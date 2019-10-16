MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > Microsoft Corporation MSFT MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT) Add to my list Report Report Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 10/16 10:56:35 pm 140.4200 USD -0.82% 05:09p MICROSOFT : Fiscal Year 2019 Annual Report PU 04:44p MICROSOFT : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote ("Proxy") PU 10/09 MICROSOFT : Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Date PR Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Microsoft : Fiscal Year 2019 Annual Report 0 10/16/2019 | 05:09pm EDT Send by mail :

<_o3a_p> "Responsibility is about earning and sustaining the trust of the customers and partners we empower and the communities

in which we live and work.

Without trust, none of our

progress is possible."<_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p> Satya Nadella, CEO<_o3a_p>



Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights<_o3a_p> Microsoft works to conduct business in ways that are principled, transparent, and accountable to our shareholders and other key stakeholders. We believe doing so generates long-term value. As we work to help everyone achieve more, we are committed to improving our world and reporting our progress. Our fiscal year 2019 business performance and corporate responsibility results include: <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Business Performance<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GAAP<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> $125.8 billion<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> $43.0 billion<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> $39.2 billion<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> $5.06<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Revenue (up 14%)<_o3a_p> Operating income (up 23%)<_o3a_p> Net income (up 137%)<_o3a_p> Diluted earnings per share (up 138%)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Non-GAAP<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> $125.8 billion<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> $43.0 billion<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> $36.8 billion<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> $4.75<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Revenue (up 14%)<_o3a_p> Operating income (up 23%)<_o3a_p> Net income (up 22%)<_o3a_p> Diluted earnings per share (up 22%)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Percentages are year-over-year. See Annex A for a reconciliation of financial measures presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") to non-GAAP financial measures.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Corporate Responsibility<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 100%<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> $1.5 billion<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Global Privacy Protections<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Carbon neutrality achieved by our global

operations every year since 2012. We are on track

to reach our goal of sourcing 60% of the electricity used by our datacenters from renewable sources

by the end of this year.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Value of products and services granted to

nonprofits worldwide via donation and discount programs.<_o3a_p> Voluntarily extending key European Union<_o3a_p> privacy rights to people around the world.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Note About Forward-Looking Statements<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> This Proxy Statement includes estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report, including the Proxy Summary and Part 2 - "Named Executive Officer Compensation." These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. We describe risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially in "Risk Factors," "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk," and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our Forms 10-K and 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Letter from our CEO<_o3a_p> October 16, 2019 <_o3a_p> Dear Shareholder,<_o3a_p> On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is our pleasure to invite you to the 2019 Annual Shareholders Meeting of Microsoft Corporation ("Annual Meeting"), on December 4, 2019, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We have adopted a virtual format for our Annual Meeting to provide a consistent experience to all shareholders regardless of location. We will provide a live webcast of the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MSFT19 . In addition, you will have the option to view the Annual Meeting through Microsoft Teams at www.microsoft.com/investor . A transcript with video and audio of the entire Annual Meeting will be available on the Microsoft Investor Relations website after the meeting. For further information on how to participate in the meeting, please see Part 5 - Information About the Meeting on page 63 in this Proxy Statement. <_o3a_p> The Notice of 2019 Annual Shareholders Meeting and this Proxy Statement contain details of the business to be conducted during the Annual Meeting. <_o3a_p> Whether or not you participate in the Annual Meeting, it is important that your shares be represented and voted during the meeting. We urge you to promptly vote and submit your proxy (1) via the Internet, (2) by phone, or (3) if you received your proxy materials by mail, by signing, dating, and returning the enclosed proxy card or voting instruction form in the envelope provided for your convenience. <_o3a_p> This year's shareholders Q&A session will include questions submitted both live and in advance. You may submit a question in advance of the meeting at www.proxyvote.com after logging in with the control number ("Control Number") found next to the label for postal mail recipients or within the body of the email sending you the Proxy Statement. Live questions may be submitted online beginning shortly before the start of the Annual Meeting. We will post questions and answers if applicable to Microsoft's business on our Investor Relations website shortly after the meeting. <_o3a_p> Thank you for your continued investment in Microsoft. <_o3a_p> Sincerely, <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Satya Nadella<_o3a_p> Chief Executive Officer <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Letter from the Board of Directors<_o3a_p> October 16, 2019 <_o3a_p> Dear Shareholder,<_o3a_p> We appreciate your investment in Microsoft. This past fiscal year offered another record year for financial performance, and Microsoft delivered strong results for our shareholders, including a return of $30.9 billion in the form of share repurchases and dividends. We celebrate these successes and look forward to more opportunity ahead as we remain committed to the long-term interests of Microsoft shareholders. <_o3a_p> This year's Board nominees represent a wide range of backgrounds and expertise. We believe our diversity of experiences, perspectives, and skills contributes to the Board's effectiveness in managing risk and providing guidance that positions Microsoft for long-term success in a dynamically changing business environment. Of our 13 Board nominees, 11 are independent, which includes our Board Chair and all Committee members. <_o3a_p> As part of our ongoing commitment to creating a balanced and effective Board with diverse viewpoints and deep industry expertise, we regularly add new directors to infuse new ideas and fresh perspectives in the boardroom. We are pleased to announce the nomination of Emma Walmsley for election to the Board at our December 4, 2019 Annual Meeting. Ms. Walmsley is CEO of GlaxoSmithKline ("GSK") and member of the GSK board. She is an accomplished business leader who drove major advances in research and development at GSK and will bring significant insights and global experience to Microsoft. <_o3a_p> Charles H. Noski and Helmut Panke have decided that after almost 16 years of service, they will not seek re-election and will end their Board service in December. They have been critical and insightful directors during multiple key moments for Microsoft for more than a decade and a half, and we are grateful for their many contributions. <_o3a_p> This Proxy Statement describes Microsoft's corporate governance policies and practices that foster the Board's effective oversight of the Company's business strategies and practices. We encourage you to view our director video series to bring this information to life. The videos provide an opportunity for directors to discuss how we approach our roles and responsibilities and share the unique perspectives we bring to the Board. The series is available at https://aka.ms/DirectorVideoSeries . <_o3a_p> Beyond communicating our perspectives, we also believe in the value of listening to our shareholders. During fiscal year 2019, our Board Chair and members of management engaged with a cross-section of shareholders owning over 49% of Microsoft shares. Over the past several years, feedback from shareholders has helped the Board evolve Microsoft's executive compensation program and further enhance shareholder rights. Shareholder feedback also helps us prioritize our efforts and enhance our transparency on workplace issues and other topics. <_o3a_p> As we look to the year ahead, we remain excited about the opportunities Microsoft has in terms of its business, shareholder value creation, and positive impacts at a global scale. Thank you for the trust you place in us and the opportunity to serve you and our Company as directors. <_o3a_p> Sincerely, <_o3a_p> Your Board of Directors <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Notice of 2019 Annual Shareholders Meeting<_o3a_p> Date<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> December 4, 2019<_o3a_p> Time<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Virtual Meeting<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> This year's meeting is a virtual shareholders meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MSFT19 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Record Date<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> October 8, 2019. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on the record date are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.<_o3a_p> Proxy Voting<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Make your vote count.Please vote your shares promptly to ensure the presence of a quorum during the Annual Meeting. Voting your shares now via the Internet, by telephone, or by signing, dating, and returning the enclosed proxy card or voting instruction form will save the expense of additional solicitation. If you wish to vote by mail, we have enclosed an addressed envelope with postage prepaid if mailed in the United States. Submitting your proxy now will not prevent you from voting your shares during the Annual Meeting, as your proxy is revocable at your option. We are requesting your vote to:<_o3a_p> Items of<_o3a_p> Business<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Elect the 13 director nominees named in this Proxy Statement.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation paid to our named executive officers ("say-on-pay vote").<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Ratify the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent auditor for fiscal year 2020.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Vote on Shareholder Proposal 1: Report on Employee Representation on Board of Directors.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Vote on Shareholder Proposal 2: Report on Gender Pay Gap.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Transact other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting.<_o3a_p> Meeting Details<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> See Part 5 - Information About the Meeting for details.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Important notice regarding the availability of proxy materials for the Annual Meeting to be held on December 4, 2019.Our 2019 Proxy Statement and Annual Report to Shareholders are available at www.microsoft.com/investor .<_o3a_p> By Order of the Board of Directors<_o3a_p> Dev Stahlkopf<_o3a_p> Secretary <_o3a_p> Redmond, Washington <_o3a_p> October 16, 2019 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> Proxy Statement Table of Contents<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Proxy summary................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Governance and

Our Board of

Directors<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Trust and Governance...........................................................................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 6<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Board of Directors Oversight Roles.....................................................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 6<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Our Governance Structure....................................................................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 7<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Director Selection and Qualifications.................................................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 14<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Board Composition................................................................................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 15<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Our Director Nominees..........................................................................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 17<_o3a_p> Director Compensation........................................................................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 25<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Named Executive

Officer

Compensation<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Compensation Discussion and Analysis...........................................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 27<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Section 1 - Compensation Governance and Philosophy....................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 28<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Section 2 - Compensation Program Design..........................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 31<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Section 3 - Fiscal Year 2019 Compensation Decisions.....................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 33<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Section 4 - Other Compensation Policies and Information...............................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 39<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Compensation Committee Report......................................................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 43<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Fiscal Year 2019 Compensation Tables............................................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 43<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Summary Compensation Table................................................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 43<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table........................................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 45<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Outstanding Equity Awards at June 30, 2019 Table............................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 46<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Option Exercises and Stock Vested Table.............................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 47<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Table........................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 47<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> CEO Pay Ratio.........................................................................................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 48<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Equity Compensation Plan Information.............................................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 48<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation...................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 49<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Stock Ownership Information...............................................................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 49<_o3a_p> Principal Shareholders.........................................................................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 50<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Audit Committee

Matters<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Audit Committee Report........................................................................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 51<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Fees Billed by Deloitte & Touche.........................................................................................................................................................................<_o3a_p> 53<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Policy on Audit Committee Pre-Approval of Audit and Permissible Non-Audit Services of Independent Auditor..............................<_o3a_p> 54<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Proposals to be

Voted on During

the Meeting<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Management Proposal 1: Election of 13 Directors...............................<_o3a_p> 55<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Management Proposal 2: Advisory Vote to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation............................................................<_o3a_p> 56<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Management Proposal 3: Ratification of the Selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as Independent Auditor for Fiscal Year 2020..................<_o3a_p> 57<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Shareholder Proposal 1: Report on Employee Representation on Board of Directors......................................................................................<_o3a_p> 57<_o3a_p> Shareholder Proposal 2: Report on Gender Pay Gap.........................<_o3a_p> 60<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Information About

the Meeting<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Date, Time, and Place of Meeting............................................................<_o3a_p> 63<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Proxy Materials are Available on the Internet........................................<_o3a_p> 63<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Participating in the Annual Meeting.........................................................<_o3a_p> 63<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Soliciting Proxies.........................................................................................<_o3a_p> 64<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Householding...............................................................................................<_o3a_p> 64<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Election of Directors....................................................................................<_o3a_p> 64<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Voting Procedures.......................................................................................<_o3a_p> 64<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Tabulation of Votes..........................................................................<_o3a_p> 64<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Majority Vote Standard for Election of Directors.........................<_o3a_p> 64<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Vote Required; Effect of Abstentions and Broker Non-Votes...<_o3a_p> 65<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Vote Confidentiality..........................................................................<_o3a_p> 65<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Where to Find More Proxy Voting Information............................<_o3a_p> 66<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Where to Find our Corporate Governance Documents.............<_o3a_p> 66<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Proposals by Shareholders for 2020 Annual Meeting.........................<_o3a_p> 66<_o3a_p> Other Business............................................................................................<_o3a_p> 67<_o3a_p> Annex A - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures................................<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 68<_o3a_p>

Proxy Summary<_o3a_p> This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this Proxy Statement. This summary does not contain all information you should consider. Please read this entire Proxy Statement carefully before voting. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Annual Shareholders Meeting<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Date:December 4, 2019<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Time:8:00 a.m. Pacific Time<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Meeting Agenda:<_o3a_p> The meeting will cover the proposals listed under voting matters and vote recommendations below, and any other business that may properly come before the meeting.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Place: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MSFT19 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Record Date:October 8, 2019<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Mailing Date:<_o3a_p> This Proxy Statement was first mailed to shareholders on or about October 22, 2019.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Voting:<_o3a_p> Shareholders as of the record date are entitled to vote. Each share of common stock of Microsoft Corporation ("Company") is entitled to one vote for each director nominee and one vote for each of the proposals.<_o3a_p> Voting Matters and Vote Recommendations<_o3a_p> See Part 4 - Proposals to be Voted on During the Meeting for more information.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Board<_o3a_p> Recommends<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> See<_o3a_p> Page <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Management Proposals<_o3a_p> Election of 13 Directors<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> FOR<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 55 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Advisory Vote to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation<_o3a_p> ("say-on-pay vote")<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> FOR<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 56 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Ratification of the Selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as Our Independent<_o3a_p> Auditor for Fiscal Year 2020<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> FOR<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 57 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Shareholder Proposals<_o3a_p> Report on Employee Representation on Board of Directors<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AGAINST<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 57 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Report on Gender Pay Gap<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AGAINST<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 60 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Vote in Advance of the Meeting <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Vote Online During the Meeting <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Vote your shares at www.proxyvote.com .<_o3a_p> Have your Notice of Internet Availability or proxy card for the 16-digit control number needed to vote.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> See page 63 in Part 5 -<_o3a_p> Information About the Meeting<_o3a_p> for details on voting your shares during the meeting through proxyvote.com.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Call toll-free number 1-800-690-6903.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Sign, date, and return the enclosed proxy card or voting instruction form.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Our Director Nominees<_o3a_p> See Part 1 - Governance and our Board of Directors for more information.<_o3a_p> The following table provides summary information about each of the 13 director nominees. Each director is elected annually by a majority of votes cast. Charles Noski and Helmut Panke are not seeking re-election and their Board service will end on the date of the Annual Meeting. Mr. Noski currently serves as Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Governance and Nominating Committee. Mr. Panke currently serves as Chair of the Regulatory and Public Policy Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee. Committee assignments effective immediately following the Annual Meeting are described below. The Board has nominated Emma Walmsley for election as director. If elected, her term will begin on December 4, 2019. The Board has approved a decrease in its size from 14 members to 13 members effective as of December 4, 2019. <_o3a_p> Name<_o3a_p> Occupation<_o3a_p> Age<_o3a_p> Director<_o3a_p> Since<_o3a_p> Independent<_o3a_p> Other Public <_o3a_p> Boards<_o3a_p> Committee Memberships*<_o3a_p> AC <_o3a_p> CC <_o3a_p> GN <_o3a_p> RPP <_o3a_p> William H. Gates III<_o3a_p> Co-Chair and Trustee,<_o3a_p> Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation<_o3a_p> 63<_o3a_p> 1981<_o3a_p> No<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Reid G. Hoffman<_o3a_p> Partner, Greylock Partners<_o3a_p> 52<_o3a_p> 2017<_o3a_p> Yes<_o3a_p> 0<_o3a_p> Hugh F. Johnston<_o3a_p> Vice Chairman and CFO, PepsiCo, Inc.<_o3a_p> 58<_o3a_p> 2017<_o3a_p> Yes<_o3a_p> 0<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Teri L. List-Stoll<_o3a_p> Executive Vice President and CFO, The Gap, Inc.<_o3a_p> 56<_o3a_p> 2014<_o3a_p> Yes<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Satya Nadella<_o3a_p> CEO, Microsoft Corporation<_o3a_p> 52<_o3a_p> 2014<_o3a_p> No<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Sandra E. Peterson<_o3a_p> Operating Partner, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC<_o3a_p> 60<_o3a_p> 2015<_o3a_p> Yes<_o3a_p> 0<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Penny S. Pritzker<_o3a_p> Chairman, PSP Partners, L.L.C.<_o3a_p> 60<_o3a_p> 2017<_o3a_p> Yes<_o3a_p> 0<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Charles W. Scharf**<_o3a_p> Former Chairman and CEO, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation<_o3a_p> 54<_o3a_p> 2014<_o3a_p> Yes<_o3a_p> 0<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Arne M. Sorenson<_o3a_p> President and CEO, Marriott International, Inc.<_o3a_p> 61<_o3a_p> 2017<_o3a_p> Yes<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> John W. Stanton<_o3a_p> Chairman, Trilogy Partnerships<_o3a_p> 64<_o3a_p> 2014<_o3a_p> Yes<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> John W. Thompson<_o3a_p> Independent Chair, Microsoft Corporation;<_o3a_p> Former CEO, Virtual Instruments Corporation<_o3a_p> 70<_o3a_p> 2012<_o3a_p> Yes<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Emma N. Walmsley***<_o3a_p> CEO and Director, GlaxoSmithKline plc<_o3a_p> 50<_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> Nominee<_o3a_p> Yes<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Padmasree Warrior<_o3a_p> Founder, President, and CEO, Fable Group, Inc.<_o3a_p> 58<_o3a_p> 2015<_o3a_p> Yes<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AC:Audit Committee<_o3a_p> CC:Compensation Committee<_o3a_p> GN:Governance and Nominating Committee<_o3a_p> RPP:Regulatory and Public Policy Committee<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Chair <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Member<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Financial Expert <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * Effective December 1, 2019, changes to the committee chairs will be: Audit Committee, Hugh F. Johnston; Compensation Committee, Sandra E. Peterson; Regulatory and Public Policy Committee, Penny S. Pritzker. If nominees are elected by shareholders, committee composition immediately following the Annual Meeting will be:<_o3a_p> ●Audit Committee: Hugh F. Johnston (chair); committee members include Teri L. List-Stoll, Arne M. Sorenson, and John W. Stanton. <_o3a_p> ●Compensation Committee: Sandra E. Peterson (chair); committee members include Charles W. Scharf and Padmasree Warrior. <_o3a_p> ●Governance and Nominating Committee: John W. Thompson (chair); committee members include Teri L. List-Stoll, Sandra E. Peterson, and Charles W. Scharf. <_o3a_p> ●Regulatory and Public Policy Committee: Penny S. Pritzker (chair); committee members include John W. Stanton and John W. Thompson. <_o3a_p> ** Wells Fargo & Company has announced that effective October 21, 2019, Charles W. Scharf will become its President, CEO, and a member of the Board of Directors. <_o3a_p> *** The Board will consider committee appointments for Emma N. Walmsley if she is elected to the Board. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> Executive Compensation Advisory Vote<_o3a_p> Our Board recommends that shareholders vote to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers ("Named Executives") as described in this Proxy Statement ("say-on-pay vote"), for the reasons below. We received 96% say-on-pay vote support at our 2018 Annual Meeting. Our Compensation Committee believes the vote indicates support for our program. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Pay for Performance<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> We have executed on our pay for performance philosophy.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • 55% of the annual target compensation opportunity for our Named Executives was performance-based (on average).<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • 50% of the annual cash incentive is determined based on pre-established financial targets, and the other 50% is determined qualitatively based on performance in three weighted performance categories.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • The metrics for our performance stock awards are reviewed annually to ensure they reflect key business developments that drive long-term growth.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Our performance stock awards include a relative total shareholder return ("TSR") multiplier to reward significant positive outperformance and align executives' and shareholders' long-term interests.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • At least 70% of target compensation for our Named Executives was equity-based, providing incentives to drive long-term business success and direct alignment with returns to shareholders.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> See Part 2 - Named Executive Officer Compensation for more information.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Sound Program Design<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> We design our executive officer compensation programs to attract, motivate, and retain the key executives who drive our success and industry leadership, while considering individual and Company performance and alignment with the long-term interests of our shareholders. We achieve our objectives through compensation that:<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Provides a competitive total pay opportunity.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Delivers a majority of pay based on performance.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Consists primarily of stock-based compensation.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Enhances long-term focus through multi-year vesting of stock awards.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Does not encourage unnecessary and excessive risk taking.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Best Practices in Executive Compensation<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Our leading practices include:<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • No excessive perquisites (no executive-only club memberships or medical benefits) or tax gross-ups.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • No employment contracts or change in control benefits.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • A strong clawback policy.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • A robust executive stock ownership policy.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • A policy prohibiting pledging and hedging ownership of Microsoft stock.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • No executive-only retirement programs.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Business Overview<_o3a_p> Our Business Performance<_o3a_p> In fiscal year 2019, we continued to achieve strong business results, focusing on enabling the success and earning the trust of our customers. We expanded our offerings and accelerated innovation to capture the opportunities that the era of intelligent cloud and intelligent edge is creating for our customers. We continue to improve our position as a trusted partner to our customers, accelerating their digital transformations through our key cloud, productivity tools, and artificial intelligence assets. <_o3a_p> Fiscal Year 2019 Achievements<_o3a_p> • Revenue exceeded $125 billion. <_o3a_p> • Commercial cloud revenue grew 43% to $38.1 billion. <_o3a_p> • Server products and cloud services revenue grew 25%. <_o3a_p> • Azure revenue grew 72%. <_o3a_p> • Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue grew 14%. <_o3a_p> • Gaming revenue grew 10% to $11.4 billion. <_o3a_p> • Surface revenue grew 23% to $5.7 billion. <_o3a_p> • LinkedIn revenue grew 28% to $6.8 billion. <_o3a_p> Percentages are year-over-year. Commercial cloud revenue includes Office 365 Commercial, Azure, the commercial portion of LinkedIn, Dynamics 365, and other commercial cloud properties. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Strong Long-Term Performance<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Total Shareholder Return*<_o3a_p> through June 30, 2019<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 38.1%<_o3a_p> 178.0%<_o3a_p> 101.4%<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p> Our total shareholder<_o3a_p> return and total cash<_o3a_p> returned to shareholders<_o3a_p> for the past three years<_o3a_p> have continued to<_o3a_p> be strong.<_o3a_p> Total Cash Returned<_o3a_p> to Shareholders<_o3a_p> (in billions)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Dividend<_o3a_p> $8.6<_o3a_p> $12.9<_o3a_p> $16.8<_o3a_p> $14.1<_o3a_p> $10.3<_o3a_p> $12.0<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>



