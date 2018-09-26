Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/26 07:37:57 pm
114.595 USD   +0.13%
07:21pMICROSOFT : Gears Pro Circuit Season 2 heads west to San Diego
PU
07:11pMARY SNAPP : Empowering a sustainable future
PU
07:06pMICROSOFT : Celebrate MINECON Earth at a Microsoft Store party
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Microsoft : Celebrate MINECON Earth at a Microsoft Store party

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 07:06pm CEST

MINECON Earth, Minecraft's worldwide celebration livestream of all things Minecraft is just around the corner! It's happening this Saturday, Sept. 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. PDT and we're inviting the Minecraft community to join us at Microsoft Stores across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.

A MINECON Earth party is not only a great place to meet other players and learn from skillful creators - depending on the location you can also expect giveaways, Q&A panels with developers or builders, costume contests, Minecraft trivia and the opportunity to snag exclusive MINECON Earth merch!

No less than 81 Microsoft Stores are joining in on the fun this year to celebrate this one-of-a-kind event! Visit the official MINECON Earth page for the full list of locations near you, details about each celebration and info on how to get tickets. Attendees will be admitted 30 minutes prior to the broadcast start time, so come early to ensure you get a seat!

Eight Microsoft Stores will also host some Minecraft content creators you may be familiar with. They'll be hanging out with attendees at the following locations:

  • Flagship Microsoft Store Fifth Avenue (New York, NY): CavemanFilms, Quig, Sk1er, TimeDeo
  • Microsoft Store at Woodland Hills (Tulsa, OK): SabraDarling
  • Microsoft Store at Beachwood Place (Beachwood, OH): ktmh96
  • Microsoft Store at Bellevue Square (Bellevue, WA): BrandonCrafterMC, RageElixir, AA12, Diecies, HooperDoe - Gameplays, YaBoiAction
  • Microsoft Store at NorthPark Center (Dallas, TX): RyguyRocky, Cassi Cow, Goldy, Tina the Tiger
  • Microsoft Store at the Woodlands Mall (The Woodlands, TX): jojopetv, Taiga, SpottedShark, FyreStarter
  • Microsoft Store at Vancouver Pacific Centre (Vancouver, BC): Fin
  • Microsoft Store at Square One Shopping Centre (Mississauga, ON): 09sharkboy

If you can't make it to an in-store event, be sure to watch MINECON Earth on Mixer, YouTube, Facebook Live and Twitch. We hope you'll join us!

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 17:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
07:21pMICROSOFT : Gears Pro Circuit Season 2 heads west to San Diego
PU
07:11pMARY SNAPP : Empowering a sustainable future
PU
07:06pMICROSOFT : Celebrate MINECON Earth at a Microsoft Store party
PU
04:21pTEACHERS : Take your students around the world during Nov. 13-14 Skype-a-Thon &n..
PU
01:01aMICROSOFT : Mouse and keyboard support enabled on Xbox One for select Xbox Insid..
PU
12:56aMICROSOFT : Fans get a look at highly anticipated ‘Forza Horizon 4’ ..
PU
09/25MICROSOFT : 10 new ways for everyone to achieve more in the modern workplace
PU
09/25APPLE : Your Browser Is the Most Important App You Have -- Make Sure You Use the..
DJ
09/25WESTERN DIGITAL : DataON Announces Windows Server Hyper-Converged Infrastructure..
AQ
09/25JULIA WHITE : How Microsoft Azure enables a new wave of edge computing
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:04pAcxiom Is Still Very Attractive 
07:40aDownside Of Disruption - Cramer's Mad Money (9/25/18) 
06:15aDIVGRO PULSE : September 2018 
09/25Microsoft And Partners Evolve The Modern Enterprise Desktop 
09/25Upwork Readies Proposed Terms For $135 Million IPO 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 123 B
EBIT 2019 40 165 M
Net income 2019 32 807 M
Finance 2019 70 002 M
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 27,09
P/E ratio 2020 23,41
EV / Sales 2019 6,57x
EV / Sales 2020 5,83x
Capitalization 878 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 123 $
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.57%877 627
RED HAT12.09%24 045
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC107.12%21 836
SPLUNK INC40.51%17 224
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.45%15 096
SYNOPSYS15.96%14 686
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.