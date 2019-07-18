Log in
Microsoft : Cloud Business Drives Record Sales

07/18/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

By Asa Fitch

Microsoft Corp. reported record quarterly revenue on Thursday, lifted by cloud-computing growth, adding to the company's momentum under Chief Executive Satya Nadella.

Revenue rose 12% from the same period a year earlier to $33.72 billion for the company's fiscal fourth quarter ended in June, beating Wall Street estimates of $32.77 billion. Profit in the quarter also topped expectations.

Revenue in Microsoft's cloud-computing businesses, which accounted for about a third of its sales, rose by 39%. The company's transition to offering customers subscriptions to cloud-based versions of its Office productivity suite and other popular programs has helped propel that growth. So has the popularity of Azure, a cloud service that is second in size only to Amazon.com Inc.'s AWS.

Microsoft shares traded up more than 1% after-hours following the report. Investors have rewarded the company's recent success by pushing its stock to an all-time record close earlier this week, and giving it a market capitalization north of $1 trillion, making it the world's most valuable public company.

Write to Asa Fitch at asa.fitch@wsj.com

