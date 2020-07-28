Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : ByteDance AI research head to leave as pressure mounts on TikTok

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 02:13am EDT

BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - Beijing-based ByteDance said on Tuesday the head of its artificial intelligence lab will leave the company, as its short-video app TikTok faces U.S. scrutiny over security and privacy issues.

Ma Wei-Ying joined ByteDance from Microsoft to become a vice president and head of the AI lab in 2017.

His departure comes as TikTok faces regulatory challenges across the globe, and a potential ban by the U.S. government over suspicions Beijing could force its Chinese owner to turn over user data.

“We are extremely grateful to Wei-Ying for his important contribution to ByteDance,” a ByteDance spokeswoman said.

Ma will leave ByteDance this week, according to a person familiar with the matter. It is unclear who would replace him.

Ma did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Trained in Taiwan and the United States, Ma was assistant managing director of Microsoft Research Asia before taking the post at ByteDance, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Technology news website The Information first reported Ma’s departure and said he planed to take a position at China’s Tsinghua University.

Reuters has reported that ByteDance is expanding its engineering and research team in Mountain View, California, and had hired more than 150 engineers there. (Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.27% 203.85 Delayed Quote.29.26%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 9.97% 424.5 End-of-day quote.28.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
02:13aMICROSOFT : ByteDance AI research head to leave as pressure mounts on TikTok
RE
12:22aMICROSOFT : ByteDance AI research head to leave as pressure mounts on TikTok
RE
07/27Google to Keep Employees Home Until Summer 2021 Amid Pandemic -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/27Wall Street rises as investors watch stimulus, pandemic and earnings
RE
07/27Wall Street rises as investors watch stimulus, pandemic and earnings
RE
07/27MICROSOFT : From hackathons to new products, neighbors T-Mobile and Microsoft te..
PU
07/27Google to Keep Employees Home Until Summer 2021 Amid Pandemic -- Update
DJ
07/27MICROSOFT : PepsiCo partners with Microsoft for new era of operational agility a..
PR
07/27MSCI : announces strategic alliance with Microsoft to accelerate innovation in t..
AQ
07/27MICROSOFT : Finastra honored with 2020 Microsoft US Partner award
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 142 B - -
Net income 2020 43 635 M - -
Net cash 2020 74 806 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,9x
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 1 543 B 1 543 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 144 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 227,01 $
Last Close Price 203,85 $
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION29.26%1 543 348
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.270.86%69 555
SEA LIMITED183.89%50 665
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC53.32%45 504
SPLUNK INC.35.64%31 705
SYNOPSYS INC.38.92%29 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group