* Total shareholder return includes reinvestment of dividends.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Governance and Board Best Practices<_o3a_p> Our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more is ambitious, and we cannot fulfill it with a narrow or short-term focus. Our adoption of leading governance practices fosters our sustained business success over the long term. Strong corporate governance, informed by participation from our shareholders, is essential to achieving our mission. During fiscal year 2019, independent members of our Board and members of management conducted outreach to a cross-section of shareholders owning over 49% of our shares and provided shareholder feedback to the Board. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Our Board believes that having a diverse mix of directors with complementary qualifications, expertise, and attributes is essential to meeting its oversight responsibility. Of our 13 Board nominees, 11 are independent. Having an independent board is a core element of our governance philosophy. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Our Director Nominees <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Board Diversity<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>



Board Diversity<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>



13<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 12<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 12<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Global Business<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Sales and Marketing<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Leadership<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Financial<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 7<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 7<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 8<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Technology<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Mergers and Acquisitions<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>



Gender Diversity<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Non-diverse<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Diverse<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 54%<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 6<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 7<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p> Women<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Men<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 38%<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 8<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Independent, Effective Board Oversight<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Independent Board Chair.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • 11 of 13 director nominees are independent.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • All committee members are independent.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Board-adopted refreshment commitment to maintain an average tenure of 10 years or less for its independent directors as a group.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Executive sessions provided for all in-person Board and committee meetings.<_o3a_p> • Annual Board and committee evaluations.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Director orientation and continuing education programs for directors.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • All current Audit Committee members are audit committee financial experts under the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Independent compensation consultant.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Shareholder Rights<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Single class of stock with equal voting rights.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • All directors are elected annually.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Directors are elected by majority vote in uncontested elections.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Confidential voting policy.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • 15% of outstanding shares can call a special meeting.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Our bylaws provide for proxy access by shareholders.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> See Part 1 - Governance and our Board of Directors for more information.<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1. Governance and Our Board of Directors<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Trust and Governance<_o3a_p> We believe that earning the trust of our customers, partners, shareholders, and other stakeholders is a foundation of our business success and is fundamental to realizing Microsoft's mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. <_o3a_p> Our focus on earning trust positions us well as technology companies face new scrutiny and demands for accountability. The technology sector faces greater expectations than ever from governments and other stakeholders to address the impacts of technology on individual rights, cybersecurity, and environmental sustainability. Customers embrace technology they understand and trust, and we expect they will increasingly turn away from products and companies that fail to uphold that trust. Governments and investors are increasingly focused on the importance of the effective engagement and action on environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") topics. <_o3a_p> To meet the expectations of our stakeholders and to earn and maintain their trust, we are committed to conducting our business in ways that are principled, transparent, and accountable. The foundation of these commitments is expressed in Microsoft's Standards of Business Conduct ("Standards") at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/legal/compliance/sbc/ which apply to our employees, officers, Board of Directors, and our subsidiaries and controlled affiliates across the globe. These Standards require not only legal compliance, but also broader commitments to address accessibility, diversity and inclusion, human rights, and privacy. In support of these Standards, we strive to build a workplace culture that embraces learning and fosters trust-a culture where every employee feels free to ask questions and raise concerns when something doesn't seem right. We extend our high expectations to suppliers who do business with Microsoft, requiring them to uphold the human rights, labor, health and safety, environmental, and business ethics practices prescribed in our Supplier Code of Conduct at http://aka.ms/scoc . <_o3a_p> In addition, we have made a broad range of commitments on issues of significant concern to the public, including privacy, security, and environmental sustainability. We believe privacy is a fundamental human right and demonstrate our belief with concrete actions to protect our customer's privacy and give them control over their data. We take a broad view of cybersecurity and work to protect our customers and the wider community through our own security operations, the security products and services we offer, and our investments in technology, industry, and policy partnerships. As part of our commitment to environmental sustainability, we've achieved carbon neutrality for our global operations every year since 2012. In 2019, we also set our next milestone on the path to powering our datacenters with 100% renewable energy, aiming to surpass a 70% target by 2023. <_o3a_p> We also aim to hold ourselves accountable by publicly reporting on our policies, practices, and performance to provide our stakeholders visibility into how we are meeting our commitments and responsibilities. Our Reports Hub available at www.microsoft.com/transparency provides a consolidated, comprehensive view of our ESG reporting and data ranging from our carbon footprint to workforce demographics to political donations. We work to align our ESG reporting to global standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards. In addition, we were among the first companies to align our human rights work with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and to adopt the United Nations Guiding Principles Reporting Framework. <_o3a_p> Our commitment to strong corporate governance and effective board oversight plays a critical role in ensuring accountability and earning trust. Below we describe Microsoft's corporate governance policies and practices that foster effective Board oversight in service of the long-term interests of our shareholders, explain the process for selecting director candidates, and present the 2019 nominees for election to our Board. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Board of Directors Oversight Roles<_o3a_p> Shareholders elect our Board to serve their long-term interests and to oversee management. Our Board and its committees work closely with management to provide oversight, review, and counsel related to long-term strategy, risks and opportunities, and feedback from shareholders. In particular, the Board oversees business affairs and integrity, works with management to determine our mission and long-term strategy, oversees risk management, performs the annual CEO evaluation, oversees CEO succession planning, and oversees internal control over financial reporting and external audit. The Board looks to the expertise of its <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> committees to provide strategic oversight in their areas of focus. Examples of oversight areas are provided below and further below we describe the Board's committee structure and each committee's areas of focus and oversight. <_o3a_p> Strategy<_o3a_p> Led by the CEO, the Senior Leadership Team ("SLT") drives Microsoft's strategy and operations and works to develop and execute business strategy, foster our desired culture, create innovative products, establish accountability, and control risk. The SLT also aligns our structure, operations, people, policies, and compliance efforts to our mission and strategy. <_o3a_p> Overseeing management's development and execution of the Company's strategy is one of our Board's primary responsibilities. The Board works closely with the SLT to respond to a dynamically changing business environment. The SLT and other leaders from across the Company provide business and strategy updates to our Board quarterly, and the Board participates in an annual strategy retreat with the SLT and other leaders. At meetings throughout the year, the Board also assesses the strategic alignment of the Company's budget and capital plan and strategic acquisition and integration process. For large acquisitions such as LinkedIn and GitHub, the Board engages management on a broad range of considerations, such as due diligence findings, valuation, and integration planning. <_o3a_p> Risk<_o3a_p> Microsoft's Corporate Governance Guidelines at https://aka.ms/policiesandguidelines describe our Board's risk oversight roles. The Board and the Audit Committee assess whether management has an appropriate framework to manage risks and whether that framework is operating effectively. On a regular basis, the Board and its committees engage with management on risk as part of broad strategic and operational discussions which encompass interrelated risks, as well as on a risk-by-risk basis. The Board executes its oversight responsibility directly and through its committees, who regularly report back to the Board. For information on specific areas of risk oversight, each committee has a charter describing its specific responsibilities which can be found on our website at https://aka.ms/boardcommittees . The Board exercises direct oversight of strategic risks to the Company and other risk areas not delegated to one of its committees. We believe that the Board's leadership structure, including its independent chair, supermajority of independent directors, and allocation of oversight responsibilities to appropriate committees, provides effective board-level risk oversight. <_o3a_p> Culture, Workplace, and Succession Planning<_o3a_p> We focus on creating a respectful, rewarding, diverse, and inclusive work environment that allows our employees to build meaningful careers. Key to this environment is cultivating a growth mindset, where our workforce is focused on learning, listening, and growing. We have established a set of five "People Priorities" that ground our Human Resource strategy: talent that can change the world, an evolving culture with a growth mindset, an exceptional place to work, transformational leadership, and empowering at scale. Each SLT member serves as a "sponsor" for one or more of the priorities and all are accountable to help achieve them. We consider employee input from our annual anonymous poll and other feedback channels in designing talent programs, rewards, and benefits, and building the overall employee experience. <_o3a_p> The Board, the Compensation Committee, and the Regulatory and Public Policy Committee engage with the SLT and Human Resources executives across a broad range of human capital management topics including culture, succession planning and development, compensation, benefits, employee recruiting and retention, and diversity and inclusion. Additionally, each year the Compensation and Audit Committees evaluate management's annual assessment of risk related to our compensation policies and practices. The Compensation Committee also oversees our sales incentive programs through engagement with management's Sales Incentive Compensation Governance Committee. The Board and the Compensation Committee work with the CEO and our head of Human Resources to review CEO and senior executive succession plans, considering the qualifications and experience of potential leadership candidates. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Our Governance Structure<_o3a_p> Framework<_o3a_p> We have developed a corporate governance framework designed to ensure our Board has the authority and practices in place to review and evaluate our business operations and to make decisions independent of management. Our goal is to align the interests of directors, management, and shareholders, and comply with or exceed the requirements of the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC ("NASDAQ") and applicable laws and regulations. This framework establishes the practices our Board follows with respect to, among other things, Board composition and member selection, Board meetings and involvement of senior management, director <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> compensation, CEO performance evaluation, management succession planning, and Board committees. The Board is committed to seeking opportunities for improvements on an ongoing basis. Each spring, the Board updates our corporate governance framework based on shareholder feedback, results from the annual shareholders meeting, the Board and committees' self-assessments, governance best practices, and regulatory developments. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Our Corporate Governance Documents<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation<_o3a_p> • Bylaws<_o3a_p> • Corporate Governance Guidelines<_o3a_p> • Director Independence Guidelines<_o3a_p> • Microsoft Finance Code of Professional Conduct<_o3a_p> • Microsoft Standards of Business Conduct<_o3a_p> • Audit Committee Charter and Responsibilities Calendar<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Compensation Committee Charter<_o3a_p> • Governance and Nominating Committee Charter<_o3a_p> • Regulatory and Public Policy Committee Charter<_o3a_p> • Executive Stock Ownership Policy<_o3a_p> • Executive Compensation Recovery Policy<_o3a_p> • Compensation Consultant Independence Standards<_o3a_p> These documents are available on our website at https://aka.ms/policiesandguidelines .<_o3a_p> Shareholder Rights<_o3a_p> Microsoft strives to implement best practices in shareholder rights and to ensure the Company and Board align with the long-term interests of shareholders. We have enhanced our corporate governance framework over time based on input from our Board, shareholders, and other governance experts. Shareholder rights provided include: <_o3a_p> • Single class of shares with each share entitled to one vote. <_o3a_p> • Annual election of all directors (unclassified board). <_o3a_p> • Majority voting standard for directors in uncontested elections. <_o3a_p> • Confidential voting policy. <_o3a_p> • Shareholders of 15% of outstanding shares have the right to call a special meeting. <_o3a_p> • Proxy access bylaw allows groups of up to 20 shareholders holding 3% of shares for at least three years to nominate up to two individuals or 20% of the Board (whichever is greater) for inclusion in the proxy statement and ballot for election at an annual shareholders meeting. <_o3a_p> Other requirements that align Company and long-term interests of shareholders include: <_o3a_p> • Significant stock ownership requirements for directors, executive officers, and other senior leaders. <_o3a_p> • Strong 'no-fault' executive compensation recovery ("clawback") policy that applies to executive officers, other senior leaders, and our chief accounting officer. <_o3a_p> • Strict hedging and pledging prohibitions against our directors and executive officers hedging their ownership of Microsoft stock, including by trading in options, puts, calls, or other derivative instruments related to Company stock or debt. Directors and executive officers are prohibited from purchasing Microsoft stock on margin, borrowing against Microsoft stock held in a margin account, or pledging Microsoft stock as collateral for a loan. <_o3a_p> • Board tenure policy that seeks to maintain an average tenure of 10 years or less for the Board's independent directors. <_o3a_p> Shareholder Engagement<_o3a_p> Effective corporate governance includes regular constructive conversations with our shareholders to proactively seek shareholder insights and to answer shareholder inquiries. <_o3a_p> We maintain an active dialogue with shareholders to ensure a diversity of perspectives is thoughtfully considered on issues including strategy, business performance, risk, culture and workplace topics, compensation practices, and a broad range of ESG issues. Our Office of the Corporate Secretary coordinates engagement with Investor Relations and provides a summary of all relevant feedback to our Board. In fiscal year 2019, our Board Chair and members of management engaged with a cross-section of shareholders owning over 49% of Microsoft shares. In addition, throughout the year our Investor Relations group engages with our <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> shareholders, frequently along with Mr. Nadella, our CEO, or Ms. Hood, our CFO. As noted above, each spring the Board updates our corporate governance framework based on a number of inputs including shareholder feedback. <_o3a_p> To communicate broadly with our shareholders, we also seek to transparently share ESG information relevant to our shareholders through our Investor Relations website, our Annual Report, this Proxy Statement, our Reports Hub, and in posts about Microsoft On the Issues blog. <_o3a_p> We are proud to have helped pioneer a director video series that gives shareholders and other stakeholders insight into the thinking of our Board members. We recently released a new installment featuring an interview with Hugh Johnston. The videos provide an opportunity for our directors to discuss how they approach their role and responsibilities and to provide a behind-the-scenes look into the boardroom. The series can be viewed on our website at https://aka.ms/DirectorVideoSeries . <_o3a_p> Annual Board and Committee Evaluation Process<_o3a_p> The Board is committed to a rigorous self-evaluation process. The Governance and Nominating Committee annually evaluates the performance of the Board. The evaluation includes feedback from each director, and the results are reported to and discussed with the Board. The report includes an assessment of the Board's compliance with the principles in the Corporate Governance Guidelines and identifies areas in which the Board could enhance its performance. <_o3a_p> In addition, each committee annually evaluates its performance and reports the results to the Board. For each committee, the evaluation includes feedback from directors, as well as key members of management and consultants who regularly attend the meetings. Each committee's report includes an assessment of the committee's compliance with the principles in the Corporate Governance Guidelines and its charter and identifies areas in which the committee could enhance its performance. Results requiring additional review or consideration are discussed at subsequent Board and committee meetings. <_o3a_p> Director Attendance<_o3a_p> Each quarter, our Board holds two-day in-person meetings. Committee meetings occur the first day before the Board meeting. Once a year, committee and Board meetings occur on the same day so that the evening and following day can be devoted to the Board's annual strategy retreat, which includes presentations and discussions with our SLT and other senior management about our long-term strategy. In addition to the quarterly meetings, typically there are other regularly scheduled Board and committee meetings and several special meetings each year. At each quarterly Board meeting, time is set aside for the independent directors to meet without management present. Our Board met five times during fiscal year 2019. <_o3a_p> Each director nominee who is a current director attended at least 75% of the aggregate of all fiscal year 2019 meetings of the Board and each committee on which he or she served. <_o3a_p> Directors are expected to attend the annual shareholders meeting, if practicable. All directors attended the 2018 Annual Meeting. <_o3a_p> Director Orientation and Continuing Education<_o3a_p> Our orientation program familiarizes new directors with our businesses, strategies, and policies and assists new directors in developing Company and industry knowledge to optimize their service on the Board. Regular continuing education programs enhance the skills and knowledge directors use to perform their responsibilities. These programs may include internally developed programs, programs presented by third parties, or financial and administrative support to attend qualifying academic or other independent programs. <_o3a_p> Director Stock Ownership Policy<_o3a_p> To align the interests of our directors and shareholders, our directors are required to own Microsoft shares equal in value to at least three times the base annual retainer (cash and stock) payable to a director. Each director must retain 50% of all net shares (post-tax) from the retainer until reaching the minimum share ownership requirement. Stock deferred under the Deferred Compensation Plan for Non-Employee Directors counts toward the minimum ownership requirement. Each of our directors complied with our stock ownership policy in fiscal year 2019. <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Derivatives Trading, Hedging, and Pledging<_o3a_p> Our directors and executive officers are prohibited from trading in options, puts, calls, or other derivative instruments related to Microsoft equity or debt securities. They also are prohibited from purchasing Microsoft common stock on margin, borrowing against Microsoft common stock held in a margin account, or pledging Microsoft common stock as collateral for a loan. Employees, other than executive officers, are generally permitted to engage in transactions designed to hedge or offset market risk. <_o3a_p> Board Independence<_o3a_p> Having an independent board is a core element of our governance philosophy. The Corporate Governance Guidelines provide that a substantial majority of our directors will be independent. The independent members of the Board annually appoint an independent Board Chair to facilitate the Board's oversight of management, promote communication between management and our Board, engage with shareholders, and lead consideration of key governance matters. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Key Elements of Board Independence at Microsoft<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • 11 of 13 director nominees are independent - We are committed to maintaining a substantial majority of directors who are independent of the Company and management. Except for our CEO, Satya Nadella, and our co-founder, Bill Gates, all director nominees are independent.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Board tenure - We are committed to board refreshment. To strike a balance between retaining directors with deep knowledge of the Company and adding directors with a fresh perspective, the Board will seek to maintain an average tenure of 10 years or less for its independent directors as a group.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Executive sessions of independent directors - At each quarterly Board meeting, time is set aside for the independent directors to meet in executive session without management present. Additional executive sessions are held as needed.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Committee independence - Only independent directors are members of the Board's committees. Each committee meets regularly in executive session.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Independent compensation consultant - The compensation consultant retained by the Compensation Committee is independent of the Company and management as required by the Compensation Consultant Independence Standards.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Independent Board Chair - John Thompson currently serves as independent Chair of the Board. Key responsibilities include:<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Calling meetings of the Board and independent directors.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Setting the agenda for Board meetings in consultation with other directors, the CEO, and the Corporate Secretary.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Chairing executive sessions and coordinating activities of the independent directors.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Leading the Board's annual CEO performance evaluation.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • When requested, representing the Board with internal and external audiences including shareholders.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Board Committees<_o3a_p> To support effective corporate governance, our Board delegates certain responsibilities to its committees, who report on their activities to the Board. These committees have the authority to engage legal counsel or other advisors or consultants as they deem appropriate to carry out their responsibilities. Our Board has an Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, Governance and Nominating Committee, and Regulatory and Public Policy Committee. In addition, our Regulatory and Public Policy Committee holds joint meetings with both the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee on areas of complementary responsibility. <_o3a_p> The table below provides summary information about each director nominee followed by a summary of each committee's responsibilities. Each committee has a charter describing its specific responsibilities which can be found on our website at https://aka.ms/boardcommittees . <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Membership<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Director<_o3a_p> Audit<_o3a_p> Compensation<_o3a_p> Governance and

