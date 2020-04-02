Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
News 
News

Microsoft : Enabling Remote Work in Response to COVID-19

04/02/2020 | 03:13am EDT

As the world responds to the outbreak of COVID-19, our thoughts are with the people affected and the medical professionals working around the clock to help those most in need. At Microsoft, we're working to do our part by ensuring the safety of our employees, striving to protect the health and well-being of the communities in which we operate, and providing technology, tips and resources to our customers to help them do their best work while remote.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 07:12:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 141 B
EBIT 2020 51 770 M
Net income 2020 43 540 M
Finance 2020 70 578 M
Yield 2020 1,33%
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
EV / Sales2020 7,68x
EV / Sales2021 6,82x
Capitalization 1 157 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 192,15  $
Last Close Price 152,11  $
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-3.54%1 199 550
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.101.35%40 768
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC11.39%33 687
SEA LIMITED7.33%20 526
SPLUNK INC.-15.72%20 023
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.51%19 348
