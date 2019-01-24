Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/24 03:27:04 pm
106.095 USD   -0.58%
02:46pMICROSOFT : Buys Citus Data -- Update
DJ
02:34pMICROSOFT : Be the Xbox G.O.A.T. with the Madden NFL 19 Sweepstakes
PU
02:21pMICROSOFT : Buys Citus Data
DJ
Microsoft : Be the Xbox G.O.A.T. with the Madden NFL 19 Sweepstakes

01/24/2019 | 02:34pm EST

The Big Game is on the horizon and what better way to pre-game than to earn your bragging rights and take your fantasy team to Atlanta with Madden NFL 19? Starting today through February 12, one ultimate Madden fan will have the chance to win the official Xbox Madden NFL 19 G.O.A.T Prize Pack, valued at over $10,000. Click here for official details of how to enter (open to U.S. residents only).

You'll be well on your way to building up your football team dynasty and becoming the 'Greatest Of All Time' with the following:

  • Xbox G.O.A.T ring that features 10 carat premium gold (plated black) and weighs over 1.5 ounces, with 188 black diamonds and 46 green tsavorite stones
  • Custom G.O.A.T Xbox One X
  • G.O.A.T merchandise pack
  • Copy of Madden NFL 19 for Xbox One
  • Football jersey autographed by Antonio Brown

Madden NFL 19 gives you game-changing control on and off the field and enhanced by Real Player Motion (RPM) by delivering gameplay control with precision and intent. Create and share custom draft classes, design your game strategy, progress your players, and execute your game plan with all new positional archetypes in franchise mode. Explore all-new ways to train your favorite players to fit your roster and lead your team to glory.

Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for future news and details on Xbox sweepstakes.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 19:33:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 40 922 M
Net income 2019 34 379 M
Finance 2019 66 709 M
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 24,01
P/E ratio 2020 21,21
EV / Sales 2019 6,05x
EV / Sales 2020 5,38x
Capitalization 819 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.05%819 129
RED HAT-0.10%31 152
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC5.25%22 261
SPLUNK INC13.92%17 651
CITRIX SYSTEMS6.05%14 643
SYNOPSYS6.59%13 453
