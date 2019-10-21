Microsoft Buys Cloud File-Migration Company Mover

By Kimberly Chin

Microsoft said Monday it has agreed to acquire cloud file-migration company Mover as it moves to meet the demand of clients transitioning to cloud services.

Mover will help Microsoft customers migrate files to Microsoft 365, the company's cloud-based suite of office products.

Microsoft already offers content-migrating services but Mover will help enhance these offerings, the Redmond, Wash., company said. Mover will provide more self-service options and make it easier for administrators to do so, Microsoft said.

Mover supports other cloud-service providers such as Box, Dropbox, and Alphabet Google Drive, which could help facilitate moving files to Microsoft's own platforms, such as OneDrive and SharePoint.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Microsoft representatives couldn't immediately be reached.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com