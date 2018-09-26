Log in
Microsoft : Gears Pro Circuit Season 2 heads west to San Diego

09/26/2018 | 07:21pm CEST

Gears Pro Circuit Season 2 makes its first appearance on the West Coast this week with the Gears Pro Circuit San Diego Open, taking place from September 28th-30th at the Town and Country Resort and Convention Center. The top Gears teams from around the world will all be in attendance as they battle it out for a piece of the $250,000 prize pool.

OpTic Gaming comes into the event as the favorite to take home the title following their dominating performance in New Orleans and winning the last seven online 2Ks. Echo Fox coming in as the second seed is looking to avenge their loss in New Orleans and take home the championship. Ghost Gaming and Spacestation Gaming, Europe's top team, both feature new team members as they look to run the table to the Championship Match on Sunday.

San Diego also marks the Gears Pro Circuit debut of 2v2 Gnashers Only on Boxes. Featuring a $10,000 prize pool, this side tournament will take place during the Gears Pro Circuit San Diego Open and will have some of the top players in Gears looking to prove their CQB dominance. Anyone with an event pass (spectator or team) is eligible to compete for free. Registration will be from 10am-1pm PDT, on Saturday, September 29th at the main registration table on a first come, first serve basis. Make sure to get their early as the tournament is capped at 96 teams and will start at 2:00 PM PDT on Saturday.

Share: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-JcwyhoRTw

Watch all the action at http://live.gearsofwar.com starting at 2:00 PM PDT on Friday, September 28, then into the weekend on both Saturday and Sunday at 10:00 AM PDT.

Visit https://gearsofwar.com/en-us/esports and follow @EsportsGears on Twitter to keep up-to-date with the latest information about Gears Esports and the Gears Pro Circuit San Diego Open!

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 17:20:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 123 B
EBIT 2019 40 165 M
Net income 2019 32 807 M
Finance 2019 70 002 M
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 27,09
P/E ratio 2020 23,41
EV / Sales 2019 6,57x
EV / Sales 2020 5,83x
Capitalization 878 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 123 $
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.57%877 627
RED HAT12.09%24 045
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC107.12%21 836
SPLUNK INC40.51%17 224
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.45%15 096
SYNOPSYS15.96%14 686
