News Summary

Microsoft Dynamics 365: Customer momentum, 2019 Business Applications Summit and more

10/10/2018

At Microsoft Ignite 2018, James Phillips and I shared the main stage to showcase real stories from organizations leveraging Microsoft Business Applications to disrupt business as usual and innovate to meet the changing expectations of customers. Now it's your turn. Today we're introducing new videos that showcase what's possible and the opportunity to join the community at the 2019 Microsoft Business Applications Summit, June 10-11 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Real success stories

Whether at Ignite, Envision or the upcoming 2019 Microsoft Business Applications Summit, there's nothing quite like hearing first-hand about real, achievable results from customers. At Ignite, we were thrilled to hear from organizations using Microsoft Business Applications to harness data from customers, products and people.

Polaris CEO Scott Wine shared how the world's largest power sports company is getting closer to its customers by engaging with them in new ways through connected vehicles and harnessing customer information and product data to become a highly efficient customer centric enterprise. He shared how Dynamics 365, along with intelligent services from Microsoft, help them build a rich customer profile available at sales teams' fingertips when the customer walks into a dealership. And we learned how Polaris has embedded Azure, Dynamics 365 and IoT capabilities across their manufacturing system, to proactively prevent mistakes from happening in the factory, optimize operations and completely transform product development and distribution.

I was joined on-stage by Vish Anantraman, Chief Innovation Architect at one of New York State's largest healthcare providers, Northwell Health, who shared how they are making a dramatic shift to proactive, predictive solutions using Dynamics 365, Azure and the Microsoft Power platform. By democratizing the way patient data is captured, intelligently analyzed, and shared with the network, they are building a 360-degree view of patient data: a key to providing the proactive, preventative care that can save lives.

At Envision, I sat down with the team at H&M - the multinational, fast-fashion apparel retailer that turned to Microsoft to disrupt the fashion industry; leveraging Dynamics 365, Azure and Microsoft 365 to rapidly launch an innovative new brand and marketplace, Afound. Watch our discussion to learn how H&M is using Microsoft-powered algorithms to tailor merchandise stock on a store-by-store level, based on datapoints like customer purchases, returns and regional styles; as well as deploying machine learning to analyze social media to rapidly develop and distribute new styles on the cutting edge of fashion trends.

See what's possible-explore the October '18 release videos

Today we published new October '18 release videos that showcase the latest capabilities and enhancements in Dynamics 365 and Power platform. These videos are one of the best ways to quickly understand how the updates can help improve your workflows and drive your innovation initiatives. See the updates in action on our October 2018 release page.

Bring your vision to life at the 2019 Microsoft Business Applications Summit

We're excited to announce that we will be hosting the Microsoft Business Applications Summit, June 10 - 11, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia! This event will be all about bringing our community together for a jam-packed schedule of immersive breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, community connections, and a place to get one-on-one access with the engineers behind the tools you use every day. Sign-up to receive the latest information about how to register and more-the conference sells out quickly, so don't miss the chance to be one of the first to know when registration goes live.

Much more customer stories and content connected with the October '18 release is on the way-be sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest news.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 22:27:00 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
