Microsoft : Court ruling does not change ability for companies to transfer data between EU and US using the Microsoft cloud

Today, the Court of Justice for the European Union issued a ruling in a case examining transfers of data from the EU. We appreciate that some of our customers may have questions about the impact of this ruling.

We want to be clear: If you are a commercial customer, you can continue to use Microsoft services in compliance with European law. The Court's ruling does not change your ability to transfer data today between the EU and U.S. using the Microsoft cloud.

For years we have provided customers with overlapping protections under both the Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) and Privacy Shield frameworks for data transfers. Although today's ruling invalidated the use of Privacy Shield moving forward, the SCCs remain valid. Our commercial customers are already protected under SCCs.

Read our full reaction to the ruling here.

