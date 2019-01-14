Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/14 12:58:00 pm
101.885 USD   -0.89%
11:01aMICROSOFT CORPORATION : In an accumulation phase
01/07Amazon Takes Market Cap Crown -- Update
DJ
01/02Apple's warning a bad omen for Wall Street bulls
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Game developers: Xbox returns to GDC with the first ever Gaming for Everyone Community Nexus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 12:28pm EST

GDC 2019 is just a few months away and Xbox is excited to return with a full week of community events for game developers, including the first ever Gaming for Everyone Community Nexus bringing many communities together in one place!

All events are free to attend with registration and tickets are available now!

Monday, March 20 at the Children's Creativity Museum

Tuesday, March 20 at Terra Gallery

Wednesday, March 21 at 111 Minna Gallery

Level Up your GDC experience at the Gaming for Everyone Community Nexus.

Last year we held two of our community networking events together in the same venue and the feedback was overwhelming. 'More, please.' We heard you and are bringing the Gaming for Everyone Community Nexus, a place where all our developer communities can come together. Come to the Nexus to get the most out of your GDC with professional development resources. You will find organizations and resources that serve your communities and get a chance to meet members of other underrepresented communities and build stronger community ties.

More details as they become available on the event registration page.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 17:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:49pMICROSOFT : US Defense Department awards 5-year enterprise services contract to ..
PU
12:49pMICROSOFT : Presenting the 2019 Microsoft Showcase Schools
PU
12:28pGAME DEVELOPERS : Xbox returns to GDC with the first ever Gaming for Everyone Co..
PU
11:54aMICROSOFT : Mixer Embers now available; virtual currency you can spend on premiu..
PU
11:44aMICROSOFT : Innovations and brands reshaping retail experiences in 2019
PU
11:14aMICROSOFT : Delivering fresh customer experiences by embracing intelligent retai..
PU
01/11MICROSOFT : Gets U.S. Defense Contract With Estimated $1.76 Billion Value
DJ
01/11MICROSOFT : wins $1.76 billion defence contract - Pentagon
RE
01/11Slack "seriously" considering direct market listing - source
RE
01/11MICROSOFT : Top stories from the Microsoft DevOps community in the new year
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 40 913 M
Net income 2019 34 351 M
Finance 2019 67 223 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 23,14
P/E ratio 2020 20,45
EV / Sales 2019 5,80x
EV / Sales 2020 5,16x
Capitalization 789 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 125 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION1.21%800 399
RED HAT0.24%30 774
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC7.50%22 774
SPLUNK INC11.75%17 130
CITRIX SYSTEMS3.59%14 126
SYNOPSYS4.12%13 002
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.