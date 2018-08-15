Microsoft : Back to School tips and tactics coming in Aug. 21 #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet

It's a big planet, so we don't all go back to school at the same time. Sooner or later, though, students and educators inevitably head back to the classroom - hopefully with maximum momentum intact. The #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet of August is a great way to broaden your horizon to encompass different ideas, approaches and opinions about getting Back To School and hitting the ground running.

Our next #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet, starting on Tuesday, August 21, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (check your time zone here), will focus on good tips, tactics and ideas for heading Back to School with aplomb. (Sounds great, but what's a TweetMeet?)

We're still taking a global approach to the TweetMeet by offering 13 simultaneous language tracks for the event. This month we're adding עִברִית (Hebrew), norsk (Norwegian), svenska (Swedish), Nederlands (Dutch) and Deutsch (German).

For each language track, we have one or more hosts to post the translated questions and respond to educators. We're once again most grateful to all current and former hosts who are collaborating closely to provide this service.

The #TweetMeetXX hashtags for non-English languages are to be used together with #MSFTEduChat so that everyone can find the conversations back in their own language. For example: French-speaking people use the combination #TweetMeetFR #MSFTEduChat. English-speaking educators may all use #MSFTEduChat on its own.

Why join the #MSFTEduChat TweetMeets?

TweetMeets are monthly recurring Twitter conversations about themes relevant to educators, facilitated by Microsoft Education. The purpose of these events is to help professionals in education to learn from each other and inspire their students while they are preparing for their future. The TweetMeets also nurture personal learning networks among educators from across the globe.

Our hosts often use Flipgrid to share their excitement and thoughts around TweetMeet topics, and you're welcome to participate above!

When and how can I join?

Join us Tuesday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. PDT on Twitter using the hashtags#MSFTEduChat, #BackToSchool and #MicrosoftEDU (which you can always use to stay in touch with us). To find the event time for your specific location, use this time zone announcer.

How can I best prepare?

To prepare for the #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet, have a look at the questions we crafted this time.

You can also revisit our blog post, Back to School season gets easier with live tips and hands-on help from #MicrosoftEDU, and check out all event sessions and relevant resources from the Microsoft Educator Community: aka.ms/backtoschoollive2018

You can also catch up on the latest Back to School features for:

TweetMeet Questions

Time # Question 10:00 Ice Breaker What excites you about going back to school? Share an image, GIF or story. 10:06 1 What tools and strategies do you use to welcome new students? 10:15 2 What is your main focus this coming schoolyear? 10:24 3 How will you improve communication and collaboration? 10:33 4 How can technology help you meet your goals for this schoolyear? 10:42 5 What's your best tip to create an inclusive classroom? 10:51 6 What new idea are you eager to try in the new schoolyear? 11:00 Takeaway Question Who or what has inspired you in today's TweetMeet?

Hosts and coaches

Matching this month's topic, we have invited 20 global educators to be our hosts. They can't wait to engage with you and share ideas about Back to School. Check out their profiles and projects, follow them all on Twitter, and check their tweets in this Twitter list.

Can Van Truong @CanVanTruong (MIE Expert, Thach Xa junior high school teacher - Passionate about helping teachers use technology to empower students - Thach That, Ha Noi, Viet Nam)

(MIE Expert, Thach Xa junior high school teacher - Passionate about helping teachers use technology to empower students - Thach That, Ha Noi, Viet Nam) Chandni Agarwal @chandni1910 (Head IT Department & teaching Computer Science Grade 12, National ICT Award Winner 2016, MIELA Winner, MIE Expert, Master Trainer, Cyber Security Resource Person, Love to implement Microsoft tools for Power to Empower - Delhi, India)

(Head IT Department & teaching Computer Science Grade 12, National ICT Award Winner 2016, MIELA Winner, MIE Expert, Master Trainer, Cyber Security Resource Person, Love to implement Microsoft tools for Power to Empower - Delhi, India) Elsabé Hart @HartElsabe (Former Teacher Ambassador and Microsoft Learning Consultant, Microsoft Certified Educator, MIE Master Trainer and MIE Expert. Minecraft Certified Trainer and an advocate for Game-Based Learning and 21st Century Learning Design - Cape Town, South Africa)

