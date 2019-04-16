Microsoft : Find out what Xbox is planning for E3 2019 in June

At Xbox we've been hard at work and are excited to share more of our plans for one of the gaming industry's biggest annual events. That's right: E3 is just under two months away and we've got a great show lined up for gaming fans around the world. From our briefing to our fan events, the Xbox Experience to the Xbox Official Gear Shop, this will be our biggest E3 presence ever and we can't wait to share more about what we've got up our sleeves for the future. Whether you play your games on Xbox One or on a PC, are fans of RPGs, first-person shooters and everything in between, or just like watching others play games, there will be something for everyone at E3.

We start planning for E3 just days after the big show every year and we couldn't be more excited for what we have in store for you this June. We'll be kicking things off with our annual Xbox E3 2019 Briefing, which you can watch live beginning on Sunday, June 9 at 1 p.m. PDT. During the briefing, you'll have a chance to check out everything from trailers for unannounced titles coming in 2019 and beyond to in-depth looks at previously announced games. You can watch the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing live beginning at 1 p.m. PDT on Sunday, June 9 on the official Xbox Mixer Channel or on the Mixer app for Xbox One and Windows 10.

Once again, we will plan to have a MixPot (the Mixer feature that drops free content for logged-in viewers on certain streams) for our briefing, so be sure to log in to Mixer to get your free MixPot content! The Xbox E3 2019 Briefing will be offered in six languages on Mixer: English, German, French, Italian, Spanish (LATAM), Portuguese (LATAM), and includes support for English Closed Captions. To select an alternate language, click the 'cog' button within Mixer to view the available list. We're excited for more fans all around the world to join in on the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing festivities.

You'll also be able to catch a live stream of the briefing on other streaming services, which we'll be announcing soon, as well as on the big screen at select Microsoft Stores.

We're also happy to share that Inside Xbox, our showcase sharing everything great in the world of Xbox, will be airing a special episode during E3. Inside Xbox: Live @ E3 will air Monday, June 10 at 3 p.m. PDT and will feature a livestream full of exclusive announcements, game demos, interviews, and more.

For those fans attending E3, we'll have plenty of opportunities to check out what we've got going on during the show. The Microsoft Theater and the Xbox Plaza at LA Live will be our home for all of our activities throughout the week. We're happy to share that not only will the Xbox Experience will be returning this year to the Microsoft Theater, we'll have it open from Tuesday through Thursday, just like the E3 Expo itself. The Xbox Experience gets bigger this year with over 100 gameplay stations on the main stage and a massive, dedicated Xbox merchandise shop.

This year, the Mixer team is bringing a ton of streaming activities to LA Live with the launch of the Mixer Dome, a dedicated space in the Xbox Plaza where gamers can play, stream, and interact with games like never before. The Mixer Dome will be bringing plenty of excitement to E3, featuring a variety of unique experiences you won't want to miss, including our popular HypeZone LIVE, Mixer merchandise, a live DJ, and more you'll have to see to believe.

In addition, every visitor will walk away with some awesome swag, and even a chance at winning a brand-new game console! We'll also have the Mixer @ E3 LIVE show happening live from both the Microsoft Theater and the Mixer Dome at LA Live throughout the whole week of E3. We'll be sharing more details on the Mixer @ E3 LIVE show and the rest of our E3 content as we get closer to the week of E3, so keep an eye out for our full schedule.

Finally, if you're in LA during E3 week, we've got something even bigger for you: Xbox FanFest: E3 2019! As we announced during March's episode of Inside Xbox, FanFest will indeed be returning this year. We'll be sharing tons of details on Xbox FanFest: E3 2019 later today during Inside Xbox, so be sure to tune in at 2 p.m. PDT to find out more!

Head on over to the Xbox E3 Online Experience for more information, as well as full rules and regulations, on Xbox FanFest: E3 2019.

Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks, as these are just a few of the activities Xbox has planned for E3 2019!