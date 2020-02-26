Log in
Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Microsoft : Expects Personal Computing to Miss Target, Citing Coronavirus

02/26/2020 | 06:03pm EST

By Micah Maidenberg

Microsoft Corp. warned that its personal-computing business is likely to miss its revenue targets for the company's current quarter because suppliers are gearing up operations at a slower pace than the technology giant anticipated as China grapples with the coronavirus.

The company said Wednesday that the unit is expected to generate revenue lower than the previous revenue forecast of $10.75 billion to $11.15 billion. The business's products include Windows software, Surface tablets and Xbox gaming hardware.

The challenge with suppliers has hit the Surface device and Windows harder than the company had expected, Microsoft said.

"Although we see strong Windows demand in line with our expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated at the time" of its fiscal second-quarter investor call, Microsoft said in a statement.

Executives at the company said on a call about fiscal second quarter results in January that the revenue forecast for the personal-computing business was wider than usual, reflecting uncertainty tied to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

