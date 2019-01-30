Microsoft : Gains Tempered by Chip Shortages -- Update

By Jay Greene

Microsoft Corp. said computer-chip shortages sliced expected sales of its Windows operating system in the last three months of 2018, and that the scarcity will likely continue to hurt sales in the months ahead.

The shortage, which plagued longtime partner Intel Corp. in the final months of 2018, led to a 5% drop in revenue in the fiscal second quarter from Microsoft's customers that make computers.

Microsoft doesn't disclose revenue for the business. But finance chief Amy Hood said in an interview Wednesday that the limited chip supply "constrained an otherwise healthy PC ecosystem."

Overall revenue rose 12% to $32.47 billion. That was shy of the $32.51 billion analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected, a miss that initially knocked shares down 4% after hours.

The stock, which finished regular trading up 3.3%, recovered some of those losses after Ms. Hood's revenue guidance for Microsoft's three big divisions -- largely the cloud, productivity software and personal computing -- was in line with Wall Street's forecasts..

Profit came to $8.42 billion, swinging from a $6.3 billion loss a year ago tied to the U.S. tax law enacted in December 2017. Adjusted profit was $1.10 a share, a penny more than what analysts had expected.

Microsoft has been on a financial tear for years. Its gains have been fueled by a focus on the rapidly growing cloud-computing market, where the company has emerged as the top challenger to Amazon.com Inc. The rise helped Microsoft reclaim the crown as the most valuable company in the world late last year, a title it hadn't held since 2003.

The shortage in chips crimped growth of Microsoft's "More Personal Computing" segment, of which Windows is the largest component, by 1.5% in the quarter, Ms. Hood said. Stifel Nicolaus analyst Brad Reback estimates the figure amounted to $182 million.

That shortage hasn't been resolved, Ms. Hood said. "We do expect, based on the information we have from our partners, that it will continue" into the first half of 2019, she said.

While Windows remains significant, Microsoft increasingly relies on its Azure cloud-computing business to fuel growth. In the just-ended quarter, Azure grew 76%, a strong showing as the pace of growth has been decelerating as Azure gets bigger. That is the same growth rate as in the fiscal first quarter, but lower than every other period since Microsoft began regularly disclosing the metric three years ago.

Microsoft doesn't disclose revenue figures for Azure, but Mr. Reback estimated it totaled $2.87 billion for the quarter, saying "the law of large numbers" suggests growth will moderate even as the company reports strong revenue.

Microsoft's surging cloud business helped it unseat Apple Inc. late last year as the most valuable company in the world. Before then, Microsoft last held the title in 2003, when Windows carried it to the height of its power over the tech industry.

For the just-ended quarter, Microsoft's capital spending, money doled out largely to build massive data centers for its Azure business world-wide, totaled $3.9 billion. That compares with $2.7 billion a year ago and $4.3 billion last quarter.

Ms. Hood said the spending would be "lumpy," bouncing up and down quarter-to-quarter, a slightly different sentiment than Intel's caution last week of slowing demand for its data-center chips.

LinkedIn, the professional social network Microsoft acquired for $27 billion in 2016, continues to pay off. In addition to integrating LinkedIn into its Office productivity and Dynamics sales-force services, Microsoft continues to post strong revenue gains from the unit's services and advertising operations. For the just-ended quarter, LinkedIn revenue climbed 29%. The unit now has 610 million members, Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella told analysts.

That helped Microsoft's Productivity and Business Processes segment grow 13% to $10.10 billion. The commercial version of its Office 365 online-productivity service climbed 34%.

Gaming-related revenue in the important holiday quarter rose 8%, down from a 44% increase last quarter. Xbox software and services gained 31%.

--Micah Maidenberg contributed to this article.

