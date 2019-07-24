Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/24 09:37:58 am
139.655 USD   +0.26%
09:19aFacebook ends Microsoft, Sony access to friend data
RE
07/23Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
RE
07/23MICROSOFT : Focus on Big Customers Propels Cloud Sales
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook ends Microsoft, Sony access to friend data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 09:19am EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc confirmed on Wednesday it will pay $5 billion (£4.01 billion) to resolve a Federal Trade Commission investigation of its privacy practices and said it was ending access to friend data by Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp as a first step under the settlement.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc confirmed on Wednesday it will pay $5 billion (£4.01 billion) to resolve a Federal Trade Commission investigation of its privacy practices and said it was ending access to friend data by Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp as a first step under the settlement.

Facebook said the data was related to using the social media site on an earlier generation PlayStation or to sync friends’ contact information with another service. "This was our mistake, and we are correcting it," the company said.

Facebook said the FTC settlement will require a "fundamental shift in way we approach our work."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Trott)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.02% 202.36 Delayed Quote.54.37%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.62% 139.29 Delayed Quote.36.29%
SONY CORP 0.24% 5852 End-of-day quote.13.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
09:19aFacebook ends Microsoft, Sony access to friend data
RE
07/23Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
RE
07/23MICROSOFT : Focus on Big Customers Propels Cloud Sales
DJ
07/22MICROSOFT : to Pay $25 Million to Settle Foreign Bribery Probe -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/22S&P 500 climbs toward record high, earnings in focus
RE
07/22MICROSOFT : Correction to Microsoft Settlement Article
DJ
07/22MICROSOFT : to Invest $1 Billion in Artificial-Intelligence Startup -- 3rd Updat..
DJ
07/22MICROSOFT : to Invest $1 Billion in Artificial-Intelligence Startup -- Update
DJ
07/22MICROSOFT : to Invest $1 Billion in Artificial-Intelligence Startup
DJ
07/22MICROSOFT : to Pay $25 Million to Settle Foreign Bribery Probe -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 140 B
EBIT 2020 48 073 M
Net income 2020 40 369 M
Finance 2020 69 587 M
Yield 2020 1,41%
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
EV / Sales2020 7,13x
EV / Sales2021 6,32x
Capitalization 1 065 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 154,21  $
Last Close Price 139,29  $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.29%1 064 593
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC50.66%32 317
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.67.11%20 807
SPLUNK INC31.40%20 689
SYNOPSYS60.76%20 410
OKTA INC112.60%15 482
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group