Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Microsoft : Game with Captain Marvel at your side with Xbox's latest Custom Console Sweepstakes

03/07/2019 | 01:44pm EST

To celebrate the upcoming release of Marvel Studios' 'Captain Marvel,' Xbox and Marvel Studios are excited to announce the Xbox One X Captain Marvel Custom Console Sweepstakes!

Xbox is thrilled to be celebrating one of Marvel Cinematic Universe's most powerful heroes, timed with the movie's much anticipated release tomorrow. If you're a fan of Marvel, this sweepstakes is your opportunity to game in style with Captain Marvel at your side on the world's most powerful console.

Visit our Xbox Twitter channel to see the custom Captain Marvel Xbox One X console and enter for your chance to win! For more details, including eligibility, please visit the official rules for terms and restrictions.

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios' 'Captain Marvel' is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom. The film stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Marvel Studios' 'Captain Marvel' is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee are the executive producers. The story is by Nicole Perlman & Meg LeFauve and Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck & Geneva Robertson-Dworet, and the screenplay is by Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck & Geneva Robertson-Dworet. 'Captain Marvel' opens on March 8, 2019 in U.S. theaters.

Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for future sweepstakes opportunities and don't forget to catch the premiere of Marvel Studios' 'Captain Marvel'!

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 18:43:06 UTC
