Microsoft : Forza Racing World Championship 2018 goes to the finish line in London Oct. 20-21

This year's Forza Racing Championship (ForzaRC) is in its home stretch with the ForzaRC Series 2 Playoffs taking place in Mexico City from Sept. 29-30, where the top 36 ForzaRC drivers will compete for $75,000 in cash prizes. After the Playoffs, the top 24 drivers will have the chance to move on to the biggest ForzaRC event of the year - the Forza Racing World Championship (ForzaRWC) 2018 taking place on from Oct. 20 - 21 at Gfinity Esports Arena in London.

At the ForzaRWC 2018, drivers will race for their share of over $100,000 in cash prizes and the title of 2018 Forza Racing World Champion. Catch all the action live on Oct. 20-21 at our Mixer channel watch.ForzaRC.com, where viewers will have a chance to earn rewards and get involved in the competition by voting on race features, or on Twitch to try out the ForzaRC extension and receive in-game rewards through Twitch Drops.

Love watching online but wish you could be there to experience ForzaRWC in person? Join the team onsite and watch the competition unfold all weekend long! Tickets to attend the ForzaRWC go on sale today at 11:00 a.m. PDT. For more information about the onsite event and to purchase tickets, please visit ForzaRWC.eventbrite.com.

We're thrilled to share these details around ForzaRWC and you can be sure there's more to come! Shortly after the Series 2 Playoffs, you can look forward to the final car and track combinations and the full lineup of competing driver. For more updates including special guests, viewership rewards, tournament structure and more, tune in to a special ForzaRWC livestream on Oct. 10 at 12:00 p.m. PDT at watch.ForzaRC.com.

For more information on all of the above, head over to ForzaRC.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest news and updates.