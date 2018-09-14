Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Microsoft : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 12:26am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration shows Adobe company logos, in Vienna

(Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc on Thursday forecast total revenue in line with analysts' estimates after topping expectations for nine straight quarters, sending its shares down as much as 1.7 percent in choppy trading after the bell.

The company's estimate of a 22 percent revenue rise in its digital media unit for the current quarter also suggested a slowing pace of growth. The business, which houses its Creative Cloud suite, has consistently clocked revenue growth of about 28 percent in the last four quarters.

"As we continue to migrate the business to subscriptions, we do not expect material Acrobat perpetual licensing this Q4. This is factored into our Digital Media year-over-year revenue growth target," the Photoshop maker said https://www.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/investor-relations/pdfs/31908102/b2nBT49qVlpa1hTY.pdf in a statement.

The company has made a big push towards a subscription-based model from traditional licensed software to enjoy a more predictable recurring revenue stream.

Adobe expects current-quarter revenue of $2.42 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share, which was just 1 cent above analysts' estimate.

Net income rose to $666.3 million, or $1.34 per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 31 from $419.6 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Adobe earned 1.73 per share, while revenue rose 24.4 percent to $2.29 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reuters reported earlier in the day that Adobe is in negotiations to buy Marketo Inc, a privately held cloud-based marketing software company, a step that would compliment Adobe's marketing business and help it take on larger peers like Microsoft Corp.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company, which have gained 53 percent this year, were down marginally at $268.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE SYSTEMS 0.27% 268.52 Delayed Quote.52.81%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.07% 112.91 Delayed Quote.30.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:26aMICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
RE
09/13MICROSOFT : Taking the Nasdaq MarketSite experience to the next level with a mov..
PU
09/13LIMITED TIME OFFER : Get a year of Xbox Game Pass, ‘Forza Horizon 3’..
PU
09/13MICROSOFT : Network Business Systems and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver..
PR
09/13EXCLUSIVE : Adobe in talks to buy marketing software firm Marketo - sources
RE
09/12MICROSOFT : Data guru living with ALS modernizes industries by typing with his e..
PU
09/12MICROSOFT : Pioneers in AI series launches with interview of Apache Spark invent..
PU
09/12MICROSOFT : ‘Forza Horizon 4’ has gone gold
PU
09/12MICROSOFT : Azure preparedness for Hurricane Florence
PU
09/12Online firms to risk EU fine if extremist posts linger
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Microsoft acquires AI startup Lobe 
09/13What Credit/Yield-Based Models Suggest About The Odds Of A Recession Coming S.. 
09/13Cisco, Intent On Soaring Again, Has More Than One Catalyst 
09/12Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank's Technolog.. 
09/12At $850 Billion, Can Microsoft Still Grow Like It Used To? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 123 B
EBIT 2019 40 040 M
Net income 2019 32 717 M
Finance 2019 70 064 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 26,54
P/E ratio 2020 22,95
EV / Sales 2019 6,41x
EV / Sales 2020 5,68x
Capitalization 857 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 122 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.59%856 617
RED HAT26.48%26 943
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC96.79%21 154
SPLUNK INC52.03%18 466
CITRIX SYSTEMS27.42%15 211
SYNOPSYS19.77%15 169
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.