MICROSOFT CORPORATION

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report  
Microsoft : All US Azure regions now approved for FedRAMP High impact level

05/24/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

Today, I'm excited to share our ability to provide Azure public services that meet US Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High impact level and extend FedRAMP High Provisional Authorization to Operate (P-ATO) to all of our Azure public regions in the United States. In October, we told customers of our plan to expand public cloud services and regions from FedRAMP Moderate to FedRAMP High impact level. FedRAMP High was previously available only to customers using Azure Government. Additionally, we've increased the number of services available at High impact level to 90, including powerful services like Azure Policy and Azure Security Center, as we continue to drive to 100 percent FedRAMP compliance for all Azure services per our published listings and roadmap. Azure continues to support more services at FedRAMP High impact levels than any other cloud provider.

Achieving FedRAMP High means that both Azure public and Azure Government data centers and services meet the demanding requirements of FedRAMP High, making it easier for more federal agencies to benefit from the cost savings and rigorous security of the Microsoft Commercial Cloud.

While FedRAMP High in the Azure public cloud will meet the needs of many US government customers, certain agencies with more stringent requirements will continue to rely on Azure Government, which provides additional safeguards such as the heightened screening of personnel. We announced earlier the availability of new FedRAMP High services available for Azure Government.

FedRAMP was established to provide a standardized approach for assessing, monitoring, and authorizing cloud computing products and services to federal agencies, and to accelerate the adoption of secure cloud solutions by federal agencies. The Office of Management and Budget now requires all executive federal agencies to use FedRAMP to validate the security of cloud services. Cloud service providers demonstrate FedRAMP compliance through an Authority to Operate (ATO) or a Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) from the Joint Authorization Board (JAB). FedRAMP authorizations are granted at three impact levels based on NIST guideline slow, medium, and high.

Microsoft is working closely with our stakeholders to simplify our approach to regulatory compliance for federal agencies, so that our government customers can gain access to innovation more rapidly by reducing the time required to take a service from available to certified. Our published FedRAMP services roadmap lists all services currently available in Azure Government to our FedRAMP High boundary, as well as services planned for the current year. We are committed to ensuring that Azure services to government provides the best the cloud has to offer and that all Azure offerings are certified at the highest level of FedRAMP compliance.

New FedRAMP High Azure Government Services include:

  • Azure DB for MySQL
  • Azure DB for PostgreSQL
  • Azure DDoS Protection
  • Azure File Sync
  • Azure Lab Services
  • Azure Migrate
  • Azure Policy
  • Azure Security Center
  • Microsoft Flow
  • Microsoft PowerApps

We will continue our commitment to provide our customers the broadest compliance in the industry, as Azure now supports 91 compliance offerings, more than any other cloud service provider. For a full listing of our compliance offerings, visit the Microsoft Trust Center.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 17:47:09 UTC
