Microsoft Corporation

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Microsoft : Bill Gates to Leave Boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway

03/13/2020

By WSJ Staff

Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates is stepping down from the company's board of directors marking the biggest departure from the tech industry's corporate boardrooms since the death of longtime rival and Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs.

Mr. Gates, who also is vacating his board seat at Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is exiting in order to focus more on his philanthropic efforts. He will continue to serve as a technical adviser to Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella, the software giant said late Friday.

Mr. Gates founded Microsoft in 1975 with childhood friend Paul Allen. He grew the company to become one of the most powerful forces in the burgeoning industry of personal computing. He stepped down as CEO in 2000 to serve as the Redmond, Wash.-based company's chairman, but remained active inside the company.

Mr. Gates and Mr. Jobs, who died in 2011, became the faces most closely associated with the rise of personal computers.

Mr. Gates in 2008 scaled back involvement in day-to-day operations of Microsoft, focusing more on work the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In 2014, when Mr. Nadella was appointed CEO of the company, he stepped down as chairman to stay on as a board member and technology adviser. Mr. Gates continued to influence strategic decisions at Microsoft and visit its offices.

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett said former American Express Co. CEO Kenneth Chenault would replace Mr. Gates.

