist, Latinx - Tampa FL, USA)

Nick Dresang @ndresang (Technologist, MIE Expert, gamification, STEM, Minecraft, gamer, maker, Technology Director. Just ❤️ Technology and I'm very passionate about it! - Casper WY, USA)

Peter Olofsson @_PeterOlofsson (ICT teacher, passionate about digitalization in education. Grappler, video gamer, nerd - Sweden)

Teresa Buckman @BuckmanTeresa (STEM Educator, Site STEM and PD coordinator, MIEE, Flipgrid Certified Educator, Brainpop Certified Educator, ClassDojo Mentor - Tampa FL, USA)

Teresita Gravina @anivarGatisereT (Math & Science teacher, Scientix and Europeana Ambassador, MIE Expert - Caserta, Italy)

Tim Galles @mrgalles (Tech Integration Specialist, MIE Expert, and Flipgrid #GridGuide - Casper WY, USA)

Vaibhav Kapoor @Vaibhavajanta (School Leader, MIE Expert, SDGs Ambassador, Contributor in evangelizing and building communities, Common Sense Educator, Master Trainer - Gurugram, India)

Waqas Shafique @ShafiqueWaqas (MIE Fellow, Master Trainer, Education Technologist - Islamabad, Pakistan)

What are #MSFTEduChat TweetMeets?

Every month Microsoft Education organizes social events on Twitter targeted at educators globally. The hashtag we use is #MSFTEduChat. A team of topic specialists and international MIE Expert teachers prepare and host these TweetMeets together. Our team of educator hosts first crafts several questions around a certain topic. Then, before the event, they share these questions on social media. Combined with a range of resources, a blog post and background information about the events, this allows all participants to prepare themselves to the full. Afterwards we make an archive available of the most notable tweets and resources shared during the event.

Please connect with TweetMeet organizer Marjolein Hoekstra @OneNoteC on Twitter if you have any questions about TweetMeets or helping out as a host.

Join for next month's topic: #TeachingHappiness

The theme of April 16 will be Teaching Happiness. We're looking forward to this event and hope you'll spread the word!