Microsoft : Enter for a chance to win a pair of custom Xbox One X consoles inspired by new DC movie ‘Shazam!'

When you were a kid, did you ever wish you could be a super hero - or at least be best friends with one? With the upcoming release of New Line Cinema's new DC movie 'Shazam!,' from Warner Bros. Pictures, we'll get to see this wish come true for Freddy Freeman, whose best friend Billy Batson can turn into an adult super hero by shouting out one word: Shazam!

To celebrate the release of the film, in theaters worldwide starting on April 3, we'll be giving fans a chance to bring out their inner gaming super hero with custom Xbox One X consoles inspired by 'Shazam!.' Starting today, you'll be able to enter for a chance to win a pair of these custom consoles for you and your best friend! We're also giving out other prizes like a 12-month membership to Xbox Game Pass that gives you unlimited access to a library of over 100 great games on Xbox One, with new games added all the time. To enter, let us know what super power you think your best friend would have on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. This is a great way to celebrate your friendship and all the gaming challenges you've conquered together!

The 'Be a Gaming Super Hero' contest is open until April 9, when winners will be selected. See here for full contest terms, conditions and participating markets.

Speaking of challenges, we know 'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi will kill it in his role as the titular DC Super Hero, but how will he do at competing in the Xbox Game Pass Super Hero Challenge? Inspired by Shazam's powers - the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury - Zac will put his gaming skills to the test by attempting to complete challenges in Forza Horizon 4, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Rocket League and Sea of Thieves, all available right now with Xbox Game Pass! Will he be able to complete all four challenges? Visit Xbox on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to find out!

We are thrilled to be celebrating 'Shazam!' and championing the best of friendships, in and out of gaming, from around the world. Enter now for a chance to win a custom Xbox One X console inspired by 'Shazam!.' Additionally, Shazam avatars are available now until July 31 on Xbox Live - don't miss your chance to game in a costume inspired by the titular DC Super Hero himself!

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson's case, by shouting out one word - Shazam! - this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam, courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart - inside a ripped, godlike body - Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! With the help of superhero enthusiast friend Freddy, Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of the child he is inside. But he'll need to master them quickly to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, who's got his eye on Shazam's powers and wants them for himself.

A New Line Cinema presentation, 'Shazam!' hits theaters worldwide starting on April 3, 2019, and will be distributed worldwide in 2D, 3D and IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures.