Microsoft : Gears Pro Circuit Season 2 heads west to San Diego

Gears Pro Circuit Season 2 makes its first appearance on the West Coast this week with the Gears Pro Circuit San Diego Open, taking place from September 28th-30th at the Town and Country Resort and Convention Center. The top Gears teams from around the world will all be in attendance as they battle it out for a piece of the $250,000 prize pool.

OpTic Gaming comes into the event as the favorite to take home the title following their dominating performance in New Orleans and winning the last seven online 2Ks. Echo Fox coming in as the second seed is looking to avenge their loss in New Orleans and take home the championship. Ghost Gaming and Spacestation Gaming, Europe's top team, both feature new team members as they look to run the table to the Championship Match on Sunday.

San Diego also marks the Gears Pro Circuit debut of 2v2 Gnashers Only on Boxes. Featuring a $10,000 prize pool, this side tournament will take place during the Gears Pro Circuit San Diego Open and will have some of the top players in Gears looking to prove their CQB dominance. Anyone with an event pass (spectator or team) is eligible to compete for free. Registration will be from 10am-1pm PDT, on Saturday, September 29th at the main registration table on a first come, first serve basis. Make sure to get their early as the tournament is capped at 96 teams and will start at 2:00 PM PDT on Saturday.

Watch all the action at http://live.gearsofwar.com starting at 2:00 PM PDT on Friday, September 28, then into the weekend on both Saturday and Sunday at 10:00 AM PDT.

Visit https://gearsofwar.com/en-us/esports and follow @EsportsGears on Twitter to keep up-to-date with the latest information about Gears Esports and the Gears Pro Circuit San Diego Open!