Microsoft Corporation

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : General availability for the Azure Security Center for IoT announced

07/29/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

As organizations pursue digital transformation by connecting vital equipment or creating new connected products, IoT deployments will get bigger and more common. In fact, IDC forecasts that IoT will continue to grow at double digit rates until IoT spending surpasses $1 trillion in 2022. As these IoT deployments come online, newly connected devices will expand the attack surface available to attackers, creating opportunities to target the valuable data generated by IoT.

Organizations understand the risks and are rightly worried about IoT. Bain's research shows that security concerns are the top reason organizations have slowed or paused IoT rollouts*. Because IoT requires integrating many different technologies (heterogenous devices must be linked to IoT cloud services that connect to analytics services and business applications), organizations face the challenge of securing both the pieces of their IoT solution and the connections between those pieces. Attackers target weak spots; even one weak device configuration, cloud service, or admin account can provide a way into your solution. Your organization must monitor for threats and misconfigurations across all parts of your IoT solution: devices, cloud services, the supporting infrastructure, and the admin accounts who access them.

To give your organization IoT threat protection and security posture management across your entire IoT solution, we're announcing the general availability of Azure Security Center for IoT. Azure Security Center allows you to protect your end-to-end IoT deployment by identifying and responding to emerging threats, as well as finding issues in your configurations before attackers can use them to compromise your deployment. As organizations use Azure Security Center for IoT to manage their security roadblocks, they remove the barriers keeping them from business transformation:

'With Azure Security Center for IoT, we can both address very real IoT threat models with the velocity of Azure and gain management control over the fastest scaling part of our business, which allows me to focus on delivering outcomes rather than hot fixing devices.' - Alex Kreilein, CISO RapidDeploy

Building secure IoT solutions with Azure Security Center

Securing IoT is challenging for many reasons: IoT deployments are complicated, creating opportunity for integration errors that attackers can exploit; IoT devices are heterogenous and often lack proper security measures; organizations may not have the skillsets or SecOps headcount to take on a new IoT security workload; and IoT deployments are difficult to monitor using traditional IT security tools. When organizations choose Microsoft for their IoT deployments, however, they get secure-by-design devices and services such as Azure Sphere and IoT Hub, end-to-end integration and monitoring from device to cloud, and the expertise from Microsoft and our partners to build a secure solution that meets their exact use case.

Azure Security Center for IoT builds on Microsoft's secure-by-design IoT services with threat protection and security posture management designed for securing entire IoT deployments, including Microsoft and 3rd party devices. Azure Security Center is the first IoT security service from a major cloud provider that enables organizations to prevent, detect, and help remediate potential attacks on all the different components that make up an IoT deployment: from small sensors, to edge computing devices and gateways, to Azure IoT Hub, and on to the compute, storage, databases, and AI/ML workloads that organizations connect to their IoT deployments. This end-to-end protection is vital to secure IoT deployments. Although devices may be a common target for attackers, the services that store your data and the admins who manage your IoT solution are also valuable targets.

As IoT threats evolve due to creative attackers analyzing the new devices, use cases, and applications the industry creates, Microsoft's unique threat intelligence, sourced from the more than 6 trillion signals that Microsoft collects every day, keeps your organization ahead of attackers. Azure Security Center creates a list of potential threats, ranked by importance, so security pros and IoT admins can remediate problems across devices, IoT services, connected Azure services, and the admins who use them.

Azure Security Center also creates ranked lists of possible misconfigurations and insecure settings, allowing IoT admins and security pros to fix the most important issues in their IoT security posture first. To create these security posture suggestions, Azure Security Center draws from Microsoft's unique threat intelligence, as well as the industry standards. Customers can also port their data into SIEMs such as Azure Sentinel, allowing security pros to combine IoT security data with data from across the organization for artificial intelligence or advanced analysis.

Organizations can monitor their entire IoT solution, stay ahead of evolving threats, and fix configuration issues before they become threats. When combined with Microsoft's secure-by-design devices, services, and the expertise we share with you and your partners, Azure Security Center for IoT provides an important way to reduce the risk of IoT while achieving your business goals.

Next steps

*Used with permission from Bain & Company

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 18:09:01 UTC