(Former Teacher Ambassador and Microsoft Learning Consultant, Microsoft Certified Educator, MIE Master Trainer and MIE Expert. Minecraft Certified Trainer and an advocate for Game-Based Learning and 21st Century Learning Design - Cape Town, South Africa) Erin Holland @erinjurisich (Digital Learning and Teaching Facilitator (DLTF) for Onslow County; passionate about helping teachers utilize technology that empowers students, both in the classroom and beyond! - North Carolina, USA)

(Digital Learning and Teaching Facilitator (DLTF) for Onslow County; passionate about helping teachers utilize technology that empowers students, both in the classroom and beyond! - North Carolina, USA) Esam Baboukhan @soslearning (e-learning manager, lifelong learner and passionate advocate of meaningful, relevant and engaging teaching, learning and assessment - augmented through the use of accessible Edtech, MIE Expert - United Kingdom)

(e-learning manager, lifelong learner and passionate advocate of meaningful, relevant and engaging teaching, learning and assessment - augmented through the use of accessible Edtech, MIE Expert - United Kingdom) Ferdinand Stipberger @stipberger (MIE Expert, Middle School Teacher up to 10th grade - helping teachers and students to redefine their teaching and learning by using technology. I love all things the Microsoft Education world is about. - Neunburg v. Wald, Bavaria, Germany)

(MIE Expert, Middle School Teacher up to 10th grade - helping teachers and students to redefine their teaching and learning by using technology. I love all things the Microsoft Education world is about. - Neunburg v. Wald, Bavaria, Germany) Jeni Long @jlo731 (Instructional Technologist with EMSISD. Passionate about technology integration and making learning accessible and fun for all! MIE Expert, MIE Trainer, & Flipgrid Ambassadors - Ft Worth, Texas, USA)

(Instructional Technologist with EMSISD. Passionate about technology integration and making learning accessible and fun for all! MIE Expert, MIE Trainer, & Flipgrid Ambassadors - Ft Worth, Texas, USA) Kim Aarberg @KAarberg Teacher (I teach a global classroom. I'm a Flipgrid ambassador, Soundtrap expert and Google-certified teacher. Students learn in a collaborative environment. - Norway)

Teacher (I teach a global classroom. I'm a Flipgrid ambassador, Soundtrap expert and Google-certified teacher. Students learn in a collaborative environment. - Norway) Kristina Johansson @johfam (Teacher. Interested in how technology can help us learn together. We don't know what the future will be like! MIE Expert - Sweden)

(Teacher. Interested in how technology can help us learn together. We don't know what the future will be like! MIE Expert - Sweden) Lucian Duma @lucianecurator (Teacher for SEN students, MIE Expert, MIE Trainer, Social Media Manager and Curator - Romania)

(Teacher for SEN students, MIE Expert, MIE Trainer, Social Media Manager and Curator - Romania) Luis Oliveira @loliveira55 (ELL HS Teacher, Tech Coach and Director, MIE Expert, MIE Trainer, Flipgrid Ambassador, Certified Newsela, Flipgrid, and Formative Educator. Passionate about providing a voice to all - Middletown, RI USA)

(ELL HS Teacher, Tech Coach and Director, MIE Expert, MIE Trainer, Flipgrid Ambassador, Certified Newsela, Flipgrid, and Formative Educator. Passionate about providing a voice to all - Middletown, RI USA) Manuela Valentim @fatela1971 (Interested in PBL and Digital Citizenship. Coordinator of UNESCO's Projects, MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher and Teach SDG's Ambassador - Portugal)

(Interested in PBL and Digital Citizenship. Coordinator of UNESCO's Projects, MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher and Teach SDG's Ambassador - Portugal) Michel Girard @theMoat (Computer science teacher at DIIAGE, Office 365 administrator, MIE Expert, love sharing teaching practices and empowering students and teachers in their learning paths - Dijon, France)

