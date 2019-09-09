Log in
Microsoft : Azure available from new cloud regions in Germany

09/09/2019 | 11:52am EDT

Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Telekom, SAP, and others trust Microsoft for their digital transformations

Today, we're announcing the availability of Azure in our new cloud regions in Germany. These new regions and our ongoing global expansion are in response to customer demand as more industry leaders choose Microsoft's cloud services to further their digital transformations. As we enter new markets, we work to address scenarios where data residency is of critical importance, especially for highly regulated industries seeking the compliance standards and extensive security offered by Azure.

Additionally, Office 365-the world's leading cloud-based productivity solution-and Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, the next generation of intelligent business applications and tools, will be offered from these new cloud regions to advance even more customers on their cloud journeys.

Trusted Microsoft cloud services

Microsoft cloud services delivered from a given geography, such as our new regions in Germany, offer scalable, highly available, and resilient cloud services while helping enterprises and organizations meet their data residency, security, and compliance needs. We have deep expertise protecting data and empowering customers around the globe to meet extensive security and privacy requirements by offering the broadest set of compliance certifications and attestations in the industry. We also have a history of collaborating with customers to navigate evolving business needs, including delivering innovative strategies to help customers accelerate their European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance.

Addressing the evolving needs of German customers

In Germany, companies across industries are adopting cloud technology amidst a changing regulatory framework that includes GDPR and a need for in-country data residency. Cloud services are becoming a key driver of product development, business model creation, and international stage competition. Responding to these changes, we've evolved our cloud strategy to better enable the digital transformation of our German customers.

Azure is now available from our new cloud datacenter regions in Germany to provide customers and partners with greater flexibility, the latest intelligent cloud services, full connectivity to our global cloud network, and data residency within Germany. The new regions with German-specific compliance, including Cloud Computing Compliance Controls Catalogue (C5) attestation, and will remove barriers so in-country companies can benefit from the latest solutions such as containers, IoT, and AI. These customers include:

  • Deutsche Bank, Germany's leading bank, is leveraging our cloud services to accelerate the innovation of financial products and services while maintaining high-quality service and data security. With our collaboration, Deutsche Bank has developed a data platform that meets both international and local regulatory requirements while offering customers secure and cost-efficient services.
  • Deutsche Telekom, one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, will play an integral role in onboarding customers to our new cloud regions in Germany.
  • SAP, the market leader in enterprise application software, will combine Microsoft Azure and SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud to provide solutions directly from Germany-for the 'Intelligent Enterprise in the Intelligent Cloud.'
  • Arvato Systems, a global IT specialist and multi-cloud service provider, is now able to offer their customers fully integrated Azure services with data retention in Germany, empowering the digital transformation of German medium-sized companies.

These investments help us deliver on our continued commitment to serve our customers, reach new ones, and elevate their businesses through the transformative capabilities of the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

Please contact your Microsoft representative to learn more about opportunities in Germany or follow this link to learn about Microsoft Azure.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 15:51:03 UTC