Nominating<_o3a_p> Regulatory and

Public Policy<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> William H. Gates III<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Reid G. Hoffman<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Hugh F. Johnston<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Teri L. List-Stoll<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Satya Nadella<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Charles H. Noski*<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Helmut Panke*<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Sandra E. Peterson<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Penny S. Pritzker<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Charles W. Scharf<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Arne M. Sorenson<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> John W. Stanton<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> John W. Thompson<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Padmasree Warrior<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Number of meetings in fiscal year 2019<_o3a_p> 9<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> * Charles Noski and Helmut Panke will not seek re-election at the 2019 Annual Meeting.<_o3a_p> ChairMemberFinancial Expert<_o3a_p> Effective December 1, 2019, changes to the committee chairs will be: Audit Committee, Hugh F. Johnston; Compensation Committee, Sandra E. Peterson; Regulatory and Public Policy Committee, Penny S. Pritzker.<_o3a_p> If nominees are elected by shareholders, committee composition immediately following the Annual Meeting will be: (i) Audit Committee: Hugh F. Johnston (chair), Teri L. List-Stoll, Arne M. Sorenson, and John W. Stanton; (ii) Compensation Committee: Sandra E. Peterson (chair); Charles W. Scharf, and Padmasree Warrior; (iii) Governance and Nominating Committee: John W. Thompson (chair); Teri L. List-Stoll, Sandra E. Peterson, and Charles W. Scharf; and (iv) Regulatory and Public Policy Committee: Penny S. Pritzker (chair); John W. Stanton, and John W. Thompson. Emma N. Walmsley is nominated for election to the Board at the Annual Meeting. The Board will consider committee appointments for Ms. Walmsley if she is elected to the Board. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Audit<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Oversee the work of our accounting function and internal control over financial reporting.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Oversee internal auditing processes.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Inquire about significant risks, review our policies for enterprise risk assessment and risk management, and assess the steps management has taken to control these risks.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Review with management policies, practices, compliance, and risks relating to our investment portfolio.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • With the Regulatory and Public Policy Committee, review risks relevant to the Company's information system architecture and controls and cybersecurity. The chairs of these committees, in consultation with the Board Chair, may determine that this should be undertaken by the full Board in place of a joint meeting of the committees.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Review compliance with significant applicable legal, ethical, and regulatory requirements, including those relating to regulatory matters that may have a material impact on our consolidated financial statements or internal control over financial reporting.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> The Audit Committee is responsible for the compensation, retention, and oversight of the independent auditor engaged to issue audit reports on our consolidated financial statements and internal control over financial reporting. The Audit Committee relies on the expertise and knowledge of management, the internal auditor, and the independent auditor in carrying out its oversight responsibilities.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> The Board has determined that each Audit Committee member has sufficient knowledge in financial and auditing matters to serve on the Audit Committee. All current members of the Audit Committee meet the NASDAQ listing standard of financial sophistication and are "audit committee financial experts" under SEC rules.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Compensation<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Assist our Board in establishing the annual goals and objectives of the CEO.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Establish the process for annually reviewing the CEO's performance.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Recommend our CEO's compensation to the independent members of our Board for approval.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Approve annual compensation, and in consultation with the CEO oversee performance evaluations, for the non-CEO members of the SLT.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Review and discuss with the CEO and report to the Board development and corporate succession plans for the non-CEO members of the SLT.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Oversee administration of the Company's equity-based compensation and retirement plans.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Monitor and evaluate the compensation and benefits structure of Microsoft, as the committee deems appropriate, including policies regarding SLT compensation.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Oversee and advise the Board and management about Company policies, programs, and initiatives for diversity and inclusion, and annually meet with the Regulatory and Public Policy Committee on these matters and human capital management.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Periodically review the compensation paid to non-employee directors and make recommendations to our Board for any adjustments.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Our senior executives for Human Resources support the Compensation Committee in its work. The Committee may delegate its authority to subcommittees and to one or more designated members of the Committee. The Committee may delegate to one or more executive officers the authority to make grants of equity-based compensation to eligible individuals who are not executive officers and to administer the Company's equity-based compensation plans. The Committee has delegated to senior management the authority to make stock award grants to employees who are not members of the SLT or Section 16 officers and to administer the Company's equity-based compensation plans.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Independent compensation consultant- The Compensation Committee retains Semler Brossy Consulting Group, LLC ("Semler Brossy") to advise the Committee on marketplace trends in executive compensation, management proposals for compensation programs, and executive officer compensation decisions. Semler Brossy also evaluates compensation for non-employee directors, the next levels of senior management, and equity compensation programs generally. Semler Brossy consults with the Committee about its recommendations to the Board on CEO compensation. Semler Brossy is directly accountable to the Committee. To maintain the independence of the firm's advice, Semler Brossy does not provide any services for Microsoft other than those described above. The Committee has adopted Compensation Consultant Independence Standards, which can be viewed on our website at https://aka.ms/policiesandguidelines . These standards require that the Committee annually assess the independence of its compensation consultant. A consultant satisfying the following requirements will be considered independent. The consultant (including each individual employee of the consultant providing services):<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Is retained and terminated by, has its compensation fixed by, and reports solely to, the Compensation Committee.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Is independent of the Company.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Will not perform any work for Company management except at the request of the Compensation Committee chair and in the capacity of the Committee's agent.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Should not provide any unrelated services or products to the Company and its affiliates or management, except for surveys purchased from the consultant's firm.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> In assessing the consultant's independence, the Compensation Committee considers the nature and amount of work performed for the Committee during the year, the nature of any unrelated services performed for the Company, and the fees paid for those services in relation to the firm's total revenues. The consultant annually prepares for the Committee an independence letter providing assurances and confirmation of the consultant's independent status under the standards. The Committee believes that Semler Brossy has been independent during its service for the Committee.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Governance and Nominating<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Determine and recommend the slate of director nominees for election to our Board during the annual meeting.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Identify, recruit, and recommend candidates for the Board.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Review and make recommendations to the Board about the composition of Board committees.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Annually evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Board.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Annually assess the independence of each director.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Monitor adherence to, review, develop, and recommend changes to our corporate governance framework.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Review and provide guidance to the Board and management about the framework for the Board's oversight of, and involvement in, shareholder engagement.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Annually review the charters of Board committees and, after consultation with the respective committees, make recommendations, if necessary, about changes to the charters.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Regulatory and Public Policy<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Review and advise the Board and management about legal, regulatory, and compliance matters concerning competition and antitrust, privacy, workforce, and immigration laws and regulations.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • With the Audit Committee, review risks relevant to our information system architecture and controls and cybersecurity. The chairs of these committees, in consultation with the Board Chair, may determine that this should be undertaken by the full Board in place of a joint meeting of the committees.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • With the Compensation Committee, review policies, programs, and initiatives for human capital management and diversity and inclusion.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Review our policies and programs that relate to matters of corporate social responsibility, including accessibility, environmental sustainability, ethical business practices, human rights, philanthropy, privacy and cybersecurity, and responsible sourcing.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Review our government relations activity and political activities and expenditures.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Review our public policy agenda and position on significant public policy matters.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Recognizing the interest of shareholders in establishing greater transparency about corporate political contributions, we disclose our political contributions to support candidates and ballot measures and how certain of our trade association membership dues are used for political activities. As part of our commitment to transparency, we developed the Principles and Policies for Guiding Microsoft's Participation in the Public Policy Process in the United States, which focuses on ensuring compliance with applicable federal and state laws and goes beyond compliance to implement what we consider leading practices in corporate accountability, transparency, integrity, and responsibility. The policy is available at www.microsoft.com/en-us/public-policy-engagement .<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Director Selection and Qualifications<_o3a_p> Shareholders elect our Board of Directors annually. In making its annual director nominations determination, the Board's objective is to recommend a group of directors that can best ensure the continuing success of our business and represent shareholder interests through the exercise of sound judgment using its diversity of experience and perspectives. <_o3a_p> The Governance and Nominating Committee recommends to the Board director candidates for nomination and election during the annual shareholders meeting or for appointment to fill vacancies. The Committee works with our Board to determine the characteristics, skills, and experience for the Board as a whole and its individual members with the objective of having a board with diverse backgrounds, skills, and experience. In making its recommendations to our Board, the Committee considers the qualifications of individual director candidates applying the Board membership criteria described below. The Committee retains any search firm involved in identifying potential candidates and approves their fees. <_o3a_p> For all directors, we require independence, integrity, personal and professional ethics, business judgment, and the ability and willingness to commit sufficient time to the Board. Our Board considers many factors in evaluating the suitability of individual director candidates, including their general understanding of global business, sales and marketing, finance, and other disciplines relevant to the success of a large, publicly traded company; understanding of our business and technology; educational and professional background; personal accomplishment; and national, gender, age, and ethnic diversity. The Board is committed to actively seeking highly qualified women and individuals from minority groups to include in the pool from which new candidates are selected. We work with our search firm to ensure the candidate slate provided to the Committee includes diverse candidates. <_o3a_p> The Board does not believe that directors should expect to be re-nominated annually. In determining whether to recommend a director for re-election, the Committee considers the director's participation in and contributions to the activities of the Board, the results of the most recent Board evaluation, and meeting attendance. <_o3a_p> When the Committee recruits new director candidates, that process typically involves either a search firm or a member of the Committee contacting a prospect to assess interest and availability. A candidate will then meet with members of the Board and Mr. Nadella, and then meet with members of management as appropriate. At the same time, the Committee and the search firm will contact references for the candidate. A background check is completed before a final candidate recommendation is made to the Board. <_o3a_p> Shareholders previously elected all Board nominees, except Ms. Walmsley. In recruiting Ms. Walmsley, the Committee retained the search firm Egon Zehnder to help identify director prospects, perform candidate outreach, assist in reference checks, and provide other related services. <_o3a_p> The Committee assesses its efforts to maintain an effective and diverse board as part of its regular responsibilities, which include annually: <_o3a_p> • Reporting to our Board on the performance and effectiveness of the Board. <_o3a_p> • Presenting to our Board individuals recommended for election to the Board during the annual meeting. <_o3a_p> • Assessing the Committee's own performance. <_o3a_p> Shareholder Recommendations and Nominations of Director Candidates<_o3a_p> Recommendations<_o3a_p> The Governance and Nominating Committee considers shareholder recommendations for candidates for the Board of Directors using the same criteria described above. The name of any recommended candidate for director, together with a brief biographical sketch, a document indicating the candidate's willingness to serve if elected, and evidence of the nominating shareholder's ownership of Company stock must be sent to the attention of MSC 123/9999, Office of the Corporate Secretary, Microsoft Corporation, One Microsoft Way, Redmond, WA, 98052-6399. <_o3a_p> Nominations<_o3a_p> Our Bylaws provide for proxy access shareholder nominations of director candidates by eligible shareholders. A shareholder who wishes to formally nominate a candidate must follow the procedures described in Article 1 of our Bylaws. Proxy access candidates will be included in the Company's proxy statement and ballot. <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Board Composition<_o3a_p> Our Board of Directors believes that having a diverse mix of directors with complementary qualifications, expertise, and attributes is essential to meeting its oversight responsibility. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Director Nominee Qualifications, Expertise, and Attributes<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Average<_o3a_p> Tenure<_o3a_p> 6.2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>



7<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Age Distribution<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>



10+ yrs<_o3a_p> 3-10 yrs<_o3a_p> 0-2 yrs<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p> 70's<_o3a_p> 60's<_o3a_p> 7<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Average<_o3a_p> Age<_o3a_p> 58<_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

7<_o3a_p> 6<_o3a_p> 54%<_o3a_p>



6<_o3a_p> 7<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> 38%<_o3a_p> 8<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Board Diversity<_o3a_p> Representation of gender, ethnic, geographic, cultural, or other perspectives that expand the Board's understanding of the needs and viewpoints of our customers, partners, employees, governments, and other stakeholders worldwide.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 7<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Financial<_o3a_p> Leadership of a financial firm or management of the finance function of an enterprise, resulting in proficiency in complex financial management, capital allocation, and financial reporting processes.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 7<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Global Business<_o3a_p> Experience driving business success in markets around the world, with an understanding of diverse business environments, economic conditions, cultures, and regulatory frameworks, and a broad perspective on global market opportunities.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 12<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Leadership<_o3a_p> Extended leadership experience for a significant enterprise, resulting in a practical understanding of organizations, processes, strategic planning, and risk management. Demonstrated strengths in developing talent, planning succession, and driving change and long-term growth.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 13<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Mergers and Acquisitions<_o3a_p> A history of leading growth through acquisitions and other business combinations, with the ability to assess "build or buy" decisions, analyze the fit of a target with a company's strategy and culture, accurately value transactions, and evaluate operational integration plans.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 12<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Sales and Marketing<_o3a_p> Experience developing strategies to grow sales and market share, build brand awareness and equity, and enhance enterprise reputation.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Technology<_o3a_p> A significant background working in technology, resulting in knowledge of how to anticipate technological trends, generate disruptive innovation, and extend or create new business models.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 8<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> The table below summarizes the key qualifications, skills, and attributes most relevant to the decision to nominate candidates to serve on the Board. A mark indicates a specific area of focus or expertise on which the Board particularly relies. Not having a mark does not mean the director does not possess that qualification or skill. Our director nominees' biographies describe each director's background and relevant experience in more detail. <_o3a_p> Director Skill Matrix <_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p>



Qualifications, Expertise, and Attributes <_o3a_p>



Technology <_o3a_p>



Sales and Marketing <_o3a_p>



Mergers and Acquisitions <_o3a_p>



Leadership <_o3a_p>



Global Business <_o3a_p>



Board Diversity <_o3a_p>



Financial <_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Our Director Nominees<_o3a_p> Following are biographies for the 13 directors nominated by the Board for election during the 2019 Annual Meeting. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> William H. Gates III<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Age:63 | Director Since: 1981 | Birthplace: United States<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Experience:<_o3a_p> Microsoft Corporation (1981-present)<_o3a_p> •Technical Advisor to Satya Nadella (CEO) (2014-present)<_o3a_p> •Co-founder and Chairman (1981-2014)<_o3a_p> •Chief Software Architect (2000-2006)<_o3a_p> •Chief Executive Officer (1981-2000)<_o3a_p> Microsoft Committees:<_o3a_p> • None<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Other Public Company Directorships:<_o3a_p> •Berkshire Hathaway Inc.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Former Public Company Directorships

held in the Past Five Years:<_o3a_p> •None<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Other Positions:<_o3a_p> •Co-Chair and Trustee, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Reid G. Hoffman<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Age:52 | Director Since: 2017 | Birthplace: United States | Independent<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Experience:<_o3a_p> Greylock Partners (2009-present)(venture capital firm)<_o3a_p> •Partner (2009-present)<_o3a_p> Reinvent Capital (2019-present)<_o3a_p> •Partner (2019-present)<_o3a_p> LinkedIn Corporation (2003-2016)<_o3a_p> •Co-founder and Chairman (2003-2016)<_o3a_p> •Executive Chairman (2009)<_o3a_p> •Chief Executive Officer (2003-2007 and 2008-2009)<_o3a_p> •President, Products (2007-2008)<_o3a_p> PayPal Inc. (2000-2002)<_o3a_p> •Executive Vice President (2000-2002)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Microsoft Committees:<_o3a_p> •None<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Other Public Company Directorships:<_o3a_p> •None<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Former Public Company Directorships

