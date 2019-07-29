Microsoft : Acquires Data Security Firm BlueTalon

By Michael Tobin

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) said Monday it acquired data security firm BlueTalon Inc., which will join its Azure Data Governance Group.

"This acquisition is a huge force multiplier on BlueTalon's mission to make data easily and safely accessible across the enterprise by providing high quality data governance and compliance solutions," said BlueTalon Chief Executive Eric Tilenius in prepared remarks.

A spokesperson for Microsoft declined to comment on the price of the acquisition.

"This acquisition will enhance our ability to empower enterprises across industries to digitally transform while ensuring right use of data with centralized data governance at scale through Azure," said Azure Corporate Vice President Rohan Kumar.

