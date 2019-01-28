Gaming fans: Gears Pro Circuit descends on Mexico City Feb. 1-3

Log in
01/28/2019 | 02:54pm EST

Get ready for the Gears Pro Circuit Mexico City Open on February 1-3 at the World Trade Center in Mexico City, where top Gears Pro Circuit teams from around the world will compete for a $200,000 prize pool. Tickets are still available for fans to watch 70+ teams like OpTic Gaming, Denial and Ghost Gaming (the #1 LATAM team). There will also be a 2v2 Gnashers tournament on February 2 - registration begins on Saturday and is available to the first 100 spectators/pro players that sign-up.

Tune in to live.gearsofwar.com throughout the weekend to claim exclusive free in-game items including the new Glow and Mexico City weapons skins. If you want to fully immerse yourself in the Gears saga after the Gears Pro Circuit Mexico City Open, Xbox Game Pass members can now play every Gears of War game.

Have a great weekend Gears fans - we'll see you from February 1-3 as teams battle it out in Mexico City! Be sure to visit www.gears.gg and follow @EsportsGears on Twitter to keep up-to-date with the latest information about Gears Esports.

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 19:53:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 40 922 M
Net income 2019 34 379 M
Finance 2019 66 709 M
Yield 2019 1,69%
P/E ratio 2019 24,12
P/E ratio 2020 21,30
EV / Sales 2019 6,08x
EV / Sales 2020 5,41x
Capitalization 823 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.51%822 660
RED HAT0.49%31 198
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC7.73%22 786
SPLUNK INC16.41%18 038
SYNOPSYS11.05%13 987
CITRIX SYSTEMS0.19%13 833