Held in the Past Five Years:<_o3a_p> •LinkedIn Corporation<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Global<_o3a_p>



Business<_o3a_p> Mergers and<_o3a_p>



Acquisitions<_o3a_p> Sales and<_o3a_p>



Marketing<_o3a_p> Board Diversity <_o3a_p>



Financial <_o3a_p>



Technology <_o3a_p>



Leadership <_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Hugh F. Johnston<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Age:58 | Director Since: 2017 | Birthplace: United States | Independent<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Experience:<_o3a_p> PepsiCo, Inc. (1987-1999 and 2002-present)<_o3a_p> (food and beverage company)<_o3a_p> •Vice Chairman (2015-present)<_o3a_p> •Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (2010-present)<_o3a_p> •Executive Vice President, Global Operations (2009-2010)<_o3a_p> •President, Pepsi-Cola North America (2007-2009)<_o3a_p> •Various positions of increasing authority

(1987-1999 and 2002-2007)<_o3a_p> Merck & Company, Inc. (1999-2002)<_o3a_p> •Vice President, Retail Marketing, Merck-Medco Managed

Care LLC (1999-2002)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Microsoft Committees:<_o3a_p> •Audit<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Other Public Company Directorships:<_o3a_p> •None<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Former Public Company Directorships

held in the Past Five Years:<_o3a_p> •AOL, Inc.<_o3a_p> •Twitter Inc.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Teri L. List-Stoll<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Age:56 | Director Since: 2014 | Birthplace: United States | Independent<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Experience:<_o3a_p> The Gap, Inc. (2016-present)<_o3a_p> (clothing and accessories retailer)<_o3a_p> •Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (2016-present)<_o3a_p> DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (2015-2016)<_o3a_p> •Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (2015-2016)<_o3a_p> Kraft Foods Group, Inc. (2013-2015)<_o3a_p> •Senior Advisor (2015)<_o3a_p> •Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (2013-2015)<_o3a_p> •Senior Vice President (2013)<_o3a_p> Procter & Gamble Co. (1994-2013)<_o3a_p> •Senior Vice President and Treasurer (2009-2013)<_o3a_p> •Various positions of increasing authority (1994-2009)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Microsoft Committees:<_o3a_p> •Audit<_o3a_p> •Governance and Nominating<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Other Public Company Directorships:<_o3a_p> •Danaher Corporation<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Former Public Company Directorships

Held in the Past Five Years:<_o3a_p> •None<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Other Positions:<_o3a_p> •Former Trustee, Financial Accounting Foundation<_o3a_p> •Former Practice Fellow, Financial Accounting Standards Board<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Satya Nadella <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Age:52 | Director Since: 2014 | Birthplace: India<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Experience:<_o3a_p> Microsoft Corporation (1992-present)<_o3a_p> •Chief Executive Officer and Director (2014-present)<_o3a_p> •Executive Vice President, Cloud and Enterprise (2013-2014)<_o3a_p> •President, Server and Tools (2011-2013)<_o3a_p> •Senior Vice President, Online Services Division (2009-2011)<_o3a_p> •Senior Vice President, Search, Portal, and Advertising

(2008-2009)<_o3a_p> •Various positions of increasing authority (1992-2008)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Microsoft Committees:<_o3a_p> • None<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Other Public Company Directorships:<_o3a_p> •Starbucks Corporation<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Former Public Company Directorships

Held in the Past Five Years:<_o3a_p> •None<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Sandra E. Peterson<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Age:60 | Director Since: 2015 | Birthplace: United States | Independent<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Experience:<_o3a_p> Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (2019-present)(investment firm)<_o3a_p> •Operating Partner (2019-present)<_o3a_p> Johnson & Johnson (2012-2018)(medical devices, pharmaceutical andconsumer goods manufacturer)<_o3a_p> •Group Worldwide Chair and member of the Executive Committee (2012-2018)<_o3a_p> Bayer CropScience AG (2010-2012)<_o3a_p> •Chairman of the Board of Management (2010-2012)<_o3a_p> •Member of Board of Management (2010)<_o3a_p> Bayer HealthCare LLC (2005-2010)<_o3a_p> •Executive Vice President and President, Medical Care

(2009-2010)<_o3a_p> •President, Diabetes Care Division (2005-2009)<_o3a_p> Medco Health Solutions, Inc. (1999-2004)<_o3a_p> •Group President of Government (2003-2004)<_o3a_p> •Senior Vice President, Health Businesses (2001-2003)<_o3a_p> •Senior Vice President, Marketing and Strategy

(1999-2001)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Microsoft Committees:<_o3a_p> •Compensation<_o3a_p> •Regulatory and Public Policy<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Other Public Company Directorships:<_o3a_p> •None<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Former Public Company Directorships

Held in the Past Five Years:<_o3a_p> •Dun & Bradstreet Corporation<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Global<_o3a_p>



Business<_o3a_p> Mergers and<_o3a_p>



Acquisitions<_o3a_p> Sales and<_o3a_p>



Marketing<_o3a_p> Board Diversity <_o3a_p>



Financial <_o3a_p>



Technology <_o3a_p>



Leadership <_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p>



1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Penny S. Pritzker <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Age:60 | Director Since: 2017 | Birthplace: United States | Independent<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Experience:<_o3a_p> United States Secretary of Commerce (2013-2017)<_o3a_p> PSP Partners, L.L.C. (present)(private investment firm)<_o3a_p> •Founder and Chairman (present)<_o3a_p> Pritzker Realty Group (present)<_o3a_p> •Co-founder and Chairman (present)<_o3a_p> Inspired Capital Partners (present)<_o3a_p> • Co-founder and Chairman (present)<_o3a_p> Artemis Real Estate Partners (2009-2013)<_o3a_p> •Co-founder and Chairman (2009-2013)<_o3a_p> The Parking Spot (1998-2011)<_o3a_p> •Co-founder and Chairman (1998-2011)<_o3a_p> Vi Senior Living (1987-2011)<_o3a_p> •Founder and Chairman (1987-2011)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Microsoft Committees:<_o3a_p> •Regulatory and Public Policy<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Other Public Company Directorships:<_o3a_p> •None<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Former Public Company Directorships

Held in the Past Five Years:<_o3a_p> •None<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Other Positions:<_o3a_p> •Co-founder, Pritzker Traubert Foundation<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Charles W. Scharf <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Age:54 | Director Since: 2014 | Birthplace: United States | Independent<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Experience:<_o3a_p> The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (2017-2019)(banking and financial services company)<_o3a_p> •Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (2018-2019)<_o3a_p> •Chief Executive Officer and Director (2017)<_o3a_p> Visa Inc. (2012-2016)<_o3a_p> •Chief Executive Officer and Director (2012-2016)<_o3a_p> JPMorgan Chase & Co. (2004-2012)<_o3a_p> •Managing Director, One Equity Partners, private investment arm (2011-2012)<_o3a_p> •Chief Executive Officer of Retail Financial Services (2004-2011)<_o3a_p> Bank One Corporation (2000-2004)<_o3a_p> •Chief Executive Officer of the Retail Division (2002-2004)<_o3a_p> •Chief Financial Officer (2000-2002)<_o3a_p> Citigroup, Inc. (1999-2000)<_o3a_p> •Chief Financial Officer of the Global Corporate and Investment Bank Division (1999-2000)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Microsoft Committees:<_o3a_p> •Compensation<_o3a_p> •Governance and Nominating<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Other Public Company Directorships:<_o3a_p> • None<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Former Public Company Directorships

Held in the Past Five Years:<_o3a_p> •The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation<_o3a_p> •Visa Inc.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Other Positions:<_o3a_p> • Wells Fargo & Company has announced that effective October 21, 2019, Mr. Scharf will become its President, CEO, and a member of the Board of Directors.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Arne M. Sorenson<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Age:61 | Director Since: 2017 | Birthplace: Japan | Independent<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Experience:<_o3a_p> Marriott International, Inc. (1996-present)

(global lodging company)<_o3a_p> •President and Chief Executive Officer (2012-present)<_o3a_p> •President and Chief Operating Officer (2009-2012)<_o3a_p> •Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and President, Continental European Lodging (2003-2009)<_o3a_p> •Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (1998-2003)<_o3a_p> •Senior Vice President, Business Development (1996-1998)<_o3a_p> Microsoft Committees:<_o3a_p> •Audit<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Other Public Company Directorships:<_o3a_p> •Marriott International, Inc.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Former Public Company Directorships

Held in the Past Five Years:<_o3a_p> •None<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> John W. Stanton <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Age:64 | Director Since: 2014 | Birthplace: United States | Independent<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Experience:<_o3a_p> Trilogy Partnerships (2005-present)<_o3a_p> (investment company)<_o3a_p> •Founder and Chairman (2005-present)<_o3a_p> Clearwire Corp. (2008-2011)<_o3a_p> •Chairman of the Board (2011-2013)<_o3a_p> •Interim Chief Executive Officer (2011)<_o3a_p> •Board member (2008-2011)<_o3a_p> Western Wireless Corporation (1992-2005)<_o3a_p> •Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman

(1992-2005)<_o3a_p> VoiceStream Wireless Corporation (1995-2003)<_o3a_p> •Chief Executive Officer and Chairman (1995-2003)<_o3a_p> Microsoft Committees:<_o3a_p> •Compensation (Chair)<_o3a_p> •Regulatory and Public Policy<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Other Public Company Directorships:<_o3a_p> •Costco Wholesale Corporation<_o3a_p> •Trilogy International Partners, Inc.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Former Public Company Directorships

Held in the Past Five Years:<_o3a_p> •Columbia Sportswear Company<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Other Positions:<_o3a_p> •Chairman, First Avenue Entertainment LLLP, owner of Seattle Mariners (2016-present)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Global<_o3a_p>



Business<_o3a_p> Mergers and<_o3a_p>



Acquisitions<_o3a_p> Sales and<_o3a_p>



Marketing<_o3a_p> Board Diversity <_o3a_p>



Financial <_o3a_p>



Technology <_o3a_p>



Leadership <_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> John W. Thompson<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Age:70 | Director Since: 2012 | Birthplace: United States | Independent<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Experience:<_o3a_p> Microsoft Corporation (2014-present)<_o3a_p> •Independent Board Chair<_o3a_p> Virtual Instruments Corporation (2010-2016)(computing infrastructure performance management solutions provider)<_o3a_p> •Chief Executive Officer and Director (2010-2016)<_o3a_p> Symantec Corp. (1999-2011)<_o3a_p> •Chairman of the Board (1999-2011)<_o3a_p> •Chief Executive Officer (1999-2009)<_o3a_p> IBM Corporation (1971-1999)<_o3a_p> •General Manager, IBM Americas (1996-1999)<_o3a_p> •Various positions of increasing authority (1971-1996)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Microsoft Committees:<_o3a_p> •Governance and Nominating (Chair)<_o3a_p> •Regulatory and Public Policy<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Other Public Company Directorships:<_o3a_p> •Illumina, Inc.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Former Public Company Directorships

Held in the Past Five Years:<_o3a_p> •None<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Other Positions:<_o3a_p> •Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Emma N. Walmsley<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Age:50 | Director Since: Nominee | Birthplace: United Kingdom | Independent<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Experience:<_o3a_p> GlaxoSmithKline plc (2010-present)

(healthcare company)<_o3a_p> • Chief Executive Officer (2017-present)<_o3a_p> • Chief Executive Officer, Consumer Healthcare (2015-2016)<_o3a_p> • President, Consumer Healthcare (2012-2015)<_o3a_p> • President, Consumer Healthcare Europe (2010-2012)<_o3a_p> L'Oreal, S.A. (1994-2010)<_o3a_p> • General Manager, Consumer Products, China

(2007-2010)<_o3a_p> • Global Brand Head, Maybelline, USA (2002-2007)<_o3a_p> • UK General Manager, Garnier/Maybelline (1999-2002)<_o3a_p> • Various positions of increasing authority (1994-1999)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Microsoft Committees:<_o3a_p> •Appointment will be made after election<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Other Public Company Directorships:<_o3a_p> •GlaxoSmithKline plc<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Former Public Company Directorships

Held in the Past Five Years:<_o3a_p> •Diageo plc <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Padmasree Warrior<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Age:58 | Director Since: 2015 | Birthplace: India | Independent<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Experience:<_o3a_p> Fable Group, Inc. (2019-present)(curated fiction and non-fiction for mobile devices)<_o3a_p> • Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer

(2019-present)<_o3a_p> NIO Inc. (2015-2018)<_o3a_p> • Chief Development Officer (2015-2018)<_o3a_p> • Board member (2015-2018)<_o3a_p> NIO USA, Inc. (2015-2018)<_o3a_p> • Chief Executive Officer and Director (2015-2018)<_o3a_p> Cisco Systems, Inc. (2008-2015)<_o3a_p> • Strategic Advisor (2015)<_o3a_p> • Chief Technology and Strategy Officer (2012-2015)<_o3a_p> • Chief Technology Officer, Senior Vice President, Engineering and General Manager Global Enterprise segment (2010-2012)<_o3a_p> • Chief Technology Officer (2008-2010)<_o3a_p> Motorola, Inc. (1999-2007)<_o3a_p> • Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (1999-2007)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Microsoft Committees:<_o3a_p> •Compensation<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Other Public Company Directorships:<_o3a_p> •Spotify Technology S.A.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Former Public Company Directorships

Held in the Past Five Years:<_o3a_p> •Box, Inc.<_o3a_p> •The Gap, Inc.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Technology <_o3a_p>



Mergers and<_o3a_p>



Acquisitions<_o3a_p> Financial <_o3a_p>



Leadership <_o3a_p>



Sales and<_o3a_p>



Marketing<_o3a_p> Global<_o3a_p>



Business<_o3a_p> Board Diversity <_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p>



1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> How to Communicate with our Board<_o3a_p> We will transmit shareholder communications related to corporate governance and other Board matters to the full Board, a committee of the Board, or a director as designated in your message. Communications relating to other topics, including those that are primarily commercial in nature, will not be forwarded. <_o3a_p> @<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> askboard@microsoft.com <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> MSC 123/9999<_o3a_p> Office of the Corporate Secretary<_o3a_p> Microsoft Corporation<_o3a_p> One Microsoft Way<_o3a_p> Redmond, WA 98052-6399<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Concerns about accounting or auditing matters or possible violations of our Standards of Business Conduct should be reported under the procedures outlined in the Microsoft Standards of Business Conduct, which is available on our Microsoft integrity website at www.microsoft.com/en-us/legal/compliance/integrity .<_o3a_p> Director Independence Guidelines<_o3a_p> Our Board has adopted director independence guidelines to assist in determining each director's independence. These guidelines are available on our website at https://aka.ms/directorindependence . The guidelines either meet or are more restrictive than the definition of "independent director" in the listing requirements of NASDAQ and applicable laws and regulations. The guidelines identify categories of relationships the Board has determined would not affect a director's independence and therefore are not considered by the Board in determining director independence. <_o3a_p> Following the director independence guidelines, each year and before a new director is appointed, the Board must affirmatively determine a director has no relationship that would interfere with the exercise of independent judgment in carrying out his or her responsibilities as a director. Annually, each director completes a detailed questionnaire that provides information about relationships that might affect the determination of independence. Management provides the Governance and Nominating Committee and Board with relevant known facts and circumstances of any relationship bearing on the independence of a director or nominee that is outside the categories permitted under the director independence guidelines. The Committee then completes an assessment of each director considering all known relevant facts and circumstances concerning any relationship bearing on the independence of a director or nominee. This process includes evaluating whether any identified relationship otherwise adversely affects a director's independence and affirmatively determining that the director has no material relationship with Microsoft, another director, or as a partner, shareholder, or officer of an organization that has a relationship with our Company. <_o3a_p> The Governance and Nominating Committee also considers the tenure of a director, and for longer serving directors, whether the duration of service impacts the director's independence from management, as demonstrated by the director's relationship with management and the director's participation in Board and committee deliberations. The Board seeks to maintain an average tenure of 10 years or less for its independent directors as a group. <_o3a_p> Based on the review and recommendation by the Governance and Nominating Committee, the Board analyzed the independence of each director and nominee. The Board determined that Mses. List-Stoll, Peterson, Pritzker, Walmsley, and Warrior, Messrs. Hoffman, Johnston, Noski, Scharf, Sorenson, Stanton, and Thompson, and Dr. Panke meet the standards of independence under our Corporate Governance Guidelines, the director independence guidelines, and applicable NASDAQ listing standards, including that each member is free of any relationship that would interfere with his or her individual exercise of independent judgment. <_o3a_p> Certain Relationships and Related Transactions<_o3a_p> We are a global company with extensive operations in the United States and many foreign countries. Every year, we spend billions of dollars for goods and services purchased from third parties. The authority of our employees to purchase goods and services is widely dispersed. Because of these wide-ranging activities, there may be transactions and business arrangements with businesses and other organizations in which one of our directors, executive officers, or nominees for director, or their immediate families, or an owner of greater than 5% of our stock, may also be a director, executive officer, or investor, or have some other direct or indirect material interest ("related entities"). We will refer to these transactions with related entities as related-party transactions where the amount involved exceeds $120,000 and a director, executive officer, or immediate family member has a direct or indirect material interest. <_o3a_p> Related-party transactions have the potential to create actual or perceived conflicts of interest between Microsoft and its directors, executive officers, or their immediate family members. The Audit Committee has established a written policy and procedures for <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> review and approval of related-party transactions. If a related-party transaction subject to review involves directly or indirectly a member of the Audit Committee (or an immediate family member or domestic partner), the remaining Committee members will conduct the review. In evaluating a related-party transaction, the Audit Committee considers, among other factors: <_o3a_p> • The goods or services provided by or to the related party. <_o3a_p> • The nature of the transaction and the costs to be incurred by Microsoft or payments to Microsoft. <_o3a_p> • The benefits associated with the transaction and whether comparable or alternative goods or services are available to Microsoft from unrelated parties. <_o3a_p> • The business advantage Microsoft would gain by engaging in the transaction. <_o3a_p> • The significance of the transaction to Microsoft and to the related party. <_o3a_p> • Management's determination that the transaction is in the best interests of Microsoft. <_o3a_p> To receive Audit Committee approval, a related-party transaction must have a Microsoft business purpose and be on terms that are fair and reasonable to Microsoft and be as favorable to Microsoft as would be available from non-related entities in comparable transactions. The Audit Committee also requires that the transaction meet the same Microsoft standards that apply to comparable transactions with unaffiliated entities. <_o3a_p> During fiscal year 2019, there were transactions between Microsoft and certain related entities, for instance the purchase of software licenses by companies of which a director is an executive officer. None of these transactions constituted a related-party transaction that required approval by the Audit Committee. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Director Compensation<_o3a_p> The Compensation Committee periodically reviews the regular annual retainer paid to non-employee directors and makes recommendations for adjustments, as appropriate, to the Board. We have not increased director pay since fiscal year 2015. As our CEO, Mr. Nadella does not receive additional pay for serving as a director. Mr. Gates has waived his cash and stock awards. <_o3a_p> Fiscal Year 2019 Compensation Structure for Directors<_o3a_p> Regular Retainers (all directors except Messrs. Gates, Nadella, and Thompson)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Annual Base Retainer (TOTAL)<_o3a_p> $325,000 <_o3a_p> Cash<_o3a_p> $125,000 <_o3a_p> Stock Award<_o3a_p> $200,000 <_o3a_p> Annual Committee Chair Retainer<_o3a_p> $15,000 <_o3a_p> Annual Audit Committee Chair Retainer<_o3a_p> $45,000 <_o3a_p> Annual Audit Committee Non-Chair Member Retainer<_o3a_p> $15,000 <_o3a_p> Independent Board Chair Retainer<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Annual Independent Chair Retainer (TOTAL - in lieu of other retainers)<_o3a_p> $537,500 <_o3a_p> Cash<_o3a_p> $125,000 <_o3a_p> Stock Award<_o3a_p> $412,500 <_o3a_p> The Company reimburses reasonable expenses incurred for Board-related activities. Directors may participate in our corporate matching gift program for charitable donations.<_o3a_p> Director retainers are paid quarterly in arrears. Quarterly periods are measured beginning with the annual meeting. At the end of each quarterly period, we pay 25% of the total annual retainer to each director. The number of shares awarded each quarterly period is determined by dividing the dollar value of the stock award by the market price of our common stock as of the last business day of the period. Retainers are pro-rated for directors who join or leave the Board or have a change in Board role during a quarterly period. <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF<_o3a_p> DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Directors may elect to defer and convert to deferred stock awards all or part of their annual cash retainer, and to defer receipt of all or part of their annual stock awards retainer under the Deferred Compensation Plan for Non-Employee Directors. Amounts deferred are maintained in bookkeeping accounts that are deemed invested in Microsoft common stock, and dividends paid on deemed investment are also deemed to be invested in our common stock. We calculate the number of shares credited by dividing the amount deferred by the closing market price of our common stock on the originally scheduled payment date. Accounts in the plan are distributed in shares of Microsoft common stock, with payments either in installments beginning on separation from Board service or in a lump sum paid no later than the fifth anniversary after separation from Board service. <_o3a_p> Fiscal Year 2019 Director Compensation<_o3a_p> This table describes the cash and stock award portions of the annual retainer paid to each non-employee director who served in fiscal year 2019. Mr. Nadella received no compensation as a director. He is excluded from the table because we fully describe his compensation in Part 2 - Named Executive Officer Compensation. <_o3a_p> Name<_o3a_p> Fees Earned or

