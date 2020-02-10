Log in
Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Microsoft : Amazon seeks to depose Trump about 'order to screw Amazon' in Pentagon deal

02/10/2020 | 11:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City

Amazon Web Services said on Monday it was seeking to depose President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper in its lawsuit over whether the president was trying "to screw Amazon" when it awarded a Pentagon contract for cloud computing to rival Microsoft Corp.

The Amazon.com Inc unit alleged that Trump, who has publicly derided Amazon head Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticized the company, exerted undue influence on the decision to deny it the $10 billion contract.

Known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud, or JEDI, the contract is intended to give the military better access to data and technology from remote locations.

An Amazon spokesperson said the "preservation of public confidence in the nation's procurement process requires discovery...particularly in light of President Trump's order to screw Amazon."

"President Trump has repeatedly demonstrated his willingness to use his position as President and Commander in Chief to interfere with government functions – including federal procurements – to advance his personal agenda," the spokesperson said.

"The question is whether the President of the United States should be allowed to use the budget of the DoD to pursue his own personal and political ends," the spokesperson added.

Last month, Amazon filed a motion in court to delay the Department of Defense deal with Microsoft until a court rules on its protest of the contract award.

The procurement process has been delayed by legal complaints and conflict of interest allegations. Defense Secretary Mark Esper has denied that there was bias and said the Pentagon made its choice fairly and freely without external influence.

By David Shepardson and Nandita Bose
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 1.90% 2120.91 Delayed Quote.12.52%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.16% 186.015 Delayed Quote.16.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 143 B
EBIT 2020 52 232 M
Net income 2020 43 745 M
Finance 2020 73 344 M
Yield 2020 1,10%
P/E ratio 2020 32,3x
P/E ratio 2021 29,2x
EV / Sales2020 9,29x
EV / Sales2021 8,26x
Capitalization 1 399 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 197,12  $
Last Close Price 183,89  $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.61%1 314 173
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC22.98%36 711
SPLUNK INC.8.53%24 751
SYNOPSYS10.83%22 704
SEA LIMITED14.87%21 119
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.6.04%20 528
