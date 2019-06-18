Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Driving lessons for autonomous vehicles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 06:54pm EDT

Paul Shieh, Founder and CEO of Linker Networks, says his company is now working with global auto manufacturers that are trying to create AI systems that can drive vehicles with flawless image recognition functionality. To attain that, the systems use machine learning to recognize millions of digital images of other objects, including other vehicles, roads, signs, pedestrians, and a myriad of other features and objects.

To do that, images of all these things must first be identified and labeled.

Shieh explains, 'At present, many companies are finding it difficult to hire thousands of workers that want to manually do this image work. It is labor-intensive and time-consuming. Moreover, each worker must maintain unrelenting focus on the task, leaving open the possibility of natural human error. A single mistake is all it takes to affect a dataset's quality and drag down the overall performance, and therefore the safety level, of a model.'

As an example, Shieh says labeling a single car takes a worker up to 30 seconds to complete - placing the duration needed for a thousand workers to process larger quantities of images, say 100 million, at more than a year.

But imagine being able to label all that data in a single click. That is the promise of auto-labeling - Linker Networks' latest AI venture.

Inventing the fast track

Using a pre-trained model to label digital images, the system recognizes objects using transfer learning technology - a method that lets machines apply existing knowledge to various similar scenarios. For example, systems trained to recognize cars can apply the same algorithm to recognize other vehicles, like buses or trucks.

'If you input an image with about a hundred cars in it and hit the auto-label button, most of them will be auto-labeled in just a few seconds with very high accuracy,' Shieh says. 'That saves a lot of time and improves image recognition quality.'

Accuracy rates have also increased. At the same time, manual inspections and corrections are still carried out, to ensure close to 100 percent data accuracy.

The process allows millions of images to be labeled in less than a day, which is a 70 percent reduction in time compared to manual labeling. The company is also seeing cost savings of more than 60 percent.

Shieh shares, 'Linker's auto-labeling model uses Microsoft Azure Machine service to reduce costs, boost productivity and improve accuracy by enabling customers to handpick images to auto-label and store.'

Employees that used to do manual labelling have been upskilled to do quality control of the auto labelling algorithms, also known as machine teaching. The AI model seeks to gain knowledge from people rather than extracting knowledge from data alone. With people guiding the AI systems to learn the things that they already know, the job requires critical thinking and fewer repetitive and monotonous tasks.

'Linker's data scientists are able to focus on developing the AI and let Azure take care of scaling their AI training jobs,' Shieh explained.

Other possibilities

Ultimately with AI, the company's goal is for auto manufacturers to build smarter, safer vehicles. With auto labelling technology, Linker Networks envisions safe self-driving capability in the near future.

Besides autonomous driving, auto-labelling can be used in factories to detect product defects, identify theft at retail stores and profile vehicles to strengthen security. Shieh said, 'the auto-labeling system allows us to take advantage of all the benefits of AI, empowering humans to do what they do best, while improving efficiency and safety.'

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 22:53:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
06:54pMICROSOFT : Driving lessons for autonomous vehicles
PU
06:47pAdobe beats quarterly estimates on cloud strength; shares rise
RE
01:29pMICROSOFT : Azure Security Expert Series launches June 19 with best practices fr..
PU
12:54pMICROSOFT : Play with your eyes in 4 new ‘Eyes First' games
PU
11:49aFROM GRIDIRON TO GREEN : Phillip Hale helps Microsoft tackle Zero Waste challeng..
PU
11:29aMICROSOFT : Designer in PowerPoint crosses the 1 billion slides mark
PU
10:38aMICROSOFT : Nihilent Inc. recognized as winner for 2019 Microsoft Power BI Partn..
AQ
09:25aMICROSOFT : SML Delivers Item-Level RFID Solutions to 1,000s of Global Retail St..
AQ
06/17MICROSOFT : to Sell Existing Inventory of Huawei Laptops -CNBC
DJ
06/17MICROSOFT : To-Do now available in the Mac App Store
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 125 B
EBIT 2019 41 756 M
Net income 2019 35 070 M
Finance 2019 63 241 M
Yield 2019 1,38%
P/E ratio 2019 28,98
P/E ratio 2020 25,73
EV / Sales 2019 7,56x
EV / Sales 2020 6,73x
Capitalization 1 007 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 143 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.40%918 312
RED HAT5.44%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC46.83%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.55.75%17 340
SYNOPSYS48.15%17 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About