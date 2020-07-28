Microsoft : ByteDance AI research head to leave as pressure mounts on TikTok

BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - Beijing-based ByteDance said on
Tuesday the head of its artificial intelligence lab will leave
the company, as its short-video app TikTok faces U.S. scrutiny
over security and privacy issues.
Ma Wei-Ying joined ByteDance from Microsoft to
become a vice president and head of the AI lab in 2017.
His departure comes as TikTok faces regulatory challenges
across the globe, and a potential ban by the U.S. government
over suspicions Beijing could force its Chinese owner to turn
over user data.
“We are extremely grateful to Wei-Ying for his important
contribution to ByteDance,” a ByteDance spokeswoman said.
Ma will leave ByteDance this week, according to a person
familiar with the matter. It is unclear who would replace him.
Ma did not immediately respond to a request to comment.
Trained in Taiwan and the United States, Ma was assistant
managing director of Microsoft Research Asia before taking the
post at ByteDance, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Technology news website The Information first reported Ma’s
departure and said he planed to take a position at China’s
Tsinghua University.
Reuters has reported that ByteDance is expanding its
engineering and research team in Mountain View, California, and
had hired more than 150 engineers there.
