Microsoft : Announcement introducing Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is an entirely new experience that brings together people, conversations and content-along with the tools that teams need-so they can easily collaborate to achieve more. It's naturally integrated with the familiar Office applications and is built from the ground up on the Office 365 global, secure cloud. Starting today, Microsoft Teams is available in preview in 181 countries and in 18 languages to commercial customers with Office 365 Enterprise or Business plans, with general availability expected in the first quarter of 2017.

