Microsoft : Buys Citus Data -- Update

By Josh Beckerman



Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has acquired Citus Data, which provides an open source extension to the PostgreSQL database system.

Microsoft said the acquisition builds on other open source investments such as SQL Server on Linux.

GitHub, which is popular with open source developers, was sold to Microsoft last year in a stock deal initially valued at $7.5 billion.

Announcements from Microsoft and Citus on Thursday didn't provide the deal price.

In October 2015, Citus said it raised $9.5 million in Series A funding led by Khosla Ventures.

