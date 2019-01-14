Game developers: Xbox returns to GDC with the first ever Gaming for Everyone Community Nexus

GDC 2019 is just a few months away and Xbox is excited to return with a full week of community events for game developers, including the first ever Gaming for Everyone Community Nexus bringing many communities together in one place!

All events are free to attend with registration and tickets are available now!

Monday, March 20 at the Children's Creativity Museum

Tuesday, March 20 at Terra Gallery

Wednesday, March 21 at 111 Minna Gallery

Level Up your GDC experience at the Gaming for Everyone Community Nexus.

Last year we held two of our community networking events together in the same venue and the feedback was overwhelming. 'More, please.' We heard you and are bringing the Gaming for Everyone Community Nexus, a place where all our developer communities can come together. Come to the Nexus to get the most out of your GDC with professional development resources. You will find organizations and resources that serve your communities and get a chance to meet members of other underrepresented communities and build stronger community ties.

More details as they become available on the event registration page.