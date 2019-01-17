Log in
Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT)
01/17 04:00:02 pm
106.12 USD   +0.70%
01/15Living the tech dream, thanks to a novel apprenticeship program
RE
01/14MICROSOFT CORPORATION : In an accumulation phase
01/07Amazon Takes Market Cap Crown -- Update
DJ
Microsoft : Everything you need to know about Xbox One X

0
01/17/2019 | 07:24pm EST

* Broadband internet required (ISP fees apply). Game performance in comparison with Xbox One S.

** Online multiplayer requires Xbox Live Gold (sold separately).

*** Limited number of games available in 2017 support cross-device play; additional games to follow. Active Gold membership required to play free games.

1 HDR functionality available with supported games and TVs.

2 Active subscription required; continues until cancelled; game catalog varies over time. Sea of Thieves also requires Xbox Live Gold to play game; sold separately. Crackdown 3 coming soon. Discount offers exclude titles within 30 days of launch; discounts based on Microsoft Store price. See xbox.com/game-pass.

3 Broadband internet required (ISP fees apply). Game performance in comparison with Xbox One S. A small number of existing games may not achieve performance improvements. Xbox One Backward Compatibility feature works with select Xbox 360 games, see https://www.xbox.com/backcompat. Xbox Live and broadband internet required for initial download of game to console.
Dolby Atmos for Headphones requires additional purchase from Microsoft Store.

4 Excludes the Xbox One S stand that works exclusively with the Xbox One S. Xbox Kinect Adapter (sold separately) required for Kinect on Xbox One S and Xbox One X.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 00:23:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 40 910 M
Net income 2019 34 350 M
Finance 2019 67 123 M
Yield 2019 1,72%
P/E ratio 2019 23,72
P/E ratio 2020 20,96
EV / Sales 2019 5,96x
EV / Sales 2020 5,31x
Capitalization 809 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 125 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.39%808 920
RED HAT-0.02%30 991
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC6.00%22 420
SPLUNK INC11.39%17 260
CITRIX SYSTEMS4.48%14 426
SYNOPSYS5.02%13 299
