By Josh Beckerman

Amazon.com Inc. shares recently were up 0.3% to $2,166.70 and Microsoft Corp. shares were down 0.5% to $183.70 after Amazon won a preliminary injunction related to controversial U.S. military cloud contract.

The Defense Department awarded the JEDI contract, potentially worth up to $10 billion, to Microsoft in October. Amazon said in November it would protest the award.

