Settings
Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
01/24 03:25:34 pm
106.03 USD   -0.64%
02:46pMICROSOFT : Buys Citus Data -- Update
DJ
02:34pMICROSOFT : Be the Xbox G.O.A.T. with the Madden NFL 19 Sweepstakes
PU
02:21pMICROSOFT : Buys Citus Data
DJ
Microsoft : Buys Citus Data -- Update

01/24/2019 | 02:46pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has acquired Citus Data, which provides an open source extension to the PostgreSQL database system.

Microsoft said the acquisition builds on other open source investments such as SQL Server on Linux.

GitHub, which is popular with open source developers, was sold to Microsoft last year in a stock deal initially valued at $7.5 billion.

Announcements from Microsoft and Citus on Thursday didn't provide the deal price.

In October 2015, Citus said it raised $9.5 million in Series A funding led by Khosla Ventures.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 40 922 M
Net income 2019 34 379 M
Finance 2019 66 709 M
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 24,01
P/E ratio 2020 21,21
EV / Sales 2019 6,05x
EV / Sales 2020 5,38x
Capitalization 819 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.05%819 129
RED HAT-0.10%31 152
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC5.25%22 261
SPLUNK INC13.92%17 651
CITRIX SYSTEMS6.05%14 643
SYNOPSYS6.59%13 453
