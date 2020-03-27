Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Alters Policy on Facial-Recognition Investments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 08:04pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Microsoft Corp. has decided to no longer hold minority interests in companies that sell facial-recognition technology, a policy change that follows a controversial investment in Israeli startup AnyVision.

On Friday, Microsoft said it would sell its minority stake in AnyVision in implementing a new investment policy for companies that sell facial-recognition technology, since minority stakes don't "generally allow for the level of oversight or control that Microsoft exercises over the use of its own technology."

AnyVision had been accused of surveilling Palestinians in the West Bank.

A Microsoft-funded audit, led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder at Covington & Burling, found AnyVision's technology is being used at the border between the West Bank and Israel but not for mass-surveillance.

Microsoft made its investment in AnyVision last June.

"Microsoft's focus has shifted to commercial relationships that afford Microsoft greater oversight and control over the use of sensitive technologies," the company said Friday.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
08:04pMICROSOFT : Alters Policy on Facial-Recognition Investments
DJ
01:07pONE BUSINESS WINNER AMID CORONAVIRUS : the Cloud
DJ
03/26MICROSOFT : Buying Cloud Platform 5G Provider Affirmed Networks
DJ
03/26MICROSOFT : announces agreement to acquire Affirmed Networks to deliver new oppo..
PU
03/25U.S. investors shop for consumer stocks in anticipation of stimulus bill
RE
03/25MICROSOFT : Field CTO Diana Kelley on how to increase – and retain –..
PU
03/25SEA OF THIEVES TURNS 2 : How many of the 38 additions have you tried?
PU
03/24MICROSOFT : Amazon Claims Pentagon's JEDI Overhaul Keeps Microsoft in Driver's S..
DJ
03/24MICROSOFT : Amazon Claims Pentagon's JEDI Overhaul Keeps Microsoft in Drivers Se..
DJ
03/24MICROSOFT : The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 142 B
EBIT 2020 51 801 M
Net income 2020 43 573 M
Finance 2020 70 578 M
Yield 2020 1,35%
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
EV / Sales2020 7,55x
EV / Sales2021 6,70x
Capitalization 1 139 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 192,24  $
Last Close Price 149,70  $
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-1.15%1 187 380
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.107.45%39 381
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC23.15%36 372
SEA LIMITED13.72%21 189
SPLUNK INC.-13.77%20 142
SYNOPSYS INC.-8.07%19 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group