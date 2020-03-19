Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : CDC Team Up on Chatbot Checking Coronavirus Symptoms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 07:51pm EDT

By Aaron Tilley

Microsoft is working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a number of major healthcare providers to deploy a chat bot to help tackle the coronavirus crisis.

The Microsoft-powered chatbot guides users through self assessment and connects them to additional resources and medical professionals if the patient has been determined to be at risk.

The use of a chatbot is one of several efforts underway offered by tech companies to help assist in the crisis. A Google-affiliated website, for example, was launched this week to help direct potential coronavirus patients to testing sites.

The chatbot is already deployed in nine health systems around the world, with around 20 coming online soon, said Microsoft. It was first deployed in a limited fashion on March 5th on the website of healthcare provider Providence, and then fully deployed to every user on March 8th. On the Providence website, it asks a number of questions based on CDC guidelines, and depending on the answers, it gives an option to contact a doctor or do a virtual video visit.

The CDC launched the bot it calls the "Coronavirus Self-Checker" Thursday.

For Providence, more than 40,000 sessions of people visiting the website and more than a million messages sent between people and bot. To date, there were more than 6,000 hand-offs to a video consultation. "It's just something consumers need now to help with anxiety," said Maryam Gholami, chief product officer of Digital Innovations at Providence.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
07:51pMICROSOFT : CDC Team Up on Chatbot Checking Coronavirus Symptoms
DJ
06:49pWall Street ends higher to stem coronavirus sell-off
RE
06:46pWall Street ends higher to stem coronavirus selloff
RE
03:53pMICROSOFT : Remote work during coronavirus outbreak puts millions more on Micros..
RE
10:44aMicrosoft's Online Collaboration Tool Sees User Numbers Spike
DJ
03/16MICROSOFT : Kubota announces strategic alliance with Microsoft to accelerate its..
PU
03/16Markets crater as coronavirus fears overwhelm central bank emergency measures
RE
03/16Markets crater as coronavirus fears overwhelm central bank emergency measures
RE
03/16MICROSOFT : Is Artificial Intelligence Good? Clothing Companies Say Yes
DJ
03/16Microsoft Down Over 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Nearly 20 Ye..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 142 B
EBIT 2020 52 101 M
Net income 2020 43 725 M
Finance 2020 73 189 M
Yield 2020 1,41%
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
EV / Sales2020 7,11x
EV / Sales2021 6,28x
Capitalization 1 085 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 196,24  $
Last Close Price 142,71  $
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-8.94%1 092 257
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC1.40%29 949
SEA LIMITED4.33%19 438
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.07%17 160
SPLUNK INC.-29.65%16 434
CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.17.67%15 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group