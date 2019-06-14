Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : For help using Microsoft's assistive technology, DAD has the answers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

Globally, more than 1billion people are living witha disability, yet just one in 10 people has access to assistive technology, according to the World Health Organization.

Overthe years, Microsoft has been building inclusioninto its products and services. And to help everyone get the most from accessibility resources, the company hasthe Disability Answer Desk, or DAD.It is free,24/7 technical support from Microsoft experts trainedinassistive technologies.

'Our goal is to make the Disability Answer Desk a best-in-class support team for customers with disabilities and to use feedback to drive greater accessibility across our engineering teams,' says Sean Marihugh, an accessibility escalation engineer at Microsoft.

Technology has the power to strengthen opportunities for everyone, but it must be intuitive to have an impact. DADgivescustomers the technical support they need while gathering critical feedback to improve the assistive features in products.

[Subscribe to Microsoft on the Issuesfor more on the topics that matter most.]

Each year, DAD experts field about 150,000 inquiries, assisting customers with products such asOffice 365, Xbox, Windows and Skype, as well as third-party assistive technologies, such as screen readers, screen magnifiers,and speech recognition software.

Microsoft hasalsoestablished an Enterprise Disability Answer Desk, or eDAD,that supports enterprise customers. Available globally as a free service in English, eDAD also reports customer feedback to specific product teams so they can quickly resolve issues.

'With eDAD, we have the potential to empower people with disabilities to achieve more at work and school-and enable organizations to provide more accessible experiences to their employees and customers,' says Crystal Jones,also an accessibility escalation engineer at Microsoft.

Since introducing DAD in 2012, Microsoft has extended the service to customers in 11 English-speaking countries: the US, UK, South Africa, Ireland, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, Australia,and India. The service has been rolled out to French-and Spanish-speaking countries,including France, Belgium, Canada, Mexico,and Spain.

Over the years, Microsoft has gradually expanded the channels foraccessingthe service. DAD is available through 24/7 chat service and on Twitter by sending a direct message to@MSFTEnable.

DAD also has American Sign Language support throughvideophone. People who are blind or have low vision can use Be My Eyes, a free app that connects customers through live video calls.

DAD is among a growing number of efforts by Microsoft to empower people with disabilitiesand create a more inclusive work environment.

For more on these innovations and accessibility initiatives at Microsoft,visitmicrosoft.com/en-us/accessibility. And follow @MSFTIssueson Twitter.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 16:33:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:35pMICROSOFT : For help using Microsoft's assistive technology, DAD has the answers
PU
08:36aIn race to digitise, skills gap a drag on South Africa's big banks
RE
04:50aTotal, other foreign firms seek to renew Libya licences
RE
04:38aMICROSOFT : Bay Dynamics Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, Integ..
AQ
06/13MICROSOFT : Graduate Molly Paris proves the power of inclusive technology
PU
06/13&LSQUO;ELEAGUE GEARS SUMMER SERIES : The Bonds and Betrayals of Brotherhood' deb..
PU
06/13MICROSOFT : How ‘alfred' AI solution optimizes thyssenkrupp Materials Serv..
PU
06/12MICROSOFT : New HoloLens 2 gives Microsoft the edge in the next generation of co..
PU
06/12MICROSOFT AT MWC BARCELONA : Introducing Microsoft HoloLens 2
PU
06/12MICROSOFT : announces quarterly dividend
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 125 B
EBIT 2019 41 756 M
Net income 2019 35 070 M
Finance 2019 63 241 M
Yield 2019 1,38%
P/E ratio 2019 28,98
P/E ratio 2020 25,73
EV / Sales 2019 7,56x
EV / Sales 2020 6,73x
Capitalization 1 007 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 143 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION29.46%918 312
RED HAT5.35%32 737
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC46.41%28 277
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC0.00%20 442
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.59.50%17 340
SYNOPSYS50.45%17 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About