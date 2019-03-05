Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : Get a sneak peek of June 10-11 Microsoft Business Applications Summit 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 01:25pm EST

Get ready to flex your business applications skills - and pick up some new ones - at Microsoft Business Applications Summit. Coming to Atlanta, Georgia June 10 - 11, 2019, this is the place to dive deep with the tools you use every day, get a sneak peek at what's new and next, and connect with our amazing community. Registration is open - secure your spot today!

We're gearing up for an incredible event this year, with 150+ total-immersion sessions and workshops (plus 16 pre-days!) filled with demos, hints, and hacks that will help you unlock next for your business.

Session catalog preview

The first look at the session catalog is live! This is just the beginning. We'll be rolling out the full lineup of sessions over the next couple months, but we couldn't wait to share. Check it out to see what's in store for this year's event and start getting excited!

5 more reasons you can't miss this conference

  1. Power better decisions with even better data. Learn how to get the most from your favorite tools: Dynamics 365, Power BI, Excel, Mixed Reality, PowerApps, and Microsoft Flow. Build new skills, get tips and tricks, and check out the latest trends and product roadmaps.
  2. Plan your perfect learning path. Get hands-on with 16 pre-day workshops and 150+ demo-rich sessions led by industry experts.
  3. Ask your toughest questions, and get answers at the source. Go one-on-one with engineers and product experts.
  4. Collaborate with our vibrant community. This is the premier conference for power users, analysts, developers, solution architects, and more. Build your network, share ideas and strategies, and pick up best practices.
  5. See the future of business applications before anyone else. From keynotes with visionary leaders to a multi-stream viewing lounge, you'll get an exclusive look at the latest technologies.

Better data, stronger solutions, bigger transformation - don't miss it! Hope to see you there. Register today!

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 18:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
01:25pMICROSOFT : Get a sneak peek of June 10-11 Microsoft Business Applications Summi..
PU
12:59pEDUCATORS : Get tips on Minecraft, OneNote, Teams and PowerPoint in ‘You C..
PU
03/04MICROSOFT : Azure Security Center now leverages machine learning to reduce vulne..
PU
03/04MICROSOFT : The first graduates of Microsoft's Military Spouse Technology Academ..
PU
03/04MICROSOFT : Helping security professionals do more, better at this week's RSA Co..
PU
03/01MICROSOFT : Author of ‘How to Train Your Dragon' series offers ideas for e..
PU
03/01MICROSOFT : Now is the time to make the shift to Microsoft 365
PU
03/01MICROSOFT : Announcing the Microsoft Quantum Network
PU
03/01IMAGINE CUP : From students to technology's next superheroes
PU
03/01MICROSOFT : New AI and IoT solution frees skilled fish farming workers in Japan ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 40 532 M
Net income 2019 34 303 M
Finance 2019 58 111 M
Yield 2019 1,59%
P/E ratio 2019 25,43
P/E ratio 2020 22,51
EV / Sales 2019 6,49x
EV / Sales 2020 5,82x
Capitalization 863 B
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 125 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Jean-Philippe Courtois President-Global Sales, Marketing & Operations
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION10.79%863 354
RED HAT3.96%32 275
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC17.68%26 573
SPLUNK INC21.99%19 899
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.33.72%16 302
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.37.35%15 714
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.