Paid in Cash¹<_o3a_p> ($)<_o3a_p> Stock Awards²

($)<_o3a_p> All Other

Compensation3<_o3a_p> ($)<_o3a_p> Total

($)<_o3a_p> William H. Gates III4<_o3a_p> 0<_o3a_p> 0<_o3a_p> 0<_o3a_p> 0<_o3a_p> Reid G. Hoffman5<_o3a_p> 125,000<_o3a_p> 200,000<_o3a_p> 0<_o3a_p> 325,000<_o3a_p> Hugh F. Johnston<_o3a_p> 140,000<_o3a_p> 200,000<_o3a_p> 11,000<_o3a_p> 351,000<_o3a_p> Teri L. List-Stoll6<_o3a_p> 140,000<_o3a_p> 200,000<_o3a_p> 15,000<_o3a_p> 355,000<_o3a_p> Charles H. Noski7<_o3a_p> 170,000<_o3a_p> 200,000<_o3a_p> 0<_o3a_p> 370,000<_o3a_p> Helmut Panke<_o3a_p> 155,000<_o3a_p> 200,000<_o3a_p> 2,500<_o3a_p> 357,500<_o3a_p> Sandra E. Peterson8<_o3a_p> 125,000<_o3a_p> 200,000<_o3a_p> 0<_o3a_p> 325,000<_o3a_p> Penny S. Pritzker9<_o3a_p> 125,000<_o3a_p> 200,000<_o3a_p> 15,000<_o3a_p> 340,000<_o3a_p> Charles W. Scharf<_o3a_p> 125,000<_o3a_p> 200,000<_o3a_p> 0<_o3a_p> 325,000<_o3a_p> Arne M. Sorenson<_o3a_p> 140,000<_o3a_p> 200,000<_o3a_p> 15,000<_o3a_p> 355,000<_o3a_p> John W. Stanton<_o3a_p> 140,000<_o3a_p> 200,000<_o3a_p> 15,000<_o3a_p> 355,000<_o3a_p> John W. Thompson10<_o3a_p> 125,000<_o3a_p> 412,500<_o3a_p> 15,000<_o3a_p> 552,500<_o3a_p> Padmasree Warrior11<_o3a_p> 125,000<_o3a_p> 200,000<_o3a_p> 0<_o3a_p> 325,000<_o3a_p> (1) The value of fractional shares is excluded.<_o3a_p> (2) The aggregate award value in the "Stock awards" column for each director represents four quarterly awards, each with a grant date fair value under Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718 of $50,000, except Mr. Thompson who received three quarterly awards with a grant date fair value of $137,500 each and did not receive a stock award in the last quarter due to a reduction in the Independent Board Chair retainer. <_o3a_p> (3) Amounts in this column represent matching charitable contributions under our corporate giving program in fiscal year 2019, which matches director gifts up to $15,000 per calendar year. <_o3a_p> (4) Mr. Gates waived his cash and stock compensation. <_o3a_p> (5) Mr. Hoffman elected to defer his cash and stock compensation. The compensation deferred converted into 2,905 shares of our common stock. <_o3a_p> (6) Ms. List-Stoll elected to defer her cash and stock compensation. The compensation deferred converted into 3,037 shares of our common stock. <_o3a_p> (7) Mr. Noski elected to defer his stock compensation. The compensation deferred converted into 1,786 shares of our common stock. <_o3a_p> (8) Ms. Peterson elected to defer her cash and stock compensation. The compensation deferred converted into 2,905 shares of our common stock. <_o3a_p> (9) Ms. Pritzker elected to defer her cash and stock compensation. The compensation deferred converted into 2,905 shares of our common stock. <_o3a_p> (10) Mr. Thompson elected to defer his stock compensation. The compensation deferred converted into 3,826 shares of our common stock. <_o3a_p> (11) Ms. Warrior elected to defer a portion of her cash compensation. The compensation deferred converted into 556 shares of our common stock. <_o3a_p> Independent Board Chair Compensation<_o3a_p> The independent members of the Board annually appoint an independent Board Chair. Mr. Thompson currently serves as Board Chair. Mr. Thompson's pay reflects the additional time commitment for this role compared to other independent directors, which includes: (i) calling meetings of the Board and independent directors, (ii) setting the agenda for Board meetings in consultation with other directors, the CEO, and the Corporate Secretary, (iii) chairing executive sessions and coordinating activities of the independent directors, (iv) leading the Board's annual CEO performance evaluation, and (v) when requested, representing the Board with internal and external audiences including shareholders. <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF

DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2. Named Executive Officer Compensation<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Compensation Discussion and Analysis<_o3a_p> This Compensation Discussion and Analysis provides information about our fiscal year 2019 compensation program for our fiscal year 2019 named executive officers ("Named Executives"). The content of this Compensation Discussion and Analysis is organized into four sections: <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Table of Contents<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Section 1-Compensation Governance and Philosophy.......................................................<_o3a_p> p. 28<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Section 2-Compensation Program Design............................................................................<_o3a_p> p. 31<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Section 3-Fiscal Year 2019 Compensation Decisions..........................................................<_o3a_p> p. 33<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Section 4-Other Compensation Policies and Information ...................................................<_o3a_p> p. 39 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Beginning with fiscal year 2015, our Compensation Committee and Board of Directors charted a course to transform our executive pay program to include significant performance attributes.<_o3a_p> Our multi-year effort to transform our executive pay program is grounded in a compensation philosophy aimed at achieving strong alignment between our long-term strategic goals and our shareholders' interests. We actively engaged with our shareholders by seeking their input about features they valued as we evolved the program design. <_o3a_p> Our Compensation Committee and Board recognized it would be premature to move to business metric-based pay before Mr. Nadella established, and the Board concurred with, his vision for the Company and the strategy that would embody that vision. As a result, performance-based pay elements were added in fiscal year 2016 once our new strategy was set. In fiscal year 2017, we implemented significant changes that increased the portion of pay that is performance-based and the portion of incentive pay that is quantitatively determined using pre-established metrics. For fiscal years 2018 and 2019, we continued the program with few changes. <_o3a_p> We believe our focus on strategic goals, strengthening trust, and driving a strong culture have been critical to Microsoft's success. Our fiscal year 2019 achievements include: <_o3a_p> • Revenue exceeded $125 billion. <_o3a_p> • Commercial cloud revenue grew 43% to $38.1 billion. <_o3a_p> • Server products and cloud services revenue grew 25%. <_o3a_p> • Azure revenue grew 72%. <_o3a_p> • Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue grew 14%. <_o3a_p> • Gaming revenue grew 10% to $11.4 billion. <_o3a_p> • Surface revenue grew 23% to $5.7 billion. <_o3a_p> • LinkedIn revenue grew 28% to $6.8 billion. <_o3a_p> Percentages are year-over-year. Commercial cloud revenue includes Office 365 Commercial, Azure, the commercial portion of LinkedIn, Dynamics 365, and other commercial cloud properties. <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF

DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Section 1 - Compensation Governance and Philosophy<_o3a_p> Executive Compensation Governance<_o3a_p> Our Compensation Committee establishes the design of our executive compensation program. After considering Mr. Nadella's recommendations, the Compensation Committee also approves the annual target compensation (base salaries, target cash incentives, and equity incentive compensation) for our Named Executives, except Mr. Nadella. After considering the recommendation of the Compensation Committee, the independent members of our Board approve Mr. Nadella's base salary, target cash incentive, regular stock awards, and target performance stock award. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Our Board and our Compensation Committee deeply value the continued interest of and feedback from our shareholders on our executive compensation program and are committed to maintaining an active dialogue with them to ensure their perspectives are thoughtfully taken into account. We carefully consider both the level of voting support from our shareholders on our say-on-pay vote, as well as comments from shareholders, when evaluating our executive compensation program. At the 2018 Annual Meeting, 96% of the votes cast supported our advisory resolution on the compensation of our Named Executives ("say-on-pay" vote). In fiscal year 2019, our Board Chair and members of management engaged with a cross-section of shareholders owning over 49% of Microsoft shares, providing regular reports of those discussions to our directors.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Shareholder Engagement <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 96% 2018<_o3a_p> say-on-pay vote<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Engaged with

shareholders owning

over 49% of shares<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Our Compensation Committee also retains, and seeks the advice of, Semler Brossy, an executive compensation consulting firm that is independent of management. See Part 1 - Governance and our Board of Directors - Board Committees for more information on Semler Brossy's role and independence as an advisor to the Committee.<_o3a_p> Executive Compensation Philosophy<_o3a_p> We design our executive officer compensation program to attract, motivate, and retain the key executives who drive our success and industry leadership while considering individual and Company performance and alignment with the long-term interests of our shareholders. We achieve our objectives through a compensation program that: <_o3a_p> • Provides a competitive total pay opportunity. <_o3a_p> • Emphasizes pay for performance by delivering a majority of our executives' pay through performance-based incentives. <_o3a_p> • Provides strong alignment with our shareholders, with at least 70% of the annual target compensation opportunity for our Named Executives delivered in the form of equity awards. <_o3a_p> • Focuses on the long term through equity awards with multi-year vesting or performance requirements. <_o3a_p> • Does not encourage unnecessary and excessive risk-taking, assisted by our stock ownership requirements and executive compensation recovery ("clawback") policy. <_o3a_p> Competitive Pay<_o3a_p> We compete for senior executive talent with global information technology companies, large market capitalization U.S. companies, and smaller, high-growth technology businesses, depending on the role. The technology labor market is hyper-competitive with demand growing faster than the supply of technical talent, resulting in significant increases in compensation at the companies with whom we compete for this talent. The same conditions exist in the market for executive-level talent that can provide innovative leadership while managing at a global scale across several complex businesses. We expect these trends to continue and will adjust our approach to executive compensation to respond to evolving market conditions. <_o3a_p> To ensure that our Board and Compensation Committee have current information to set appropriate compensation levels, we conduct an executive compensation market analysis each year that draws from third-party compensation surveys and publicly available data for a group of peer companies. We supplement this analysis with additional market information specific to each executive officer's role and responsibilities, including information gleaned from our experience recruiting for executive positions at Microsoft. While this market analysis and supplemental data inform the decisions of the independent Board members and our Compensation Committee on the range of compensation opportunities, we do not tie executive officer compensation to specific <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF

DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> market percentiles. Because other companies actively recruit our executive officers to fill CEO and other senior leadership positions, we supplement market information with data on external opportunities potentially available to our executive officers. We also consider the relationship of annual target compensation among internal peers. In addition, our Committee is provided with an overview of compensation for our non-executive Microsoft employees and how this compensation relates to Mr. Nadella's compensation. <_o3a_p> In setting our fiscal year 2019 executive compensation design and compensation levels, we considered pay practices at the largest technology and general industry companies that were selected after review of three primary screening criteria: market capitalization, revenue, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"). As of June 30, 2019, our market capitalization was at the top of our peer group, our revenue was at the 66thpercentile of our peer group, and our EBITDA was at the 91stpercentile of our peer group. Our Compensation Committee selected this peer group because it believed these companies are led by executives with similarly complex roles and responsibilities. The Committee also screened these companies to ensure they had a significant presence outside the United States and excluded companies in the financial services sector because of the different regulatory environment in which they operate. For fiscal year 2019, this compensation peer group comprised these companies: <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Peer Group Used for Fiscal Year 2019 Pay Analysis<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Technology<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> General Industry<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Alphabet<_o3a_p> • Amazon<_o3a_p> • Apple<_o3a_p> • Cisco Systems<_o3a_p> • Facebook<_o3a_p> • IBM<_o3a_p> • Intel<_o3a_p> • Oracle<_o3a_p> • Qualcomm<_o3a_p> • AT&T<_o3a_p> • Boeing<_o3a_p> • Chevron<_o3a_p> • Coca-Cola<_o3a_p> • Comcast<_o3a_p> • ExxonMobil<_o3a_p> • Johnson & Johnson<_o3a_p> • Merck<_o3a_p> • PepsiCo<_o3a_p> • Pfizer<_o3a_p> • Procter & Gamble<_o3a_p> • Verizon<_o3a_p> • Wal-Mart<_o3a_p> • Walt Disney<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Performance-Based Pay<_o3a_p> Our incentive compensation arrangements are tied to specific performance measures that drive long-term performance and value creation. For fiscal year 2019: <_o3a_p> • 55% of the annual target compensation opportunity for our Named Executives was performance-based, on average. <_o3a_p> • 50% of the annual cash incentive for our Named Executives was tied to achieving pre-established financial targets. <_o3a_p> • 50% of the annual target equity opportunity for our Named Executives was delivered in the form of a performance-based stock award with payouts based on achievement against pre-established strategic objectives. <_o3a_p> • Metrics under our performance stock awards were reviewed to ensure they reflect key business developments that drive long-term growth. <_o3a_p> • Our performance stock awards included a relative total shareholder return ("TSR") multiplier to reward significant positive outperformance, thereby strengthening the alignment of the interests of our executive officers with the long-term interests of our shareholders. <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF

DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> At least 70% of the annual target compensation opportunity for our Named Executives is equity-based to incentivize a long-term focus and align their interests with those of our shareholders. Our Compensation Committee structures the pay mix for our annual target total compensation opportunities to place a higher proportion in equity awards than the companies in our compensation peer group. <_o3a_p> Pay Mix Versus Peers <_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p>



Peer<_o3a_p>



Group<_o3a_p> 22.9%<_o3a_p>



Percentages derived by comparing the fiscal year 2019 target compensation levels for our Named Executives to the average of these amounts for the named executive officers of our compensation peer group companies using data available in mid-2018 when our Compensation Committee conducted our fiscal year 2019 compensation planning. <_o3a_p>



Equity <_o3a_p>



Cash Incentives <_o3a_p>



Base Salary <_o3a_p>



66.8%<_o3a_p>



10.3%<_o3a_p>



73.2%<_o3a_p>



19.4%<_o3a_p>



7.4%<_o3a_p>



7<_o3a_p>



7<_o3a_p>



Microsoft <_o3a_p>







Long-Term Focus Through Multi-Year Vesting and Performance Requirements<_o3a_p> All of the equity-based elements of our compensation program for our Named Executives either vest over a period of years or include long-term performance measures, like three-year relative TSR. <_o3a_p> Discouragement of Unnecessary and Excessive Risk-Taking<_o3a_p> We strive to meet our objectives while maintaining executive compensation leading practices that discourage unnecessary and excessive risk taking. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Best Practices<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • A stock ownership policy that reinforces the alignment of executive officer and shareholder interests (including stock ownership of 15x base salary for the CEO).<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • A strong executive compensation recovery ("clawback") policy to ensure accountability.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • A policy prohibiting pledging, hedging, and trading in derivatives of Microsoft securities.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • No stock option awards.<_o3a_p> • No excessive perquisites (no executive-only club memberships, medical benefits) and no tax gross-ups.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • No employment agreements.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • No change in control benefits.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • No executive-only retirement programs.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • No guaranteed bonuses.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • No dividends paid on unvested stock awards.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF

DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Section 2 - Compensation Program Design<_o3a_p> Consistent with our philosophy, the compensation program for our Named Executives in fiscal year 2019 consisted of an annual base salary plus annual cash and equity incentives awarded under our Executive Incentive Plan ("Incentive Plan"). Annual cash incentives were performance-based, with 50% determined formulaically based on achievement against pre-established financial targets and 50% determined qualitatively based on performance in three weighted performance categories. Equity incentives under the Incentive Plan were allocated 50% to target performance stock awards ("PSAs") and 50% to stock awards with four-year vesting ("SAs"). The Compensation Committee and the independent Board members believed the 50/50 balance between PSAs and SAs appropriately supported our long-term business goals and long-term retention incentives for our Named Executives. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Fiscal Year 2019 Compensation Structure<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Microsoft's pay mix targets a high proportion of equity and performance-based compensation.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 36.6%<_o3a_p> Pay Mix<_o3a_p> 50% Financial / Formulaic<_o3a_p> 50% Qualitative / Judgment<_o3a_p> Performance Stock Awards<_o3a_p> Performance periods for each PSA<_o3a_p> overlap. A new annual target for<_o3a_p> each metric is established each<_o3a_p> year based on up-to-date market<_o3a_p> conditions.<_o3a_p> Stock Awards (four-year vesting)<_o3a_p> Cash Incentives<_o3a_p> Salary<_o3a_p> 36.6%<_o3a_p> 7.4%<_o3a_p> 19.4%<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Base Salaries<_o3a_p> Our Named Executives' base salaries align with the scope and complexity of their roles, their capabilities, and with prevailing market conditions. <_o3a_p> Annual Cash Incentives<_o3a_p> Cash incentives are determined in two performance categories, as follows. <_o3a_p> Qualitative / Judgment<_o3a_p>



(50%)<_o3a_p> Financial / Formulaic<_o3a_p>



(50%)<_o3a_p> Product & Strategy<_o3a_p>



(16.67%)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * "Incentive Plan Revenue" and "Incentive Plan Operating Income" are non-GAAP financial measures defined at page 34. <_o3a_p> For fiscal year 2019, the financial formulaic portion of the annual cash incentives were determined based on meeting pre-established performance targets for Incentive Plan Revenue and Incentive Plan Operating Income. The fiscal year 2019 Incentive Plan Revenue and Incentive Plan Operating Income performance targets were based on meeting the Company's internal 2019 operating budget and were higher than our fiscal year 2018 actual performance for both metrics, further reflecting appropriately ambitious performance goals. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF

DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> The qualitative portion of each Named Executive's fiscal year 2019 annual cash incentives was determined based on assessment of individual performance against financial, operational, and strategic indicators in three performance categories. The performance indicators varied based on the Named Executive's responsibilities and the function or group he or she leads, and may have included (in alphabetical order in each category): <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Product & Strategy<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Customers & Stakeholders<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Culture & Organizational

Leadership<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Efficiency and productivity<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Innovation<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Product development and implementation of strategic roadmap<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Quality<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Revenue, consumption, and market share<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Corporate social responsibility<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Customer and partner engagement and outreach<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Customer satisfaction<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Developer engagement<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Compliance and integrity<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Culture<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Diversity and inclusion<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> • Organizational health<_o3a_p> For Mr. Nadella, the independent members of our Board also considered:<_o3a_p> • Input from Microsoft's senior executives about Mr. Nadella's leadership. <_o3a_p> • The scorecard we use to measure performance against Microsoft's annual business plan. <_o3a_p> • Mr. Nadella's evaluation of Microsoft's and his individual performance over the past fiscal year. <_o3a_p> Performance Stock Awards<_o3a_p> Fiscal year 2019 PSA performance metrics are strategic measures that align with our mission and purpose, and that drive long-term performance and value creation. Targets for the PSA metrics are set at the target levels established under Microsoft's fiscal year business plan, and are intended to be difficult but attainable. The metrics and weights used for fiscal year 2019 are in the table below. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Fiscal Year 2019 PSA Metrics <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Performance Metrics<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Description<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Weights<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Commercial Cloud Revenue* <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Net revenue for commercial cloud-based solutions, including Office 365 Commercial, Azure, the commercial portion of LinkedIn, Dynamics 365, and other commercial cloud properties<_o3a_p> 34%<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Commercial Cloud

Subscribers<_o3a_p> Paid seats for current or new per-user SaaS cloud services primarily in commercial customer segment<_o3a_p> 33%<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Windows 10 Monthly<_o3a_p> Active Devices<_o3a_p> Comprises all Windows 10 monthly active devices, including PCs, tablets, mobile devices, gaming consoles, and Internet of Things devices<_o3a_p> 11%<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Consumer Post-Sales

Monetization Gross Margin<_o3a_p> Includes Search, Store, Display/Homepage, Gaming, and Office Consumer/Services<_o3a_p> 11%<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> LinkedIn Sessions<_o3a_p> Measure of member visits as a leading indicator of the overall quality of the LinkedIn member experience and opportunity for members to realize their economic opportunity.<_o3a_p> 6%<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Surface Gross Margin<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Gross margin from Surface and first-party accessories, excluding Surface Hub<_o3a_p> 5%<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * "Commercial Cloud Revenue" is a non-GAAP financial measure defined at page 39.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF

DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> The fiscal year 2019 PSA metrics were used to establish performance goals for year 3 of the 2017 PSAs, year 2 of the 2018 PSAs, and year 1 of the 2019 PSAs, as shown below. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PSA Metrics <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Relative TSRmultiplier (1-1.5x) is<_o3a_p> triggered only if Microsoft's TSR<_o3a_p> is positive and above the 60th<_o3a_p> percentile of the S&P 500.<_o3a_p> 3-year relative TSR<_o3a_p> FY21<_o3a_p> FY17<_o3a_p> FY18<_o3a_p> FY19<_o3a_p> FY20<_o3a_p> Metric Year<_o3a_p> Year 1<_o3a_p> Year 3<_o3a_p> Year 2<_o3a_p> Year 3<_o3a_p> Year 2<_o3a_p> Year 1<_o3a_p> FY19PSA<_o3a_p> 3-year relative TSR<_o3a_p> FY18PSA<_o3a_p> 3-year relative TSR<_o3a_p> Year 3<_o3a_p> Year 2<_o3a_p> Year 1<_o3a_p> FY17PSA<_o3a_p> 54%<_o3a_p>



<_o3a_p> Our fiscal year 2019 PSA metric results can be found at page 38 below, under "Fiscal Year 2017 PSAs (Completed Performance Period)."<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Stock Awards<_o3a_p> SAs were granted under the Incentive Plan in September 2018 for shares of Microsoft common stock. These SAs vest over four years (25% on August 31, 2019 and 12.5% each six-months thereafter) to support long-term focus and align with shareholders' interests. Vesting is subject to continued employment except as described at page 40 below. <_o3a_p> No Other Fiscal Year 2019 Compensation<_o3a_p> During fiscal year 2019, no other compensation was awarded to our Named Executives. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Section 3 - Fiscal Year 2019 Compensation Decisions<_o3a_p> Our Named Executives were awarded the following compensation in fiscal year 2019: <_o3a_p> Fiscal Year 2019 Base Salaries<_o3a_p> As part of the annual review of target compensation opportunities, our Compensation Committee and, for Mr. Nadella, the independent members of our Board, approved increases to several of our Named Executives' base salaries in September 2018. The independent members of our Board approved a base salary of $2.5 million for Mr. Nadella (a $1 million increase). In approving Mr. Nadella's salary, the independent members of our Board considered his significant contributions to Microsoft's success during his tenure as CEO, including the results described at page 27 and under the heading "Fiscal Year 2019 Stock Awards" at page 37, as well as the criticality of encouraging Mr. Nadella's continued strong leadership. Our Compensation Committee also approved base salaries of $975,000 for Ms. Hood (a $100,000 increase) and $860,000 for Mr. Smith (a $60,000 increase) based on a competitive market review of their roles and contributions. We believe our Named Executives' salary levels continue to be appropriate and reasonable given their roles, capabilities, and experience. <_o3a_p> Fiscal Year 2019 Cash Incentive Awards<_o3a_p> We did not change our target percentages for cash incentive awards, which are measured as a percentage of base salary for fiscal year 2019, which were: Satya Nadella - 300%; Amy Hood - 250%; Jean-Philippe Courtois 225%; Margaret Johnson - 200%; and Bradford Smith - 250%. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF

DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

THE MEETING<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INFORMATION

ABOUT THE

MEETING<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Our Compensation Committee and, for Mr. Nadella, the independent members of our Board, determined the fiscal year 2019 cash incentive awards. These were based on two performance categories: quantitative financial results and qualitative performance results. <_o3a_p> Final results under each portion of the cash incentive, and the resulting awards, were as follows: <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Nadella<_o3a_p> Hood<_o3a_p> Courtois<_o3a_p> Johnson<_o3a_p> Smith<_o3a_p> Quantitative financial results (50%)<_o3a_p> 171.81% <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 171.81% <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 171.81% <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 171.81% <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 171.81% <_o3a_p> Qualitative performance results (50%)<_o3a_p> 136.67% <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 150.00% <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 150.00% <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 120.00% <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 145.00% <_o3a_p> Total FY19 cash incentive (% of target)<_o3a_p> 154.24% <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 160.91% <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 160.91% <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 145.91% <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 158.41% <_o3a_p> Total FY19 cash incentive ($)<_o3a_p> $10,796,868 <_o3a_p> $3,855,040 <_o3a_p> $2,889,049 <_o3a_p> $2,086,456 <_o3a_p> $3,366,148 <_o3a_p> Quantitative Financial Results<_o3a_p> We achieved greater than target performance on the fiscal year 2019 financial performance measures shown below, resulting in a weighted payout of 171.81%. <_o3a_p> Formulaic Financial Results (50% weight)<_o3a_p> ($ in billions)<_o3a_p> Threshold<_o3a_p> Target<_o3a_p> Maximum<_o3a_p> Actual<_o3a_p> FY19 Incentive Plan Revenue<_o3a_p> $125.06 <_o3a_p> $131.50 <_o3a_p> $137.30 <_o3a_p> $135.25 <_o3a_p> FY19 Incentive Plan Operating Income<_o3a_p> $37.43 <_o3a_p> $40.46 <_o3a_p> $45.31 <_o3a_p> $44.29 <_o3a_p> "Incentive Plan Revenue" and "Incentive Plan Operating Income" are non-GAAP financial measures. We calculate Incentive Plan Revenue by adjusting GAAP Revenue for (1) the net impact of revenue deferrals, (2) credits and incentives, and (3) the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We calculate Incentive Plan Operating Income by adjusting GAAP Operating Income for the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We exclude the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations on a "constant dollar" basis by converting current period non-GAAP (i.e., adjusted for the items in the preceding two sentences) results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars into United States dollars using constant exchange rates, which are determined at the outset of the current period, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. These Incentive Plan financial metrics differ from the non-GAAP financial results we report in our quarterly earnings release materials. They should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Qualitative Performance Results<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Satya Nadella<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> The key results influencing the Compensation Committee and independent Board members' decisions on the qualitative performance portion of Mr. Nadella's cash incentive are set forth below. Results are out of a possible 200% in each category.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Assessment %<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>



136.67%

Total Weighted<_o3a_p> Qualitative<_o3a_p> Performance<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 135%<_o3a_p> 145%<_o3a_p> 130%<_o3a_p> Culture &<_o3a_p> Organizational<_o3a_p> Leadership<_o3a_p> Customers &<_o3a_p> Stakeholders<_o3a_p> Product &<_o3a_p> Strategy<_o3a_p> Assessment %<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>





<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF

DIRECTORS<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NAMED

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

COMPENSATION<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AUDIT

COMMITTEE

MATTERS<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> PROPOSALS TO

BE VOTED ON DURING

(Target Number

of Shares)¹<_o3a_p> SAs

(Number

of Shares)²<_o3a_p> Aggregate

Target

Award Value³

Cloud

Revenue<_o3a_p> Commercial

Cloud

Subscribers<_o3a_p> Windows 10

Monthly

Active

Devices<_o3a_p> Consumer

Post-Sales

Monetization

Gross<_o3a_p> Margin<_o3a_p> Surface

Gross

Margin<_o3a_p> LinkedIn

Sessions<_o3a_p> Weighted

Performance

for FY (%)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> (34% weight

per year)<_o3a_p> (33% weight

per year)<_o3a_p> (11% weight

per year)<_o3a_p> (11% weight

per year)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> (11% weight

FY17,

5% weight

FY18, FY19)<_o3a_p> (6% weight

per year)<_o3a_p> FY17<_o3a_p> 60.711<_o3a_p> 80.552<_o3a_p> 92.703<_o3a_p> 2004 <_o3a_p> 05 <_o3a_p> N/A <_o3a_p> 79.42% <_o3a_p> FY18<_o3a_p> 2001 <_o3a_p> 2002 <_o3a_p> 2003 <_o3a_p> 2004 <_o3a_p> 2005 <_o3a_p> 2006 <_o3a_p> 200% <_o3a_p> FY19<_o3a_p> 99.161<_o3a_p> 114.792<_o3a_p> 129.463<_o3a_p> 144.334<_o3a_p> 105.415<_o3a_p> 110.826<_o3a_p> 113.63% <_o3a_p> Core Metric Performance (average of FY17, FY18, and FY19 performance):<_o3a_p> 131.02% <_o3a_p> (1) Results/targets (in billions) were: FY17 $14.94/$15.82, FY18 $22.89/$22.38, and FY19 $38.63/$38.67.<_o3a_p> (2) Results as percentage of target were: FY17 96.55%, FY18 103.50%, and FY19 101.36%. <_o3a_p> (3) Results/targets (in millions) were: FY17 499.72/506.00, FY18 694.06/608.98, and FY19 860.56/824.15. <_o3a_p> (4) Results as percentage of target were: FY17 110.35%, FY18 114.03%, and FY19 104.86%. <_o3a_p> (5) Results as percentage of target were: FY17 66.30%, FY18 134.21%, and FY19 101.65%. <_o3a_p> (6) Results/targets (in billions) were: FY18 25.61/21.70, and FY19 32.52/32.11. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

(%)<_o3a_p> Commercial Cloud Revenue<_o3a_p> 34 <_o3a_p> Commercial Cloud Subscribers<_o3a_p> 33 <_o3a_p> Windows 10 Monthly Active Devices<_o3a_p> 11 <_o3a_p> Consumer Post-sales Monetization Gross Margin<_o3a_p> 11 <_o3a_p> LinkedIn Sessions<_o3a_p> 6 <_o3a_p> Surface Gross Margin<_o3a_p> 5 <_o3a_p> Total<_o3a_p> 100 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Section 4 - Other Compensation Policies and Information<_o3a_p> No Significant Executive Benefits and Perquisites<_o3a_p> Our Named Executives are eligible for the same benefits available to our other full-time employees. In the U.S., our benefits include our section 401(k) plan, employee stock purchase plan, health care plan, life insurance plans, and other welfare benefit programs. In addition to the standard benefits offered to all U.S. employees, we maintain a nonqualified deferred compensation plan for our U.S. executive officers and senior managers. This deferred compensation plan is unfunded, and participation is voluntary. The deferred compensation plan allows our Named Executives to defer their base salary, the cash portion of their Incentive Plan awards, and certain on-hire bonuses. We do not contribute to the deferred compensation plan. Named Executives are eligible for matching gifts for charitable donations above the maximum for our other U.S.-based full-time employees. Mr. Courtois participates in the standard benefits for employees in France, including profit sharing and the car allowance program available to senior managers. <_o3a_p> During fiscal year 2019, we provided no executive-only perquisites or other personal benefits to our Named Executives other than matching gifts made to charitable organizations. <_o3a_p> Post-Employment Compensation<_o3a_p> Our Named Executives do not have employment contracts. No Named Executive is entitled to any payments or benefits following a change in control of Microsoft. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

Payable<_o3a_p> ($)<_o3a_p> Satya Nadella<_o3a_p> $96,811,4431<_o3a_p> Amy E. Hood<_o3a_p> $33,784,836 <_o3a_p> Jean-Philippe Courtois<_o3a_p> $29,716,897 <_o3a_p> Margaret L. Johnson<_o3a_p> $18,090,259 <_o3a_p> Bradford L. Smith<_o3a_p> $33,227,7242<_o3a_p> (1) Includes $65,330,843 in Severance Plan benefits, in addition to $31,480,600 in stock vesting under Mr. Nadella's LTPSA award.<_o3a_p> (2) Includes $9,095,768 in Severance Plan benefits, in addition to $24,131,956 in retirement-based stock vesting under Mr. Smith's SAs and PSAs. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF

