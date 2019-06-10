Inside Xbox: E3 2019 news recap

Today's special E3 edition of Inside Xbox was chock-full of world premiere trailers, developer interviews, exclusive gameplay and general celebration of all things gaming and E3.

We delved deep into the hectic, strategic and violent new game mode for Gears 5, Escape, with Rod Fergusson and showcased the fast and fluid 4v4 competitive gameplay of Ninja Theory's brand new IP, Bleeding Edge. We welcomed Phil Spencer to the stage to discuss Team Xbox's vision for gaming, plumbed the depths of Halo Infinite's moving new trailer with Chris Lee, got details on the incredible partnership with Smilegate to bring Crossfire X to Xbox One, and gave a hearty welcome to Double Fine's Tim Schafer, the newest member of the Xbox Game Studios Family.

Also highlighted on stage were Sea of Thieves, including their brand new Halo-themed livery - available now until June 15 at 4:00 pm PT - Watch Dogs: Legion, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, State of Decay 2's new story-focused expansion Heartland (Trumbull Valley lives!), and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines, along with world premiere trailers for The Surge 2, Code Vein, Age of Wonders Planetfall, Zombie Army 4, Journey to the Savage Planet, and Phoenix Point.

Of course, it wouldn't be Inside Xbox if it didn't break some news along the way.

Backward Compatibility Announcement

Inside Xbox revealed the final wave of backward compatibility announcements for Xbox One, as the engineering team that brought one of the most beloved Xbox One features to life moves on to ensure your Xbox One library is backward compatible on Project Scarlett.

The team announced eight new original Xbox game entries into the backward compatibility catalogue: Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Double Agent, Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict, Armed and Dangerous, Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb, and Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy.

The newly announced Xbox 360 backward compatibility titles are Asura's Wrath, Battlefield 2: Modern Combat, Enchanted Arms, Far Cry Classic, Far Cry Instinct Predator, Infinite Discovery, Peter Jackson's King Kong: The Official Movie of the Game, Prince of Persia: Forgotten Sands, Skate, Star Ocean, Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo, The Syndicate, Unreal Tournament 3, and Too Human, which is available right now for free in the Microsoft Store.

Finally, eight Rare classics have received the Xbox One X Enhanced treatment: Banjo-Kazooie, Banjo-Tooie, Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, Kameo: Elements of Power, Perfect Dark and Perfect Dark Zero.

For all the details on this backward compatibility wave, check out our full blog post here.

Gamertag Updates

The team also announced some exciting new updates coming to Gamertags! First, you'll now be able to use character scripts to represent over 200 languages, with even more support coming in the future. This means you can use characters native to your own language in your Gamertag.

You'll also be able to now select any name you like for your Gamertag. If someone else has selected the same Gamertag, you'll be assigned a 3-4 digit ID suffix separate you from those that have chosen the same Gamertag.

Finally, if you like your current Gamertag, nothing changes. Yours will always be the original version of that Gamertag and will not include a numerical suffix. For all the details on the coming updates to Gamertags, check out the blog post here.

X019

Phil Spencer announced the return of our global celebration of all things Xbox, with X019 slated for November 2019 in London. The event will be filled with news, first looks and plenty of surprises, all kicking off with the biggest Inside Xbox episode of the year. Thousands of fans will join in person, and we'll have more details on how to participate in X019 at gamescom in August.

Inside Xbox may be done, but the there's plenty more left in store during E3 week. Keep your eyes peeled on Mixer.com/Mixer for wall-to-wall E3 coverage throughout the week, and don't forget to check out the full episode of Inside Xbox.