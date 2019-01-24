Microsoft : Be the Xbox G.O.A.T. with the Madden NFL 19 Sweepstakes

The Big Game is on the horizon and what better way to pre-game than to earn your bragging rights and take your fantasy team to Atlanta with Madden NFL 19? Starting today through February 12, one ultimate Madden fan will have the chance to win the official Xbox Madden NFL 19 G.O.A.T Prize Pack, valued at over $10,000. Click here for official details of how to enter (open to U.S. residents only).

You'll be well on your way to building up your football team dynasty and becoming the 'Greatest Of All Time' with the following:

Xbox G.O.A.T ring that features 10 carat premium gold (plated black) and weighs over 1.5 ounces, with 188 black diamonds and 46 green tsavorite stones

Custom G.O.A.T Xbox One X

G.O.A.T merchandise pack

Copy of Madden NFL 19 for Xbox One

Football jersey autographed by Antonio Brown

Madden NFL 19 gives you game-changing control on and off the field and enhanced by Real Player Motion (RPM) by delivering gameplay control with precision and intent. Create and share custom draft classes, design your game strategy, progress your players, and execute your game plan with all new positional archetypes in franchise mode. Explore all-new ways to train your favorite players to fit your roster and lead your team to glory.