OUR BOARD OF

Incentive Plan

Compensation2

($)<_o3a_p> All Other

Compensation3

($)<_o3a_p> Total<_o3a_p> ($)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Satya Nadella<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Chief Executive Officer<_o3a_p> and Director<_o3a_p> 2019 <_o3a_p> 2,333,333 <_o3a_p> 29,668,651 <_o3a_p> 10,796,868 <_o3a_p> 111,363 <_o3a_p> 42,910,215 <_o3a_p> 2018 <_o3a_p> 1,500,000 <_o3a_p> 16,807,208 <_o3a_p> 7,425,000 <_o3a_p> 111,055 <_o3a_p> 25,843,263 <_o3a_p> 2017 <_o3a_p> 1,450,000 <_o3a_p> 11,434,557 <_o3a_p> 7,032,406 <_o3a_p> 97,189 <_o3a_p> 20,014,152 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Amy E. Hood<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Executive Vice President and<_o3a_p> Chief Financial Officer<_o3a_p> 2019 <_o3a_p> 958,333 <_o3a_p> 15,316,653 <_o3a_p> 3,855,040 <_o3a_p> 97,608 <_o3a_p> 20,227,634 <_o3a_p> 2018 <_o3a_p> 875,000 <_o3a_p> 10,232,265 <_o3a_p> 3,718,750 <_o3a_p> 98,442 <_o3a_p> 14,924,457 <_o3a_p> 2017 <_o3a_p> 852,917 <_o3a_p> 7,015,071 <_o3a_p> 3,624,896 <_o3a_p> 89,260 <_o3a_p> 11,582,144 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Jean-Philippe Courtois4<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Executive Vice President,<_o3a_p> President, Global Sales,<_o3a_p> Marketing and Operations<_o3a_p> 2019 <_o3a_p> 798,000 <_o3a_p> 11,309,474 <_o3a_p> 2,889,049 <_o3a_p> 88,231 <_o3a_p> 15,084,754 <_o3a_p> 2018 <_o3a_p> 833,000 <_o3a_p> 7,149,549 <_o3a_p> 3,092,513 <_o3a_p> 51,187 <_o3a_p> 11,126,249 <_o3a_p> 2017 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 751,054 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 14,735,4645<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2,762,884 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 45,214 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 18,294,616 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Margaret L. Johnson<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Executive Vice President,<_o3a_p> Business Development<_o3a_p> 2019 <_o3a_p> 715,000 <_o3a_p> 7,539,668 <_o3a_p> 2,086,456 <_o3a_p> 91,525 <_o3a_p> 10,432,649 <_o3a_p> 2018 <_o3a_p> 715,000 <_o3a_p> 5,702,554 <_o3a_p> 2,252,236 <_o3a_p> 88,225 <_o3a_p> 8,758,015 <_o3a_p> 2017 <_o3a_p> 715,000 <_o3a_p> 3,907,922 <_o3a_p> 2,168,795 <_o3a_p> 89,238 <_o3a_p> 6,880,955 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Bradford L. Smith<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> President and Chief<_o3a_p> Legal Officer<_o3a_p> 2019 <_o3a_p> 850,000 <_o3a_p> 13,045,437 <_o3a_p> 3,366,148 <_o3a_p> 111,412 <_o3a_p> 17,372,997 <_o3a_p> 2018 <_o3a_p> 800,000 <_o3a_p> 9,033,868 <_o3a_p> 3,566,700 <_o3a_p> 111,055 <_o3a_p> 13,511,623 <_o3a_p> 2017 <_o3a_p> 785,833 <_o3a_p> 6,193,370 <_o3a_p> 3,241,543 <_o3a_p> 98,989 <_o3a_p> 10,319,735 <_o3a_p> (1) Includes the grant date fair values for SAs and PSAs calculated in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 718 based on the market price of the shares subject to the award on the date of grant. The value of SAs is reduced by the present value of estimated future dividends because dividends are not paid on SA shares until vesting. The value of PSAs is calculated using a Monte-Carlo simulation valuation performed as of the date of grant by an independent third party. Because the grant date for a PSA occurs when performance targets are approved, and we approved performance targets in each of fiscal years 2019, 2018, and 2017, PSA values in this column include: (i) for fiscal year 2019, 33.33% of each of the fiscal year 2019 PSAs, the fiscal year 2018 PSAs, and the fiscal year 2017 PSAs; (ii) for fiscal year 2018, 33.33% of each of the fiscal year 2018 PSAs and fiscal year 2017 PSAs, and 16.66% of the fiscal year 2016 PSAs; and (iii) for fiscal year 2017, 33% of the fiscal year 2017 PSAs and 16.66% of the fiscal year 2016 PSAs. The grant date fair values of included PSAs, assuming at the grant date that the highest level of performance conditions will be achieved for each PSA are: (i) for fiscal year 2019, Mr. Nadella, $35,050,220; Ms. Hood, $19,823,991; Mr. Courtois, $15,380,642; Ms. Johnson, $10,253,798; and Mr. Smith, $17,211,903; (ii) for fiscal year 2018, Mr. Nadella, $21,723,387; Ms. Hood $12,921,957; Mr. Courtois, $7,114,107; Ms. Johnson, $7,551,291; and Mr. Smith, $11,429,189; and (iii) for fiscal year 2017, Mr. Nadella, $10,639,556; Ms. Hood, $6,274,167; Mr. Courtois, $3,287,828; Ms. Johnson, $3,782,271; and Mr. Smith, $5,556,198.<_o3a_p> (2) Includes Incentive Plan cash incentives. <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

ContributionsA<_o3a_p> ($)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Broad-Based<_o3a_p> Plan BenefitsB<_o3a_p> ($)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Charitable

GiftsC<_o3a_p> ($)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> OtherD<_o3a_p> ($)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Total<_o3a_p> ($)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Satya Nadella<_o3a_p> 9,500 <_o3a_p> 1,863 <_o3a_p> 100,000 <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> 111,363 <_o3a_p> Amy E. Hood<_o3a_p> 9,500 <_o3a_p> 1,608 <_o3a_p> 86,500 <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> 97,608 <_o3a_p> Jean-Philippe Courtois<_o3a_p> 7,883 <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> 28,500 <_o3a_p> 51,848 <_o3a_p> 88,231 <_o3a_p> Margaret L. Johnson<_o3a_p> 9,500 <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> 82,025 <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> 91,525 <_o3a_p> Bradford L. Smith<_o3a_p> 9,500 <_o3a_p> 1,863 <_o3a_p> 100,049 <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> 111,412 <_o3a_p> (A) Includes 401(k) plan matching contributions and, for Mr. Courtois, the employer contribution to a mandatory supplemental defined contribution plan for eligible French employees.<_o3a_p> (B) Includes (i) athletic club membership, and (ii) payments in lieu of athletic club membership or life insurance coverage, under programs that are available to substantially all our U.S.-based employees. <_o3a_p> (C) Includes matching charitable contributions under our corporate giving program. <_o3a_p> (D) Includes profit sharing mandated by French law of $27,639, car allowance that includes business and personal use of $19,513, additional vacation allowance of $2,896 paid under French law, and tax assistance allowance of $1,800. <_o3a_p> (4) Amounts paid in Euros have been converted to U.S. dollars using the average daily exchange rates from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017 of€1 to $1.09, from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 of€1 to $1.19, and from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 of€1 to $1.14. <_o3a_p> (5) Mr. Courtois' SAs for fiscal year 2017 include his fiscal year 2016 annual SAs, his fiscal year 2017 SAs and PSAs, and a one-time promotion SA with reported value of $8,603,644 made when he was appointed President, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing, and Operations and an executive officer, recognizing the expanded scope of his responsibilities. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

Possible Payouts

under Non-Equity

Incentive

Plan Awards2

($)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Estimated Future Payouts under

Equity Incentive Plan Awards3<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> All

Other

Stock

Awards

(#)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Grant Date

Fair Value

of Stock

Awards4

($)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Named<_o3a_p> Executive<_o3a_p> Threshold

(#)<_o3a_p> Target

(#)<_o3a_p> Maximum

(#)<_o3a_p> Satya Nadella<_o3a_p> 2019 Cash Incentive<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 10,796,868 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2019 PSA<_o3a_p> 9/18/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 928 <_o3a_p> 37,093 <_o3a_p> 111,279 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 4,994,272 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2018 PSA<_o3a_p> 9/18/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 836 <_o3a_p> 33,436 <_o3a_p> 100,308 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 5,279,344 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2017 PSA<_o3a_p> 9/18/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1,088 <_o3a_p> 43,508 <_o3a_p> 130,524 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 7,251,494 <_o3a_p> 2019 SA<_o3a_p> 9/18/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 111,280 <_o3a_p> 12,143,541 <_o3a_p> Amy E. Hood<_o3a_p> 2019 Cash Incentive<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 3,855,040 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2019 PSA<_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 416 <_o3a_p> 16,618 <_o3a_p> 49,854 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2,216,311 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2018 PSA<_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 519 <_o3a_p> 20,730 <_o3a_p> 62,190 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 3,242,259 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2017 PSA<_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 675 <_o3a_p> 26,976 <_o3a_p> 80,928 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 4,453,425 <_o3a_p> 2019 SA<_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 49,854 <_o3a_p> 5,404,657 <_o3a_p> Jean-Philippe Courtois<_o3a_p> 2019 Cash Incentive<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2,889,049 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2019 PSA<_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 279 <_o3a_p> 11,128 <_o3a_p> 33,384 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1,484,120 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2018 PSA<_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 418 <_o3a_p> 16,718 <_o3a_p> 50,154 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2,614,724 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2017 PSA<_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 544 <_o3a_p> 21,755 <_o3a_p> 65,265 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 3,591,477 <_o3a_p> 2019 SA<_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 33,384 <_o3a_p> 3,619,153 <_o3a_p> Margaret L. Johnson<_o3a_p> 2019 Cash Incentive<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2,086,456 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2019 PSA<_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 186 <_o3a_p> 7,419 <_o3a_p> 22,257 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 989,413 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2018 PSA<_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 279 <_o3a_p> 11,145 <_o3a_p> 33,435 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1,743,149 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2017 PSA<_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 363 <_o3a_p> 14,503 <_o3a_p> 43,509 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2,394,337 <_o3a_p> 2019 SA<_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 22,256 <_o3a_p> 2,412,769 <_o3a_p> Bradford L. Smith<_o3a_p> 2019 Cash Incentive<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 3,366,148 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2019 PSA<_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 342 <_o3a_p> 13,650 <_o3a_p> 40,950 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1,820,519 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2018 PSA<_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 457 <_o3a_p> 18,278 <_o3a_p> 54,834 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2,858,762 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2017 PSA<_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 595 <_o3a_p> 23,784 <_o3a_p> 71,352 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 3,926,670 <_o3a_p> 2019 SA<_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 40,951 <_o3a_p> 4,439,486 <_o3a_p> (1) All awards are granted under the Executive Incentive Plan. SAs and PSAs were granted under the 2017 Stock Plan, except that the 2017 and 2018 PSAs were granted under the 2001 Stock Plan.<_o3a_p> (2) This column represents fiscal year 2019 cash incentives as reported in the "Non-equity Incentive Plan Compensation" column of the Summary Compensation Table. <_o3a_p> (3) These columns represent the threshold, target, and maximum shares for the PSAs with a grant date in fiscal year 2019. Because the grant date for a PSA occurs when PSA performance targets are approved, the reported number of shares is calculated as the target shares for the portion of the PSAs for which performance targets were set in fiscal year 2019 (33.33% of each of the 2019, 2018, and 2017 PSAs). The threshold is calculated as if the threshold of only the least weighted metric (50% of 5.00% for each of the 2019, 2018, and 2017 PSAs) is met. The maximum is calculated assuming all maximum targets were met and the relative TSR multiplier was fully earned. <_o3a_p> (4) Includes the grant date fair values for SAs and PSAs calculated in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718 based on the market price of the shares subject to the award on the date of grant. The value of SAs is reduced by the present value of estimated future dividends because dividends are not paid on SA shares until vesting. Values for PSAs in this column are calculated using a Monte Carlo simulation valuation performed as of the date of grant by an independent third party. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

Date<_o3a_p> Number of

Shares or Units

of Stock that

Have Not

Vested1<_o3a_p> (#)<_o3a_p> Market Value

of Shares or

Units of Stock

that Have

Not Vested2<_o3a_p> ($)<_o3a_p> Equity Incentive Plan

Awards:

Number of Unearned

Shares, Units or

Other Rights That

Have Not Vested1<_o3a_p> (#)<_o3a_p> Equity Incentive

Plan Awards:

Market or Payout

Value of Unearned

Shares, Units, or

Other Rights That

Have Not Vested2

($)<_o3a_p> Satya Nadella<_o3a_p> 2/4/2014 <_o3a_p> 300,0003<_o3a_p> 40,188,000 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/15/2015 <_o3a_p> 22,7494 <_o3a_p> 3,047,456 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/20/2016 <_o3a_p> 48,9484 <_o3a_p> 6,557,074 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/20/2016 <_o3a_p> 130,5265<_o3a_p> 17,485,263 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/19/2017 <_o3a_p> 62,6934 <_o3a_p> 8,398,354 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/19/2017 <_o3a_p> 66,8725<_o3a_p> 8,958,173 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/18/2018 <_o3a_p> 111,2804 <_o3a_p> 14,907,069 <_o3a_p> 9/18/2018 <_o3a_p> 37,0935<_o3a_p> 4,968,978 <_o3a_p> Amy E. Hood<_o3a_p> 9/15/2015 <_o3a_p> 14,6784 <_o3a_p> 1,966,265 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/19/2016 <_o3a_p> 30,3484 <_o3a_p> 4,065,418 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/19/2016 <_o3a_p> 80,9265<_o3a_p> 10,840,847 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/18/2017 <_o3a_p> 38,8704 <_o3a_p> 5,207,025 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/18/2017 <_o3a_p> 41,4605<_o3a_p> 5,553,982 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> 49,8544 <_o3a_p> 6,678,442 <_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> 16,6185<_o3a_p> 2,226,147 <_o3a_p> Jean-Philippe Courtois<_o3a_p> 8/31/2015 <_o3a_p> 4,9646 <_o3a_p> 664,977 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 8/31/2015 <_o3a_p> 5,7454 <_o3a_p> 769,600 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 7/26/2016 <_o3a_p> 26,4287 <_o3a_p> 3,540,295 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/19/2016 <_o3a_p> 5,2226 <_o3a_p> 699,539 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 12/21/2016 <_o3a_p> 24,4748 <_o3a_p> 3,278,537 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 12/21/2016 <_o3a_p> 65,2635<_o3a_p> 8,742,631 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/18/2017 <_o3a_p> 31,3474 <_o3a_p> 4,199,244 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/18/2017 <_o3a_p> 33,4365<_o3a_p> 4,479,087 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> 33,3844 <_o3a_p> 4,472,121 <_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> 11,1285<_o3a_p> 1,490,707 <_o3a_p> Margaret L. Johnson<_o3a_p> 9/15/2015 <_o3a_p> 7,1814 <_o3a_p> 961,967 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/19/2016 <_o3a_p> 16,3164 <_o3a_p> 2,185,691 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/19/2016 <_o3a_p> 43,5095<_o3a_p> 5,828,466 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/18/2017 <_o3a_p> 20,8984 <_o3a_p> 2,799,496 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/18/2017 <_o3a_p> 22,2905<_o3a_p> 2,985,968 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> 22,2564 <_o3a_p> 2,981,414 <_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> 7,4195<_o3a_p> 993,849 <_o3a_p> Bradford L. Smith<_o3a_p> 9/15/2015 <_o3a_p> 11,2024 <_o3a_p> 1,500,620 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/19/2016 <_o3a_p> 26,7584 <_o3a_p> 3,584,502 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/19/2016 <_o3a_p> 71,3545<_o3a_p> 9,558,582 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/18/2017 <_o3a_p> 34,2724 <_o3a_p> 4,591,077 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/18/2017 <_o3a_p> 36,5565<_o3a_p> 4,897,042 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> 40,9514 <_o3a_p> 5,485,796 <_o3a_p> 9/17/2018 <_o3a_p> 13,6505<_o3a_p> 1,828,554 <_o3a_p> (1) PSAs with a grant date in fiscal years 2019, 2018, or 2017 are reported assuming payout at target award levels. Mr. Nadella's LTPSA is reported at the minimum award level.<_o3a_p> (2) The market value is the number of shares shown in the table multiplied by $133.96, the closing market price of Microsoft common stock on June 28, 2019. <_o3a_p> (3) Vests 50%, subject to performance, on each of February 3, 2020 and February 3, 2021. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

(#)<_o3a_p> Value Realized

on Vesting1

($)<_o3a_p> Satya Nadella<_o3a_p> 1,636,089 <_o3a_p> 178,509,825 <_o3a_p> Amy E. Hood<_o3a_p> 345,238 <_o3a_p> 38,597,968 <_o3a_p> Jean-Philippe Courtois<_o3a_p> 115,038 <_o3a_p> 12,718,643 <_o3a_p> Margaret L. Johnson<_o3a_p> 228,074 <_o3a_p> 25,490,080 <_o3a_p> Bradford L. Smith<_o3a_p> 378,581 <_o3a_p> 42,153,623 <_o3a_p> (1) The value realized on vesting is calculated by multiplying the number of shares shown in the table by the market value of the shares on the vesting date.<_o3a_p> Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Table<_o3a_p> This table provides information about Named Executives' earnings and balances under our U.S. nonqualified Deferred Compensation Plan in fiscal year 2019. Microsoft does not contribute to the Deferred Compensation Plan, and in fiscal year 2019 there were no contributions or withdrawals by, or distributions to, any Named Executive. <_o3a_p> Name<_o3a_p> Executive

Contributions in

Fiscal Year 20191

($)<_o3a_p> Aggregate

Earnings in Fiscal

Year 20191<_o3a_p> ($)<_o3a_p> Aggregate

Balance at

June 30, 20191

($)<_o3a_p> Satya Nadella<_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> 11,521 <_o3a_p> 207,291 <_o3a_p> Amy E. Hood<_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> Jean-Philippe Courtois<_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> Margaret L. Johnson<_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> Bradford L. Smith<_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> (1) These amounts have not been included in the Summary Compensation Table for fiscal year 2019 or for previous years.<_o3a_p> Microsoft's Deferred Compensation Plan is unfunded and unsecured. It allows participants to defer a specified percentage of their base salary (up to 75%) and/or eligible cash incentives (up to 100%). Participation in the Deferred Compensation Plan is limited to U.S. senior managers, including our U.S. Named Executives. Microsoft does not contribute to the Deferred Compensation Plan or guarantee any returns on participant contributions. <_o3a_p> When an employee elects to participate in the Deferred Compensation Plan, the employee must specify the percentage of base salary and/or cash incentive award to be deferred and the timing of distributions. No withdrawals are permitted prior to the previously elected distribution date, other than withdrawals for certain severe financial hardships as permitted by applicable law. Amounts deferred under the Deferred Compensation Plan are credited with hypothetical investment earnings based on participant investment elections made from among deemed investment options available under the plan. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

(c)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Equity compensation plans approved by security holders<_o3a_p> 151,278,668 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> $13.86 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 433,201,805 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Equity compensation plans not approved by security holders<_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> N/A <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Total<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 151,278,668 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> $13.86 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 433,201,805 <_o3a_p> (1) Represents shares issuable upon vesting of outstanding SAs granted under the 2017 and 2001 Stock Plans and PSAs for which there is a grant date under FASB ASC Topic 718; includes shares under PSAs and Mr. Nadella's LTPSA that will vest if target performance levels are achieved.<_o3a_p> (2) The weighted average exercise price does not take into account the shares issuable upon vesting of outstanding stock awards, which have no exercise price. <_o3a_p> (3) Includes 105,467,405 shares remaining available for issuance as of June 30, 2019 under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

