Microsoft : 6th annual Education Exchange coming to Sydney March 23-26

06/06/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

Every day, I'm inspired by educators who innovate in the classroom to provide the best learning opportunities for their students and by leaders who continue to pursue new ways to expand access for all, adopt technology and grow economies through education.

Building on the momentum from a fantastic event in Paris earlier this year, today, live from EduTech in Sydney, Australia, I am thrilled to announce that we are hosting our 6th annual Education Exchange (E2) down under for the very first time-in Sydney, March 23-26, 2020.

Bringing the event to Australia allows us to highlight the incredible innovations in education happening across the country, while showcasing how the education system is taking proactive steps to provide technology access to students from the cities to the outback. When I think of the best examples of leaders supporting education and educators doing amazing things in the classroom, those in Australia often come to mind. Microsoft is extremely proud to partner with this system that, according to OECD, is one of the highest performers in education.

With a core focus on computer science, STEM and Minecraft: Education Edition as well as productivity tools, Teams and Artificial Intelligence, schools across the nation are encouraged to dream big and expect more. They leverage technology to achieve more and strive for equity and inclusion. As a nod to their excellence, I see no better place to host Microsoft's E2 | Education Exchange in 2020.

'I cannot wait to see the amazing achievements of Education leaders from across the world on our shores next year,' said Steven Worrall, Area Vice President, Microsoft Australia.

If you're not familiar with E2, the event brings together selected Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts to immerse themselves in what many prior attendees have called a 'life changing experience.' E2 inspires educators from around the world by offering them the chance to work through problems and collaborate on projects with peers who are equally enthusiastic and ambitious in their use of technology for learning.

Leaders will come together and participate in hands-on workshops and discussions on key topics surrounding education transformation, skilling and technology to help transform today's teaching systems into learning organizations. They will also gain fresh insight into technology for teaching, learning and administration and share proven strategies to drive more effective learning outcomes across their systems.

Save the date for live, online events during E2

E2 features a number of renowned speakers and education changemakers, so we want to make sure all our audiences around the world can watch live from their homes or schools. To support this, many of the plenary session keynotes will be streamed live on the Microsoft Education Facebook page. Details will be announced on the Microsoft Education Facebook page and on the Microsoft Education Blog as we get closer to the event.

Become a Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert

We invite all educators to join the Microsoft Educator Community -there you'll find on-demand professional development and training courses that can lead you to your certification as a Microsoft Innovative Educator (MIE). After becoming an MIE, you can continue your journey towards becoming a Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert (MIEE). Nominations are open from April 15, 2019 through July 15, 2019, and you can apply here.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 16:37:01 UTC