(Computer science teacher at DIIAGE, Office 365 administrator, MIE Expert, love sharing teaching practices and empowering students and teachers in their learning paths - Dijon, France) Natalija Budinski @NatalijaNovta (Math teacher and External Adviser of Serbian Ministry of Education, My fields of interest are STEM disciplines, teaching math through origami and other art disciplines. MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher, Scientix ambassador, blogger - Serbia)

(Math teacher and External Adviser of Serbian Ministry of Education, My fields of interest are STEM disciplines, teaching math through origami and other art disciplines. MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher, Scientix ambassador, blogger - Serbia) Noa Lahav @supervxn (Working for the Innovative Tech Unit in the Ministry of Education, MIE Expert, Minecraft Global Mentor and Flipgrid Ambassador - Israel)

(Working for the Innovative Tech Unit in the Ministry of Education, MIE Expert, Minecraft Global Mentor and Flipgrid Ambassador - Israel) Rhea Flohr @RheaFlohr (Teacher in secondary school, EdTech Specialist, OneNote-lover. I am curious and I love to share my classroom experiences always wondering: could technology enhance learning? otherwise don't use it! - Eindhoven, The Netherlands)

(Teacher in secondary school, EdTech Specialist, OneNote-lover. I am curious and I love to share my classroom experiences always wondering: could technology enhance learning? otherwise don't use it! - Eindhoven, The Netherlands) Sachelle Dorencamp @SachelleD (Digital Learning and Teaching Facilitator (DLTF) for Onslow County Schools. I am a fangirl of all things Microsoft Education and love helping teachers positively impact the lives of students. I am a Microsoft Innovative Educator and Microsoft Master Trainer - North Carolina, USA)

(Digital Learning and Teaching Facilitator (DLTF) for Onslow County Schools. I am a fangirl of all things Microsoft Education and love helping teachers positively impact the lives of students. I am a Microsoft Innovative Educator and Microsoft Master Trainer - North Carolina, USA) Sallee Clark @SalleeClark (Instructional Technologist with Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD. As an MIE Expert & MIE Trainer, I am passionate about making learning accessible and fun for all! - Fort Worth, Texas, USA)

(Instructional Technologist with Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD. As an MIE Expert & MIE Trainer, I am passionate about making learning accessible and fun for all! - Fort Worth, Texas, USA) Thuy Nguyen @NguynTh10903062 (English teacher from Minh Dam High School, BRVT; MIE Expert; MIE Trainer; SDGs Ambassador. I love inspiring teachers and engaging students with technology in order to transform education together with the global educator community - Vietnam)

(English teacher from Minh Dam High School, BRVT; MIE Expert; MIE Trainer; SDGs Ambassador. I love inspiring teachers and engaging students with technology in order to transform education together with the global educator community - Vietnam) Vicent Ferrís@vicent_fd86 (Technology and Mathematics teacher in Maristas Algemesi. A lover of new technologies in education. I love innovating with my students. Microsoft Innovative Expert and MIE Trainer. Lover of Microsoft Teams - Valencia, Spain)

Finally, we're introducing Francisco Texeira (@fcotexeira) to help us coordinate the TweetMeet. He is a former TweetMeet host himself and has already been assisting hosts in their preparations for the event. Francisco is a multilingual high school teacher and IT coordinator based in Spain and very passionate about professional development. Thanks for joining us!

What are #MSFTEduChat TweetMeets?

Every month Microsoft Education organizes social events on Twitter targeted at educators globally. The hashtag we use is #MSFTEduChat. A team of topic specialists and international MIE Expert teachers prepare and host these TweetMeets together. Our team of educator hosts first crafts several questions around a certain topic. Then, before the event, they share these questions on social media. Combined with a range of resources, a blog post and background information about the events, this allows all participants to prepare themselves to the full. Afterwards we make an archive available of the most notable tweets and resources shared during the event.

The #MSFTduChat event time is 10:00 a.m. PT. If this time isn't convenient for you, please follow your local channel or even consider hosting your own #MSFTEduChat in your country and language. Please connect with TweetMeet organizer Marjolein Hoekstra @OneNoteC on Twitter for more info on hosting in your language and time that works best for the educators and MIE Experts in your country.