During fiscal year 2019, none of our executive officers served on the compensation committee (or its equivalent) or board of directors of another entity where one of our Committee members was an executive officer, and none had a relationship requiring disclosure under Part 1 - Governance and our Board of Directors - Certain Relationships and Related Transactions. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Stock Ownership Information<_o3a_p> As of October 8, 2019, this table describes the number of shares of our common stock beneficially owned by each director, director nominee, and Named Executive, and all directors and executive officers as a group, together with additional underlying shares or stock units as described in Notes 2 through 4 to the table. <_o3a_p> In computing the number and percentage of shares beneficially owned by each person, we have included any shares of our common stock that could be acquired within 60 days of October 8, 2019, by exercising options, vesting SAs, or receiving shares credited under the Deferred Compensation Plan for Non-Employee Directors. These shares, however, are not counted in computing the percentage ownership of any other person. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Beneficial Ownership<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Name<_o3a_p> Common <_o3a_p> Stock1,2<_o3a_p> Percent of<_o3a_p> Common<_o3a_p> Stock<_o3a_p> Additional<_o3a_p> Underlying Shares<_o3a_p> or Stock Units3,4<_o3a_p> Total<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> William H. Gates III<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 102,992,9345<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1.34% <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 102,992,934 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Reid G. Hoffman<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 15,8056<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 8,189 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 23,994 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Hugh F. Johnston<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 3,8997<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 3,899 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Teri L. List-Stoll<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 3,398 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 3,398 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Charles H. Noski<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 110,0938<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 110,093 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Helmut Panke<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 53,965 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 53,965 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Sandra E. Peterson<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 21,476 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 21,476 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Penny S. Pritzker<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 17,2729<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 17,272 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Charles W. Scharf<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 40,46710<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 40,467 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Arne M. Sorenson<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 3,192 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 3,192 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> John W. Stanton<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 81,19811<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 81,198 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> John W. Thompson<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 35,45912<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 54,094 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 89,553 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Emma N. Walmsley<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Padmasree Warrior<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 13,188 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 0 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 13,188 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Satya Nadella<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 951,502 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1,456,918 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 2,408,420 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Amy E. Hood<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 308,799 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 129,340 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 438,139 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Jean-Philippe Courtois<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 830,54113<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 101,120 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 931,661 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Margaret L. Johnson<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 317,72714<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 62,423 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 380,150 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Bradford L. Smith<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 714,680 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> * <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 109,339 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 824,019 <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Directors and Executive Officers as a Group (20 people)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 106,765,99315<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1.39% <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> N/A <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> N/A <_o3a_p> * Less than 1%<_o3a_p> (1) Beneficial ownership represents sole voting and investment power. <_o3a_p> (2) For directors, includes shares credited under the Deferred Compensation Plan for Non-Employee Directors that may be distributable within 60 days of October 8, 2019: Ms. List-Stoll, 17,888; Mr. Noski, 97,913; Ms. Peterson, 16,076; Ms. Pritzker, 5,272; Mr. Thompson, 7,114; and Ms. Warrior, 3,091. <_o3a_p> (3) For directors, includes shares credited under the Deferred Compensation Plan for Non-Employee Directors that are not payable within 60 days following termination of Board service: Mr. Hoffman, 8,189; Mr. Thompson, 54,094. <_o3a_p> (4) For Named Executives, includes (i) unvested SAs that do not vest within 60 days of October 8, 2019, subject to continued employment at the time of each vest: Mr. Nadella, 256,918; Ms. Hood, 129,340; Mr. Courtois, 101,120; Ms. Johnson, 62,423; and Mr. Smith, 33,368, (ii) 1,200,000 shares payable to Mr. Nadella under his LTPSA at target performance, and (iii) 75,971 PSA shares that would vest if Mr. Smith retires from Microsoft assuming PSAs are earned at 100% of target. <_o3a_p> (5) Excludes 424,816 shares held by Mr. Gates' spouse, as to which he disclaims beneficial ownership. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF

OUR BOARD OF

OUR BOARD OF

OUR BOARD OF

OUR BOARD OF

Since<_o3a_p> Occupation<_o3a_p> William H. Gates III<_o3a_p> 63<_o3a_p> 1981<_o3a_p> Co-Chair and Trustee, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation<_o3a_p> Reid G. Hoffman<_o3a_p> 52<_o3a_p> 2017<_o3a_p> Partner, Greylock Partners<_o3a_p> Hugh F. Johnston<_o3a_p> 58<_o3a_p> 2017<_o3a_p> Vice Chairman and CFO, PepsiCo, Inc.<_o3a_p> Teri L. List-Stoll<_o3a_p> 56<_o3a_p> 2014<_o3a_p> Executive Vice President and CFO, The Gap, Inc.<_o3a_p> Satya Nadella<_o3a_p> 52<_o3a_p> 2014<_o3a_p> CEO, Microsoft Corporation<_o3a_p> Sandra E. Peterson<_o3a_p> 60<_o3a_p> 2015<_o3a_p> Operating Partner, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC<_o3a_p> Penny S. Pritzker<_o3a_p> 60<_o3a_p> 2017<_o3a_p> Chairman, PSP Partners, L.L.C.<_o3a_p> Charles W. Scharf*<_o3a_p> 54<_o3a_p> 2014<_o3a_p> Former Chairman and CEO, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation<_o3a_p> Arne M. Sorenson<_o3a_p> 61<_o3a_p> 2017<_o3a_p> President and CEO, Marriott International, Inc.<_o3a_p> John W. Stanton<_o3a_p> 64<_o3a_p> 2014<_o3a_p> Chairman, Trilogy Partnerships<_o3a_p> John W. Thompson<_o3a_p> 70<_o3a_p> 2012<_o3a_p> Independent Chair, Microsoft Corporation; Former CEO, Virtual Instruments Corporation<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Emma N. Walmsley<_o3a_p> 50<_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> Nominee<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> CEO and Director, GlaxoSmithKline plc<_o3a_p> Padmasree Warrior<_o3a_p> 58<_o3a_p> 2015<_o3a_p> Founder, President, and CEO, Fable Group, Inc.<_o3a_p> * Wells Fargo & Company has announced that effective October 21, 2019, Mr. Scharf will become its President, CEO, and a member of the Board of Directors. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

as Independent Auditor for Fiscal Year 2020<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> The Audit Committee has selected Deloitte & Touche LLP as Microsoft's independent auditor for fiscal year 2020. The Board asks shareholders to ratify that selection. Although current law, rules, and regulations, and the charter of the Audit Committee, require the Audit Committee to engage, retain, and supervise Microsoft's independent auditor, the Board considers the selection of the independent auditor to be an important matter of shareholder concern and is submitting the selection of Deloitte & Touche for ratification by shareholders as a matter of good corporate practice. As described in Part 3 - Audit Committee Matters, the Board considers the selection of Deloitte & Touche as Microsoft's independent auditor for fiscal year 2020 to be in the best interests of Microsoft and its shareholders.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Receipt of a majority of the votes cast is required to approve this proposal. If the selection of Deloitte & Touche is not ratified, the Audit Committee will consider the result a recommendation to consider selection of a different firm.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> The Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR the ratification of the independent auditor.<_o3a_p> Shareholder Proposal 1: Report on Employee Representation on Board of Directors<_o3a_p> A shareholder has advised us that it intends to submit the following proposal for consideration at our Annual Meeting. <_o3a_p> Employee Representation on the Board of Directors<_o3a_p> WHEREAS: <_o3a_p> Our company's employees, including management and top performing engineers, are crucial to our ability to offer shareholders continued return on their investment. A 2018 Forbes article emphasized the need for retaining top employees by "focus[ing] on excellence in engagement''; <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF

Many of our directors also have experience on boards of other global public companies, giving them a broad understanding of corporate governance practices and trends, challenges, and strategies. <_o3a_p> Any shareholder can recommend a prospective director candidate, including a Company employee, for the Board's consideration. We describe how to do this above in Part 1 - Governance and our Board of Directors - Director Selection and Qualifications - Shareholder Recommendations and Nominations of Director Candidates. The Governance and Nominating Committee will consider and evaluate nominees proposed by shareholders in the same manner as a nominee recommended by a Board member, management, search firm, or any other source. Giving non-management employees a dedicated position on the Board, a different process for board representation, or a different set of qualifications would undercut the role of the Governance and Nominating Committee and the Board in one of the most important and strategic elements of corporate governance. <_o3a_p> Having an independent board is a core element of our governance philosophy. Our Corporate Governance Guidelines provide that a substantial majority of our directors will be independent. Except for our CEO Satya Nadella and our co-founder Bill Gates, all of our current directors are independent. This proposal suggests we should add another director employed by Microsoft. This would decrease the number of directors who qualify as independent of the Company. <_o3a_p> We take an active interest in the health of Microsoft's culture, human resource management, and the employee experience. We have built accountability for these things into our executive compensation. As detailed in Part 2 of this Proxy Statement, our Named Executive Officers' annual cash incentives includes consideration of their performance on a variety of qualitative factors, including diversity and inclusion and workplace culture. <_o3a_p> Employees have numerous ways to be heard and exert influence outside of board representation. Establishing the best work environment we can for our employees is a key element of our continued success. Open and respectful communication is one of Microsoft's core values, and we have multiple channels for all stakeholders, including employees, to provide feedback to management. For example, our CEO and senior leaders regularly host company- and organization-wide meetings to provide business updates and answer questions posed by employees. Employees can raise questions at any time on the CEO Connection page on Yammer. We poll our entire employee population annually to collect feedback on management, strategy, culture, compensation, and a variety of other areas, and the Company's Chief Human Resource Officer presents a summary of that information to the Board annually. We encourage employees to raise issues or questions through our Open Door Policy, which states that employees can raise any concerns or questions to any member of management or to Human Resources. As we describe in our company-wide Standards of Business Conduct training, employees have multiple avenues to raise and have addressed, anonymously if they wish, any compliance or other concern. The askboard@microsoft.com email alias is a vehicle for submitting questions directly for the Board's attention. <_o3a_p> The Company takes information communicated through these venues very seriously, including feedback about culture, diversity, business practices, and compliance and regularly provides responses and updates on issues that employees raise. The Board, the Compensation Committee, and the Regulatory and Public Policy Committee engage with the Company's SLT and Human Resources executives across a broad range of human capital management topics including culture, succession planning and development, compensation, benefits, employee recruiting and retention, and diversity and inclusion. <_o3a_p> For these reasons, the Board believes that changing our board nomination and membership framework with respect to Company employees as outlined by this proposal is unnecessary and will not enhance shareholder value. <_o3a_p> Receipt of a majority of the votes cast is required to approve this proposal.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF

OUR BOARD OF

These six countries will cover nearly 80 percent of our total employee population and we plan to increase that percentage annually. <_o3a_p> We recognize that beyond equal pay, the hiring and advancement of women and minorities into management and leadership positions is another crucial factor that will close any overall difference in pay between men and women and racial and ethnic minorities. We set aspirational representation goals for ourselves and measure our progress against those goals. Notably, our executives are reviewed on their success driving culture and organizational leadership, which can include performance indicators that focus on diversity and inclusion on their teams. <_o3a_p> To improve diversity in hiring, we have created or participate in numerous programs designed to augment the pipeline of female and other diverse talent pools. For example, we invest in programs to educate, attract, and inspire girls and young women into an education in STEM subjects. Our DigiGirlz program at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/diversity/programs/digigirlz/default.aspx gives high school girls the chance to participate in hands-on computer and technology workshops, learn about careers in technology, and connect with Microsoft employees. We also help girls grow their skills and love for technology through our support of Technolochicas at https://technolochicas.org /, Black Girls Code at http://www.blackgirlscode.com /, and Girls Who Code at https://girlswhocode.com /. Additionally, through our YouthSpark program, we spend time with thousands of girls across the world, providing workshops in coding and encouraging young people to consider careers in technology including interview technique, resume writing, and more. Our Women@Microsoft Employee Resource Group enables girls to participate in STEM role modelling workshops as part of our schools outreach program. <_o3a_p> Beyond pipelining programs, we also consider ways we can influence the broader Microsoft ecosystem to be more diverse. Examples include our minority supplier programs as well as efforts to ensure our vendors offer programs offer minimum parental leave to support a more diverse workforce. <_o3a_p> Beginning with our 2019 reporting in November, we will provide even more transparency in representation through additional segmentation of the data to include more reporting into the number of women and racial and ethnic minorities in manager versus individual contributor roles, middle management roles, and leadership roles. In contrast, the single median pay gap metric being proposed doesn't help us improve our approach or provide the details our managers and leaders need to make hiring, promotion, and retention decisions in a way that drives representation of women in management and leadership roles. We believe that the metrics we use drive both equal pay for equal work and meaningful recruitment and advancement of diverse employees across all levels of our global workforce, including in executive and senior roles. <_o3a_p> Our Board is highly engaged in our diversity and inclusion efforts. Management reports pay equity, diversity, and representation information to the Compensation Committee on a regular basis. In addition, the Board is committed to its own diversity, by actively seeking highly qualified women and individuals from minority groups to include in the pool from which new candidates are selected. We work with our search firm to ensure that candidate slates provided to the Committee include diverse candidates. The slate of directors nominated in this Proxy Statement represents a Board comprising five women (38%), seven members with gender or ethnic diversity (54%), and if the slated is elected, two of our four Board committees will be chaired by women. <_o3a_p> In addition to focusing on increasing diversity within the pipeline of tech talent, we look outside our traditional recruiting practices to become more expansive in our sources and more inclusive in our processes. We are focused on inclusive job descriptions, diverse slates, inclusive interview practices and, most importantly, taking the time to ensure we find and "screen in" the best talent. At its core, screening in reflects our desire to bring in talented people who aren't carbon copies of existing employees, because building a homogenous workforce isn't the best way to innovate and problem solve for the increasingly diverse customers we serve. Screening in involves finding common ground with candidates, instead of ways of ruling them out. We continue to invest significantly in our intern and explorers programs which are highly diverse and yield high conversion to full time hires. <_o3a_p> Equally important to recruiting more diverse talent is our ability to retain them. We know that people go where they are invited, but they stay where they are welcomed. Our programs are designed to enhance promotion and retention of women in leadership roles. Our managers play an important role in the development of talent. We in turn are investing in managers' development, so they can be better coaches and advocates across the employee's experience at work. Our senior leadership team is held accountable to achieve progress in this area, as a portion of their bonus is tied to progress on diversity and inclusion within their respective <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF

OUR BOARD OF

OUR BOARD OF

Shares<_o3a_p> Management Proposals<_o3a_p> Election of 13 Directors<_o3a_p> Majority of votes cast<_o3a_p> Not voted<_o3a_p> Not voted<_o3a_p> Advisory Vote to Approve Named<_o3a_p> Executive Office Compensation ("say-on-pay")<_o3a_p> Majority of votes cast<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Not voted<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Not voted<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Ratification of the Selection of Deloitte & Touche LLC<_o3a_p> as our Independent Auditor for Fiscal Year 2020<_o3a_p> Majority of votes cast<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Not voted<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Discretionary vote <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Shareholder Proposals<_o3a_p> Report on Employee Representation on<_o3a_p> Board of Directors<_o3a_p> Majority of votes cast<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Not voted<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Not voted<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Report on Gender Pay Gap<_o3a_p> Majority of votes cast<_o3a_p> Not voted<_o3a_p> Not voted<_o3a_p> Vote Confidentiality<_o3a_p> We maintain the confidentiality of the votes of individual shareholders. Ballots, proxy forms, and voting instructions returned to brokerage firms, banks, and other holders of record are kept confidential. Only the proxy solicitor, proxy tabulator, and inspector of election have access to the ballots, proxy forms, and voting instructions. The proxy solicitor and the proxy tabulator will disclose information taken from the ballots, proxy forms, and voting instructions only if there is a proxy contest, if the shareholder authorizes disclosure, to defend legal claims, or as otherwise required by law. If you write comments on your proxy card or ballot, management may learn how you voted in reviewing your comments. <_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> GOVERNANCE AND

OUR BOARD OF

OUR BOARD OF

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Annex A - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures<_o3a_p> The following table reconciles financial results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures have been provided to aid investors in better understanding the Company's performance. The GAAP financial results included the net tax impact from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA") and the net tax impact of the transfer of intangible properties. <_o3a_p> Non-GAAP Definition<_o3a_p> Transfer of Intangible Properties. In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, in response to the TCJA and recently issued regulations, we transferred certain intangible properties held by our foreign subsidiaries to the United States and Ireland. The transfers of intangible properties resulted in a $2.6 billion net income tax benefit recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, as the value of future tax deductions exceeded the current tax liability from foreign jurisdictions and U.S. global intangible low-taxed income tax. <_o3a_p> The TCJA Impact. During the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, we recorded a net tax charge of $157 million and $13.7 billion, respectively, related to the enactment of the TCJA. <_o3a_p> We have provided non-GAAP financial measures related to the transfer of intangible properties and the TCJA to aid investors in better understanding our performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures assist investors by providing additional insight into our operational performance and help clarify trends affecting our business. For comparability of reporting, management considers non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial results in evaluating business performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this proxy statement should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. <_o3a_p> The following table reconciles our financial results reported in accordance with GAAP to non-GAAP financial results All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Twelve Months Ended June 30,<_o3a_p> (in millions, except per share amounts)<_o3a_p> Revenue<_o3a_p> Operating

Income<_o3a_p> Net

Income<_o3a_p> Diluted

Earnings

per Share<_o3a_p> 2018 As Reported (GAAP)<_o3a_p> $110,360 <_o3a_p> $35,058 <_o3a_p> $16,571 <_o3a_p> $2.13 <_o3a_p> Net Tax Impact of the TCJA<_o3a_p> - <_o3a_p> - <_o3a_p> 13,696 <_o3a_p> 1.75 <_o3a_p> 2018 As Adjusted (non-GAAP)<_o3a_p> $110,360 <_o3a_p> $35,058 <_o3a_p> $30,267 <_o3a_p> $3.88 <_o3a_p> 2019 As Reported (GAAP)<_o3a_p> $125,843 <_o3a_p> $42,959 <_o3a_p> $39,240 <_o3a_p> $5.06 <_o3a_p> Net Tax Impact of Transfer of Intangible Properties<_o3a_p> - <_o3a_p> - <_o3a_p> (2,567) <_o3a_p> (0.33) <_o3a_p> Net Tax Impact of the TCJA<_o3a_p> - <_o3a_p> - <_o3a_p> 157 <_o3a_p> 0.02 <_o3a_p> 2019 As Adjusted (non-GAAP)<_o3a_p> $125,843 <_o3a_p> $42,959 <_o3a_p> $36,830 <_o3a_p> $4.75 <_o3a_p> Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP)<_o3a_p> 14% <_o3a_p> 23% <_o3a_p> 137% <_o3a_p> 138% <_o3a_p> Percentage Change Y/Y (non-GAAP)<_o3a_p> 14% <_o3a_p> 23% <_o3a_p> 22% <_o3a_p> 22% <_o3a_p> Non-GAAP Executive Incentive Plan ("Incentive Plan") Performance Metrics in Compensation Discussion and Analysis<_o3a_p> We use certain non-GAAP financial performance metrics in our Incentive Plan, as described at pages 34 and 39. <_o3a_p>

