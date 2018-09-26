Microsoft : Celebrate MINECON Earth at a Microsoft Store party

MINECON Earth, Minecraft's worldwide celebration livestream of all things Minecraft is just around the corner! It's happening this Saturday, Sept. 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. PDT and we're inviting the Minecraft community to join us at Microsoft Stores across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.

A MINECON Earth party is not only a great place to meet other players and learn from skillful creators - depending on the location you can also expect giveaways, Q&A panels with developers or builders, costume contests, Minecraft trivia and the opportunity to snag exclusive MINECON Earth merch!

No less than 81 Microsoft Stores are joining in on the fun this year to celebrate this one-of-a-kind event! Visit the official MINECON Earth page for the full list of locations near you, details about each celebration and info on how to get tickets. Attendees will be admitted 30 minutes prior to the broadcast start time, so come early to ensure you get a seat!

Eight Microsoft Stores will also host some Minecraft content creators you may be familiar with. They'll be hanging out with attendees at the following locations:

Flagship Microsoft Store Fifth Avenue (New York, NY): CavemanFilms, Quig, Sk1er, TimeDeo

Microsoft Store at Woodland Hills (Tulsa, OK): SabraDarling

Microsoft Store at Beachwood Place (Beachwood, OH): ktmh96

Microsoft Store at Bellevue Square (Bellevue, WA): BrandonCrafterMC, RageElixir, AA12, Diecies, HooperDoe - Gameplays, YaBoiAction

Microsoft Store at NorthPark Center (Dallas, TX): RyguyRocky, Cassi Cow, Goldy, Tina the Tiger

Microsoft Store at the Woodlands Mall (The Woodlands, TX): jojopetv, Taiga, SpottedShark, FyreStarter

Microsoft Store at Vancouver Pacific Centre (Vancouver, BC): Fin

Microsoft Store at Square One Shopping Centre (Mississauga, ON): 09sharkboy

If you can't make it to an in-store event, be sure to watch MINECON Earth on Mixer, YouTube, Facebook Live and Twitch. We hope you'll join us!